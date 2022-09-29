ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leoweekly.com

Jack Harlow and American Express Partner for Exclusive Concert

If you have a connection to an American Express card, the company will be partnering with Jack Harlow to present “Louisville by Jack Harlow.” The event will be a special concert that will happen at Brooklyn Steel in New York on Wednesday, October 12. The show will be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do This Week in Louisville Under $10 (10/3)

It’s Monday, so you’ve probably built up some rage that needs releasing. Head to Highland Tap Room for Metal Monday with Majutsu – “local black metal noise merchants.”. Mile Wide Beer Co. No cover | 5 p.m. This is your last chance to play Horror Bingo...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
leoweekly.com

The Louisville Food Truck Association Is Invading Hillview, Oct. 9

More than 10 food trucks from the Louisville Food Association are invading the Hillview neighborhood on Sunday, Oct. 9. The food trucks will be parked at the Hillview government complex at 283 Crestwood Lane from Noon-5 p.m. Retail vendors will also be around, and live music provided by Lonesome On’ry & Mean.
HILLVIEW, KY
WHAS11

Where to go for 502 Black Eats Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Be sure to support Louisville's many Black-owned restaurants for a special week full of incredible food and discounted prices. This campaign is a way to promote local Black restaurants. Tiandra Robinson created the concept in 2020 along with 502 Black Business Week, which takes place the week of Juneteenth.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Waverly Hills Sanatorium to Host Horrorpalooza, Nov. 4-6

As Halloween approaches, so many of us are getting ready for the (literal) chills and ghoulish thrills of the spooky season. What happens, though, when October is over, but you’re still in the mood for spookiness?. Enter Horrorpalooza Weekend, a three-day convention from Friday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hundreds of extras needed for film shot in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A producer shooting a movie here in Louisville is looking for hundreds of people to be cast as extras in her faith-based film. According to a news release, auditions are scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hyatt House Louisville at 9315 Leesgate Road, near Whittington Parkway off of S. Hurstbourne Lane, for the film "Just One Life."
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Washington
WLKY.com

New Albany welcomes fall with homecoming harvest festival

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Fall is here and New Albany is celebrating with a beloved tradition. Harvest Homecoming kicked off Saturday with a parade starting at New Albany High School and ending on Bank Street. The parade featured floats, bands and vintage cars. This year's parade theme was a...
NEW ALBANY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Movies#Linus Entertainment#Documentary#Animated Movies#Historical Fiction
US News and World Report

The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Instagram
wdrb.com

Applications for southern Indiana Angel Tree Program open this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army in southern Indiana is looking for people to apply for its Angel Tree Program. Starting Saturday, applications will open up to families in Floyd, Clark, Crawford, Scott, Harrison and Washington counties. Angel Tree provides clothing, toys and food for children up to age...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

How to watch Boston College Football vs. Louisville, TV broadcast details, streaming, game time & more

The Boston College Eagles (1-3) return home to hopefully right the ship, as they take on the Louisville Cardinals (2-2) in Alumni Stadium. Jeff Hafley and his team are fresh off a 44-14 beatdown in Tallahassee, a game that was out of control before the second quarter even started. All three phases of the game failed the Eagles against Noles, allowing an opening kickoff return touchdown, two interceptions by Phil Jurkovec, and 10 explosive plays allowed by the defense.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy