CBS Sports
LOOK: Rams' Bobby Wagner destroys fan who ran on field during Monday night matchup vs. 49ers
It's not advised to run on the field during an NFL game. It's illegal and a decision you will probably come to regret -- not to mention there are large professional athletes wearing pads that are paid millions of dollars to violently take down other large professional athletes wearing pads. And sometimes, they will turn their focus to the fans interrupting their game.
NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Giants
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Will require surgery
Cine suffered a fractured left leg in Sunday's win over the Saints andwill require surgery, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports. Cine needed to be carted off the field, and he was taken to a London hospital for treatment. He will have surgery there to repair his leg, while some team professionals will stay behind with him. A timetable for his recovery has yet to be made available; however, the rookie corner won't be returning to the field anytime soon.
CBS Sports
Seahawks win over Lions ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history
One of the craziest games of Week 4 was played in Detroit where the Seahawks won a wild shootout over the Lions. Not only did we see nearly 100 total points scored in the game, but we also witnessed NFL history: The two teams ended with a final score that's never been seen.
MLive.com
Player props featuring Cooper Kupp for MNF between Rams vs. 49ers
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. All eyes are on the NFL on Monday nights, and there is a great matchup to finish off Week 4. The Los Angeles...
Sporting News
Updated Week 4 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
There's no such thing as "too much" when it comes to weekly fantasy football projections and rankings. The more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 4 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions. Because we're big believes in the “more is...
Head trauma expert implores Tua Tagovailoa to sit out the rest of ’22 season and never play for Miami Dolphins again
One head trauma and Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) expert believes quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should sit out the rest of the
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Injures foot Sunday
Burks (foot) was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Burks will not return to the game due to his foot injury. Prior to his exit, the 2022 first-rounder caught two of his three targets for 14 yards and rushed once for four yards.
Report: Colts fear star player could have significant injury
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, and there is some concern that he could be forced to miss time. The Colts fear that Taylor may have suffered a high ankle sprain, Zac Keefer of The Athletic reports. With...
CBS Sports
Giants' Aaron Robinson: May not play this week
Robinson (knee) probably won't play Sunday against the Packers, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Robinson left Sunday's win over the Bears early with the injury. Although specific details are still unknown, it appears that whatever the issue is will take some time to heal. If Robinson is ultimately ruled out for Sunday's matchup, Fabian Moreau will likely draw the start at corner, opposite Adoree' Jackson.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Injury: Cordarelle Patterson to IR, Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley become waiver wire targets
The Falcons have been one of the most run-heavy teams in the league so far this season, and they just beat the Browns in Week 4 by completing seven passes. But their running game is about to face a serious test, as we learned Monday that running back Cordarrelle Patterson will be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, putting him on the shelf for at least the next four games.
CBS Sports
Giants' Matt Breida: Sees limited touches again
Breida rushed three times for 18 yards and didn't receive any targets in Sunday's 20-12 win over Chicago. Breida didn't get his first carry until beyond the midway point of the second quarter, and that was his only touch through three periods of play. The bulk of his action came in the fourth quarter after quarterbacks Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion) were hurt -- running back Saquon Barkley temporarily took snaps under center out of the wildcat until Jones was able to return to handing off the ball, and Breida logged runs of 13 yards and one yard on a drive that ended with a Graham Gano field goal. Breida's three rushes and 18 yards were each the most he has logged since Week 1, as Barkley thus far has been the workhorse and clear centerpiece of the Giants offense.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Listed as limited on practice estimate
Coach Nathaniel Hackett relayed that Wilson (shoulder) would have been limited Monday, if the Broncos had practiced, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Per Hackett, Wilson "got dinged up a little bit" during Sunday's loss to the Raiders, with Tom Pelissero of NFL Network indicating that the QB is dealing with some shoulder soreness. Either way, Hackett expects Wilson to play Thursday night against the Colts.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jamison Crowder: Suffers broken ankle
Crowder suffered a broken ankle during Sunday's win over the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Crowder is considered out indefinitely, and he's likely to land on IR in the near future. As long as Crowder remains out of the lineup, Isaiah McKenzie will stand to operate as Buffalo's clear third wideout behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, while Khalil Shakir could also benefit form increased snaps. Crowder is expected to undergo further tests to diagnose any additional damage.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Picks up knee injury
Golladay departed Sunday's game versus the Bears due to a knee injury, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay appeared to hurt his knee on the same possession in which quarterback Daniel Jones picked up a left ankle injury late in the third quarter. While Jones had his ankle taped up and stayed on the sideline, Golladay made his way to the locker room, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. If Golladay is unable to reenter the contest, he'll finish Week 4 with no catches on one target.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Week 4 winners, losers, snap shares, targets, trade targets, more from each game
Week 4 was another weird week of NFL football, and that's becoming the norm this season. How weird was it? Well, Jared Goff and Geno Smith were your top two quarterbacks for Fantasy, for one. Josh Jacobs, Miles Sanders, and Rashaad Penny are three of the top four scorers at running back, and while the top of the wide receiver rankings look pretty normal, you've got Jamal Agnew and Josh Reynolds sticking out like sore thumbs at WR6 and WR7; and, of course, there was T.J. Hockenson, outscoring everyone except his own QB this week.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Plays game manager in Week 4 win
Garoppolo completed 16 of 27 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown in Monday's 24-9 win over the Rams. He added three yards on one rushing attempt. Garoppolo was credited with a 57-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel in the second quarter, though Deebo did the vast majority of the work after catching a short pass. The 49ers got back to their identity of winning with their defense and running game while relying on Garoppolo for little more than timely third-down conversions and game management. That role doesn't usually lead to much fantasy success, and in Week 5 Garoppolo will face a Panthers defense that's held three of four quarterbacks to under 210 passing yards this season.
CBS Sports
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett sets two NFL records during his regular season debut
While he would surely trade it for a win, Kenny Pickett nonetheless made history during his regular season debut. The Steelers' first-round pick became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for two touchdowns in his debut (h/t Gerry Dulac of the Post-Gazette). He also set an NFL record by throwing the most passes in a game (13) without one hitting the ground, via ESPN Stats & Info.
CBS Sports
NFL DFS picks, projections, helper for DraftKings, FanDuel: Week 4 Daily Fantasy football strategy, matchups
The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken plenty of skeptics by surprise this season after back-to-back blowout wins over the Colts and Chargers. Now, NFL daily Fantasy players would be wise to take notice. The defense has been stifling the past two weeks, so you might want to think twice before loading up your Week 4 NFL DFS lineups with Eagles. On the other side of the ball, Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk and James Robinson have all put up impressive numbers through the first three weeks, but the Eagles do have a top-five defense of their own.
CBS Sports
NFL DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 4, 2022 include Jamaal Williams
Six wide receivers were taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and it's been a mixed b,ag thus far. Top 10 picks Drake London and Garrett Wilson have already made impacts as NFL DFS picks while others like Treylon Burks and Jahan Dotson have been up and down. Wilson's Jets will square off with the Steelers in Week 4, and Pittsburgh's George Pickens has become a bigger part of the offense in recent weeks. He was a second-round pick, but savvy NFL DFS strategy will noting that he had seven targets in last week's game.
