Here’s how much you will receive if you filed a claim in Illinois’ Google settlement

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Now that the deadline has passed, we know how much Illinoisans whose pictures appeared on Google’s photo tool between 2015 and earlier this year will receive as a settlement check.

Google will pay $100 million to settle a lawsuit in Illinois over its facial-recognition photo tool.

According to the settlement website , residents are eligible “if, at any time between May 1, 2015 and April 25, 2022, you appeared in a photograph in Google Photos while you were an Illinois resident.”

Google agreed to the settlement in April. The company did not admit that its app violates the “Illinois Biometric Privacy Law,” which requires companies to get user consent.

A similar lawsuit landed some Facebook users a check earlier this year . That too stemmed from the use of facial recognition.

The deadline to file a claim was September 24th.

Each person who filed a claim will receive about $154, after 420,000 people filed.

Payments could go out within 90 days, depending on appeals.

IN THIS ARTICLE
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The State of Indiana has announced that all automatic refund checks have been printed and mailed!. Indiana State Auditor Tera K. Klutz said the last checks were sent out on Sept. 22!. In April, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an original return of $125 to taxpayers. This...
