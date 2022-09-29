Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
Related
leoweekly.com
South Korean Boy Band Omega X stops in Louisville Sunday Oct. 9 at Paristown Hall
South Korean boy band, Omega X is making a stop in Louisville this Sunday October 9, at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall for their “Connect: Don’t Give Up” tour. Tickets for the general admission show are $59 and $98 for premium general admission and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.
leoweekly.com
Jack Harlow and American Express Partner for Exclusive Concert
If you have a connection to an American Express card, the company will be partnering with Jack Harlow to present “Louisville by Jack Harlow.” The event will be a special concert that will happen at Brooklyn Steel in New York on Wednesday, October 12. The show will be...
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do This Week in Louisville Under $10 (10/3)
It’s Monday, so you’ve probably built up some rage that needs releasing. Head to Highland Tap Room for Metal Monday with Majutsu – “local black metal noise merchants.”. Mile Wide Beer Co. No cover | 5 p.m. This is your last chance to play Horror Bingo...
Where Louisvillians can catch 'CoComelon LIVE!' this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you were sad to learn the "CoComelon" cast would not be taking a trip to Louisville this year, don't be! There are plenty of close-by options for any true fans willing to take a short drive. JJ, YoYo, TomTom and the rest of the "CoComelon"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
leoweekly.com
The Louisville Food Truck Association Is Invading Hillview, Oct. 9
More than 10 food trucks from the Louisville Food Association are invading the Hillview neighborhood on Sunday, Oct. 9. The food trucks will be parked at the Hillview government complex at 283 Crestwood Lane from Noon-5 p.m. Retail vendors will also be around, and live music provided by Lonesome On’ry & Mean.
Where to go for 502 Black Eats Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Be sure to support Louisville's many Black-owned restaurants for a special week full of incredible food and discounted prices. This campaign is a way to promote local Black restaurants. Tiandra Robinson created the concept in 2020 along with 502 Black Business Week, which takes place the week of Juneteenth.
leoweekly.com
Waverly Hills Sanatorium to Host Horrorpalooza, Nov. 4-6
As Halloween approaches, so many of us are getting ready for the (literal) chills and ghoulish thrills of the spooky season. What happens, though, when October is over, but you’re still in the mood for spookiness?. Enter Horrorpalooza Weekend, a three-day convention from Friday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov....
wdrb.com
Hundreds of extras needed for film shot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A producer shooting a movie here in Louisville is looking for hundreds of people to be cast as extras in her faith-based film. According to a news release, auditions are scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hyatt House Louisville at 9315 Leesgate Road, near Whittington Parkway off of S. Hurstbourne Lane, for the film "Just One Life."
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning's Monica Harkins shares Halloween Rice Krispies treat recipe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Halloween around the corner WDRB's Monica Harkins shares a spooky twist on a Rice Krispies treat. This recipe is credited to Tim and Brad the owners of The Craft Grooms. The pair makes DIY projects and shares fun recipes. WDRB's Monica Harkins follows the recipe posted to TikTok here.
Wave 3
After years of work, Louisville baker set to open first storefront on E. Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you close your eyes, open your ears and step foot inside 821 E. Broadway, you just might think you were back in your grandmother’s kitchen. In reality, you’re in an unfinished brick building, waiting for the finishing touches before it can realize its potential.
502 Black Eats Week showcases Louisville’s Black-owned restaurants
Several Black-owned restaurants are offering discounts as part of the initiative, which runs through Oct. 8.
WLKY.com
New Albany welcomes fall with homecoming harvest festival
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Fall is here and New Albany is celebrating with a beloved tradition. Harvest Homecoming kicked off Saturday with a parade starting at New Albany High School and ending on Bank Street. The parade featured floats, bands and vintage cars. This year's parade theme was a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Grand opening ceremony held for new locally owned restaurant in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family operated restaurant has moved into downtown Louisville. The owner, his family and Mayor Greg Fischer cut the ribbon on Chef Shaq Kitchen on Friday. The restaurant sits on South 5th Street downtown. The owner, Shaquan McDonald, has helped in 22 other restaurant openings throughout...
wdrb.com
Louisville Water Tower abruptly cancels all indoor events, weddings for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All indoor events and weddings at the Louisville Water Tower have been canceled for 2023, according to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company. Kelley Dearing Smith said the decision was made to cancel the event space rentals after the $6.2 million renovation currently underway at...
wdrb.com
9-year-old JCPS student going on concert tour, moving to California to pursue big dreams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The morning announcements have turned out to be a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) student's big break. Last year, a student from Bates Elementary became social media famous for singing the National Anthem during the morning announcements. And 9-year-old D'Corey Johnson hasn't stopped there. He also...
US News and World Report
The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
wdrb.com
Applications for southern Indiana Angel Tree Program open this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army in southern Indiana is looking for people to apply for its Angel Tree Program. Starting Saturday, applications will open up to families in Floyd, Clark, Crawford, Scott, Harrison and Washington counties. Angel Tree provides clothing, toys and food for children up to age...
Kentucky’s Frymire Forecast Predicts Big Snow and Ice Storm in January 2023
A beloved annual tradition continues here in Kentucky and we just got our hands on the hot-of-the-presses 2022-2023 Frymire Winter Forecast. Now, if you're unfamiliar with the Frymire family, this will get you up to speed. The family's weather-forecasting tradition started decades ago by Dick Frymire of Irvington, Kentucky. Dick...
247Sports
How to watch Boston College Football vs. Louisville, TV broadcast details, streaming, game time & more
The Boston College Eagles (1-3) return home to hopefully right the ship, as they take on the Louisville Cardinals (2-2) in Alumni Stadium. Jeff Hafley and his team are fresh off a 44-14 beatdown in Tallahassee, a game that was out of control before the second quarter even started. All three phases of the game failed the Eagles against Noles, allowing an opening kickoff return touchdown, two interceptions by Phil Jurkovec, and 10 explosive plays allowed by the defense.
Comments / 0