Ulster County, NY

Newburgh pastor shares concerns on football game shooting

A shooting at Newburgh Free Academy’s north campus left three people injured over the weekend as attendees were leaving a football game. Neighbors in the area like local Pastor of New Jerusalem Church of God and Christ Booker T. Curtis shared their concern. “Gun violence is something that’s pretty...
NEWBURGH, NY
1 dead in Poughkeepsie hotel shooting; 2 men arrested

A deadly shooting Sunday morning interrupted an otherwise peaceful parents' weekend at Marist College. In a press conference on Monday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department named two suspects in the shooting — Roy A. Johnson Jr. and Devin M. Taylor. They allegedly opened fire in the lobby of the Courtyard Marriott, firing multiple rounds, before police apprehended them.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

