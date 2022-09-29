Read full article on original website
Related
COVID-19 cases rise in western Massachusetts
COVID-19 cases are increasing in western Massachusetts as the weather cools off.
Springfield gas averages $3.34, a 6-cent decline from last week
SPRINGFIELD — A gallon of regular gas averages $3.34 in greater Springfield, AAA said Monday following its weekly gas price survey. That’s down from $3.40 a week ago and $3.74 a month ago, AAA said. Gas in greater Springfield averaged $3.05 a year ago, according to AAA. Statewide,...
Power planning: Westfield, Holyoke, other municipal utilities prepare for long, expensive and uncertain winter ahead
WESTFIELD — One morning last week Westfield Gas & Electric bought 30,000 dekatherms of natural gas for its customers to use in the cold of January and February,. The price was $5 a dekatherm, said Thomas P. Flaherty, the municipal utility’s general manager. Minutes after the purchase, news...
I-190 On-Ramp in Worcester Closed for 45 Days for Bridge Work
WORCESTER - Starting Monday, the I-190 southbound exit 1 on-ramp is temporarily closed for the next phase of bridge work over the Providence & Worcester Railroad. The on-ramp will be closed for 45 days. The closing of the on-ramp is part of phase 2 of a larger bridge preservation project...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 2, 2022 edition
Cindy M. Murszewski, Cindy M. Bock and Garth R. Murszewski to Maria I. Diaz, 13 Holland Drive, $390,000. Daniel J. Hersey, Kathleen H. Harper, Michael E. Hersey, Thomas R. Hersey and Maureen T. Walachy to Jose Luis Alamo, 18 Pleasant Drive, $318,000.
Mass. gets $25 million for research center to fend off future pandemic
Massachusetts will be home to a new regional hub of genomics research, as the state and academic partners prepare to fend off more infectious disease outbreaks in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The commonwealth is among five national recipients tapped to receive $25 million over a five-year period from...
For immigrant Hadley farmer, plenty of carrots, beets, parsnips and GoFundMe support
Early in this growing season, Rosendo Santizo and Genevieve Higgins were worried, just as they were worried about the GoFundMe campaign that ultimately helped him buy the tools and equipment to run Winter Moon Roots farm. It was too dry, Santizo said. The carrot seeds he’d planted just sat in...
A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?
Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can Massachusetts expect snow in October?
We are officially in the month of October, and with the month comes changes in our weather.
Red Mass honoring 6 individuals in Springfield
The St. Thomas More Society of Western Massachusetts will honor six individuals during the annual Red Mass on Sunday.
Conference held to preserve retirement systems in Massachusetts
The pandemic has taught people to plan for the unexpected and that includes getting your finances sorted out, especially if you are nearing retirement.
Hampden County real estate transactions: Top 10 least expensive homes sold from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1
A condo in Springfield that sold for $65,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Sep. 25 and Oct. 1. In total, 83 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $281,716. The average price per square foot was $193.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Columbia Gas worker Lashaunda Studaway accused of stealing IDs of Merrimack Valley explosion victims
Four years after Columbia Gas was held responsible after a series of explosions in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover killed one man and injured dozens more, a former insurance adjuster for the gas company was arraigned on charges that accuse the adjuster of stealing the identities of multiple Merrimack Valley gas explosion victims and more than $28,000 from their individual bank accounts, Attorney General Maura Healy’s office announced on Monday.
Northampton council’s discussion on limiting cannabis shops runs into issue: A lack of clear data
A City Council discussion on whether to limit cannabis retailers in Northampton ran into a tricky barrier at multiple points Monday night: clear data was hard to come by on if the influx of pot shops in the community has impacted young people, motorists and public health. The council has...
Mass. lawmaker wants to eliminate legal ‘ghost’ gun loopholes
Loopholes in state law are allowing the rapid proliferation of “ghost” guns in Massachusetts and a Natick lawmaker wants to hold makers of gun parts more accountable for their products. Statistics from the Boston Police Department and Springfield Police Department show that there has been a significant uptick...
Healey, Driscoll visit to Latino-owned businesses highlights ‘huge economic engine’ in Mass.
As Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, combed through a rack of Colombian jeans and giggled over a pair of glittery, sequined shorts at the Colombian Boutique on Monday morning, she queried the owner about supply chain problems and vowed to address affordability concerns should she win the corner office next month.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: concerns over local urgent care facilities
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers tonight after concerns regarding local urgent care facilities. Some have shut down completely, while others have closed their doors temporarily due to staffing issues. A Western Mass News viewer sent our newsroom an email after we aired a segment on...
What Happened Friday: Week 4 of Western Mass. football & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Week 4 in Western Massachusetts saw winning streaks end, some teams notch their first victories of 2022 and several terrific team performances.
F-15Es at Westover Air Reserve Base caused loud sound Monday morning
Many Western Massachusetts residents heard loud sounds coming from Westover Air Reserve Base early Monday. But it isn’t cause for concern, a spokesperson for Westover Air Reserve Base said. F-15Es from Mountain Home AFB in Idaho were “visiting the base for a few days, prior to traveling to a...
Owners of Great Meadowbrook Farm in Hardwick seek to operate thoroughbred horse racetrack
HARDWICK — The state’s Gaming Commission is set to consider a $20-million plan to bring thoroughbred horse racing and sports betting to the 360 acre Great Meadowbrook Farm. The project at the former Goodfield Dairy Farm seeks to bring a horse farm and a one-mile track with a...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1