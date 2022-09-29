Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Newburgh pastor shares concerns on football game shooting
A shooting at Newburgh Free Academy’s north campus left three people injured over the weekend as attendees were leaving a football game. Neighbors in the area like local Pastor of New Jerusalem Church of God and Christ Booker T. Curtis shared their concern. “Gun violence is something that’s pretty...
spectrumlocalnews.com
1 dead in Poughkeepsie hotel shooting; 2 men arrested
A deadly shooting Sunday morning interrupted an otherwise peaceful parents' weekend at Marist College. In a press conference on Monday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department named two suspects in the shooting — Roy A. Johnson Jr. and Devin M. Taylor. They allegedly opened fire in the lobby of the Courtyard Marriott, firing multiple rounds, before police apprehended them.
Comments / 0