Wichita Eagle
What To Expect From Jalen Duren’s Rookie Season
In a league where shooting has become king, why did Troy Weaver, the general manager of the Detroit Pistons, become so interested in a prospect who didn’t attempt a three his whole college career to trade for pick 13 and take him there? Of course, that player is the former Memphis Tiger center, Jalen Duren. While he might not be the shooting 4 or 5 big man that it seems every front office has become infatuated with, the 6-11, 250 lb Duren presents a skillset still valuable to the modern league.
Detroit News
Observations: Killian Hayes shows poise to lead White team to victory in Pistons scrimmage
Detroit — Little Caesars Arena served as the site of the Pistons' open practice and scrimmage Sunday, offering fans a sneak peek at their team before the preseason gets underway later this week. It served as a sign that the 2022-23 season is right around the corner, with just...
NBA
Joel Meyers on open practice, Pelicans preseason | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer talk to New Orleans Pelicans TV play by play announcer, Mr. Joel Meyers on the latest episode of the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. Entering his tenth season with the team, Joel has plenty to discuss as we gear up for the 2022-2023 season. Joel talks about the Pelicans open practice with the fans, the excitement in the city surrounding the upcoming season, what he’ll be looking for in the preseason games, and talks food as only Joel can.
NBA
"We Will Be Tough" | Hardy Makes Debut As Utah Opens Preseason Against Toronto
After an offseason full of change, the time has come to see what the new-look Jazz can do. Utah kicks off the 2022 preseason when it travels to Edmonton, Canada, to face reigning rookie of the year Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. MST and will be on AT&T SportsNet and NBATV.
NBA
WGR Pod - A Cast of Thousands
OK, maybe not thousands. But Rafa and Joe G were joined by several Cavaliers at this week's annual Media Day event -- including Jarrett Allen, Ricky Rubio, Evan Mobley, Cedi Osman, Robin Lopez, Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell.
NBA・
NBA
Lakers Test the Waters, Kings Take the Game
Lakers Basketball is back! Alright, not yet in its official capacity. But the new team, behind their new Head Coach, Darvin Ham, hit the floor tonight and experimented with their personnel. And although the lineups were toyed with, the team looked stable in the first half, despite falling to the Sacramento Kings, 105-75.
NBA
Evan Mobley Status Update
Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley will miss Wednesday night's game at Philadelphia due to a right ankle sprain and will remain out approximately 1-2 weeks. Imaging taken at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury. Mobley will undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his status will be updated as appropriate.
Detroit Pistons: Is it the Johnson or Herro contract for Saddiq Bey?
The Detroit Pistons recently exercised their 2023-24 team option on forward Saddiq Bey, who will be in line for a big extension next offseason. What that extension looks like will really come down to Bey, who has a lot to gain or lose this season, as a big leap could put him in line for a near max deal.
NBA
Wendell Carter Jr. on Paolo Banchero: ‘P Can Guard One Through Five’
ORLANDO - Is Paolo Banchero’s defense overlooked and underrated? Should he be getting more praise for the things he does on that end of the court?. Based on what his Orlando Magic teammate and fellow Duke alum Wendell Carter Jr. has seen at training camp, it appears the answer to those questions is a resounding yes.
Yardbarker
Heat reward reigning Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro with four-year extension
Herro was the No. 13 pick in the 2019 draft and made an immediate impact on the Heat's run to the NBA Finals. He started five Finals games and scored the fourth-most playoff points of any rookie in NBA history, including 37 points in a narrow conference finals win over Boston.
NBA
Layman, Vonleh Embracing Opportunity to Play for Hometown Team￼
When Jake Layman and Noah Vonleh received invites to Celtics training camp this fall, it became an opportunity for them to not only earn a full-time roster spot with the defending Eastern Conference champions, but also a chance to return home. Layman, a 6-foot-8 wing, grew up about 30 miles...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 3, 2022
Watch Sunday’s training camp report with Erin Summers, from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Willie Green joined Pelicans players in speaking to the media following Sunday’s practice. The first week of NBA preseason games for New Orleans (0-0 in preseason) includes Tuesday, Friday and Sunday games at Chicago,...
NBA
Griffin 'Couldn't Pass Up' Opportunity to Sign with Celtics
BOSTON – Blake Griffin’s free-agency decision went down to the wire, but he discovered that it was ultimately an easy choice to make. The six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA big man found himself leaning toward a basketball city which has always intrigued him, and an organization with which he envisions winning a championship.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/2/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 2, 2022. In September, The Athletic surveyed New Orleans basketball fans on a variety of topics, including asking: Who is your favorite Pelicans player?. Pelicans Play Out Of Pressure During...
NBA
Thunder Medical Update
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 3, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that guard Luguentz Dort sustained a concussion during yesterday’s team practice and has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol. Per the NBA’s Concussion Policy, Dort will now begin the NBA-mandated Return-to-Participation Protocol. This process...
NBA
New Arts Collaboration, Hoosier Historia, Marks 500 Days to NBA All-Star 2024
NBA All-Star 2024 in Indianapolis is now just 500 days away, and the Host Committee and partners are ramping back up. The NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee leadership is comprised of a diverse set of community leaders, all committed to making this All-Star Weekend the most inclusive and community-centric ever.
After one NBA preseason game, Walker Kessler knows he’s facing a learning curve
For the most part, the 21-year-old rookie made a solid first impression in the Utah Jazz’s first preseason game against the Toronto Raptors.
No. 2 prospect in 2023 NBA Draft London Johnson to sign with Ignite for over $1M
Point guard London Johnson will reclassify into the 2022 recruiting class and sign with the NBA G League Ignite this season, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Sam Vecenie report. Johnson will receive the biggest contract handed out to an Ignite player to date. The 18-year-old will take in over...
NBA・
NBA
Grizzlies sign Steven Adams to multi-year extension
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed center Steven Adams to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Adams (6-11, 265) averaged 6.9 points and set career highs with averages of 10.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 76 games (75 starts) last season, his first with the Grizzlies following a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. Memphis posted the second-best record in the NBA during the 2021-22 regular season at 56-26, which tied the franchise record and earned the Grizzlies the Southwest Division championship, the first division title in franchise history.
NBA
Pistons put on a show at open practice: ‘Jump on the bandwagon now’
The Lions and Tigers played hosts at Ford Field and Comerica Park a half-mile away and a sun-splashed October Sunday surely drew countless others for cider and donuts, but the Pistons managed to pack several thousand into Little Caesars Arena anyway. Pretty good sign that fans are on to what’s going on with a franchise that’s injected a few handfuls of talented young players into the pipeline over the past two years.
