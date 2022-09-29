ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

What To Expect From Jalen Duren’s Rookie Season

In a league where shooting has become king, why did Troy Weaver, the general manager of the Detroit Pistons, become so interested in a prospect who didn’t attempt a three his whole college career to trade for pick 13 and take him there? Of course, that player is the former Memphis Tiger center, Jalen Duren. While he might not be the shooting 4 or 5 big man that it seems every front office has become infatuated with, the 6-11, 250 lb Duren presents a skillset still valuable to the modern league.
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Joel Meyers on open practice, Pelicans preseason | Pelicans Podcast

Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer talk to New Orleans Pelicans TV play by play announcer, Mr. Joel Meyers on the latest episode of the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. Entering his tenth season with the team, Joel has plenty to discuss as we gear up for the 2022-2023 season. Joel talks about the Pelicans open practice with the fans, the excitement in the city surrounding the upcoming season, what he’ll be looking for in the preseason games, and talks food as only Joel can.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

WGR Pod - A Cast of Thousands

OK, maybe not thousands. But Rafa and Joe G were joined by several Cavaliers at this week's annual Media Day event -- including Jarrett Allen, Ricky Rubio, Evan Mobley, Cedi Osman, Robin Lopez, Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell.
NBA
NBA

Lakers Test the Waters, Kings Take the Game

Lakers Basketball is back! Alright, not yet in its official capacity. But the new team, behind their new Head Coach, Darvin Ham, hit the floor tonight and experimented with their personnel. And although the lineups were toyed with, the team looked stable in the first half, despite falling to the Sacramento Kings, 105-75.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Evan Mobley Status Update

Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley will miss Wednesday night's game at Philadelphia due to a right ankle sprain and will remain out approximately 1-2 weeks. Imaging taken at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury. Mobley will undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his status will be updated as appropriate.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isaiah Stewart
Marvin Bagley Iii
Kelly Olynyk
Luka Garza
Nerlens Noel
Trey Lyles
Dwane Casey
NBA

Wendell Carter Jr. on Paolo Banchero: ‘P Can Guard One Through Five’

ORLANDO - Is Paolo Banchero’s defense overlooked and underrated? Should he be getting more praise for the things he does on that end of the court?. Based on what his Orlando Magic teammate and fellow Duke alum Wendell Carter Jr. has seen at training camp, it appears the answer to those questions is a resounding yes.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Layman, Vonleh Embracing Opportunity to Play for Hometown Team￼

When Jake Layman and Noah Vonleh received invites to Celtics training camp this fall, it became an opportunity for them to not only earn a full-time roster spot with the defending Eastern Conference champions, but also a chance to return home. Layman, a 6-foot-8 wing, grew up about 30 miles...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 3, 2022

Watch Sunday’s training camp report with Erin Summers, from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Willie Green joined Pelicans players in speaking to the media following Sunday’s practice. The first week of NBA preseason games for New Orleans (0-0 in preseason) includes Tuesday, Friday and Sunday games at Chicago,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Olynyk
NBA

Griffin 'Couldn't Pass Up' Opportunity to Sign with Celtics

BOSTON – Blake Griffin’s free-agency decision went down to the wire, but he discovered that it was ultimately an easy choice to make. The six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA big man found himself leaning toward a basketball city which has always intrigued him, and an organization with which he envisions winning a championship.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 10/2/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 2, 2022. In September, The Athletic surveyed New Orleans basketball fans on a variety of topics, including asking: Who is your favorite Pelicans player?. Pelicans Play Out Of Pressure During...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Thunder Medical Update

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 3, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that guard Luguentz Dort sustained a concussion during yesterday’s team practice and has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol. Per the NBA’s Concussion Policy, Dort will now begin the NBA-mandated Return-to-Participation Protocol. This process...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Grizzlies sign Steven Adams to multi-year extension

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed center Steven Adams to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Adams (6-11, 265) averaged 6.9 points and set career highs with averages of 10.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 76 games (75 starts) last season, his first with the Grizzlies following a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. Memphis posted the second-best record in the NBA during the 2021-22 regular season at 56-26, which tied the franchise record and earned the Grizzlies the Southwest Division championship, the first division title in franchise history.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Pistons put on a show at open practice: ‘Jump on the bandwagon now’

The Lions and Tigers played hosts at Ford Field and Comerica Park a half-mile away and a sun-splashed October Sunday surely drew countless others for cider and donuts, but the Pistons managed to pack several thousand into Little Caesars Arena anyway. Pretty good sign that fans are on to what’s going on with a franchise that’s injected a few handfuls of talented young players into the pipeline over the past two years.
DETROIT, MI

