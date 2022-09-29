A deadly shooting Sunday morning interrupted an otherwise peaceful parents' weekend at Marist College. In a press conference on Monday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department named two suspects in the shooting — Roy A. Johnson Jr. and Devin M. Taylor. They allegedly opened fire in the lobby of the Courtyard Marriott, firing multiple rounds, before police apprehended them.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO