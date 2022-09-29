ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Dodge Muscle Cars Are Hottest Theft Targets

By Steven Symes
 4 days ago
But two other brands are gaining fast…

We were completely not shocked when reading a recent press release from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) about the Dodge Charger and Challenger being the hottest theft targets, proportionate to how many are on roads. This not-shocking revelation comes via an analysis of 2021 vehicle insurance claims conducted by the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI).

Learn more about the Kia Boyz social media theft trend here.

For the past two-plus years we’ve been shining a big light on the problem of Dodge muscle car theft. With gobs of power, plenty of black market demand, and some crime syndicates arming thieves with advanced tools to get past the ignition systems on Mopars, it’s no wonder they’ve been prime targets from sea to shining sea.

More specifically, it’s 2018 to 2022 Dodge Charger Hellcats which thieves really go after in big numbers. Considering those are the hottest of the Charger lineup and they cost more than the Challenger Hellcats, that’s just not surprising.

What’s more shocking, although not completely, is the fact Hyundais and Kias are the most popular brands for car theft. The Kia Boyz trend which started in Wisconsin in late 2020 and spread across the country through social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook has ignited quite the problem for people who own the wrong Kia or Hyundai vehicle.

The issue is that quite a few 2015 to 2019 Kias and Hyundais don’t come with an electronic immobilizer. Kids figured this out, probably as they were recruited by adult crime rings to steal cars, learning they can use a phone charger to start these vehicles. Sadly, the majority of cars had electronic immobilizers back in the year 2000, so Kia and Hyundai really deserve the reputation they’re getting now.

According to NICB, the amount paid by insurance companies on theft claims per insured vehicle in 2021 was 30 times what it was in 2019 for Kias and Hyundais. That gives you an idea of how bad this problem is and what direction it’s headed in. Hyundai has stated it will release an immobilizer that vehicle owners can buy and have installed at dealerships, but for some it’s too late.

The big takeaway here is guard your Hellcats and your Kias and Hyundais because thieves really want them.

Read the IIHS press release for yourself here.

