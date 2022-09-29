Read full article on original website
Free emergency pet kit giveaway at Woodland Park in San Marcos Saturday, Oct. 8
Supervisor Desmond allocated $25,000 to San Diego County, Dept. of Animal Services for a free emergency pet giveaway Oct. 8, 9A-11A! Visit: supervisorjimdesmond.com.
El Cajon holding free unwanted item disposal event for residents this weekend
El Cajon residents will have the opportunity to dispose of their unwanted items for free this weekend when the city hosts their next Community Dump Day.
Mailbox explosion rocks Vista neighborhood
A mailbox explosion in Vista was reported Sunday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Bomb and Arson Unit.
San Diego County issues warning for Imperial Beach, Silver Strand shorelines
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County issued a warning for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, advising residents that the water may contain sewage and be a health hazard, according to a news release Monday. According to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, south...
thevistapress.com
American Legion Post 365 Weekly Dining Menu
For additional information on post events. CLICK on the menu to visit post website. American Legion Post 365, 1234 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista, CA 92084 760-726-0472.
Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Opens in Vista with Dual Purpose of Stoking Interest in Arts
Affordable housing developer Community HousingWorks has opened Paseo Artist Village, a pedestrian-friendly and transit-oriented, mixed-use complex in Vista. Units in the artist village – there are 60, with up to three bedrooms per apartment – are available to local Vista residents, artists and veterans earning from 30-59% of the area median income.
Sewage Spill May Be at Fault for Fouled Beaches From IB to Coronado to La Jolla
San Diego County issued a warning for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, advising residents that the water may contain sewage and be a health hazard, according to a news release Monday. According to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, south swell conditions pushing ocean waters from...
Volunteers needed to help 'beautify' Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Volunteers are being sought for Beautify Chula Vista Day, an annual event staged by the City of Chula Vista and the South Bay Sustainable Communities Network. City Environmental Services Manager Manuel Medrano explained, “You take pride in your city and you want to make sure...
Jackpot Grows to $30M in SuperLotto Plus, But Winning $12K Ticket Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $30 million. Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including one at a Stater Bros. on Highway 79 So. in Temecula, the California Lottery announced.
All Things Spooky in San Diego County for the Halloween Season
For all the ghoulish and the ghouls, there are Halloween events for everyone in San Diego County. Some are for the less brave with only a few frightening characters, others will have you petrified. Here’s a list of Halloween events that are sure to get you ready for the absolutely bone-chilling holiday.
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
One killed, one badly hurt in crash on Clairemont-area freeway onramp
The fatal collision occurred about 8:30 a.m. on the onramp from Regents Road to eastbound state Route 52, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.
Celebrate Small Changes with Big Impacts at Free, Family-Friendly SANDAG Community Fair
SANDAG has taken the pledge to support National Rideshare Week 2022 Monday, October 3, through Sunday, October 9. Rideshare Week is celebrated nationwide to promote sustainable transportation options. This year in the San Diego region, participants are encouraged to take a pledge and make a small change that helps positively impact air quality in a big way.
Several people ejected from vehicle in I-8 crash
Several individuals were ejected from a vehicle Monday on a major freeway in East County, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Oceanside Public Library – Vanishing Art: Isometric Watercolors
Oceanside, CA -Oceanside Public Library will host a watercolor art workshop for adults at the Mission Branch Library, 3861 Mission Ave, on Tuesday October 11, at 5:00 p.m. Participants will use isometric. grid paper to make geometric designs using watercolors, and then use a heat source to make. the underlaying...
Evil clowns and ghouls arrive in Balboa Park!
Visitors to Balboa Park should be warned that an army of evil creatures is gathering in the southwest corner of the park, along what is known as The Haunted Trail. Every October grisly ghouls, bloody demons and creepy clowns assemble under the trees to scare thrill-seekers in the dark of night.
The best taco spot in the country is in San Diego, according to Yelp
Four restaurants in San Diego County were named to Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list, including one local birrieria that took the top overall spot.
National Taco Tuesday News: Yelp Names San Diego Taco Shop Best in US
Just in time for National Taco Tuesday, Yelp is out with its list of America's Top 100 Taco Shops, and it's topped by a San Diego restaurant. "In honor of National Taco Day—and accounting for the wide range of taco tastes in this country—we’ve curated the top taco spots across the U.S., based on your ratings and reviews," Yelp reports, adding elsewhere, "Topping the list is Fernandez Restaurant in San Diego, CA, where Yelpers rave about the birria tacos."
Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy
Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
North County High School Football Scores
9/30/2022 -the Vista varsity football team lost their away conference game against Mt. Carmel (San Diego, CA) by a score of 44-6. The Ramona (CA) varsity football team won Friday’s home conference game against Rancho Buena Vista (Vista, CA) by a score of 32-12. 12Rancho Buena Vista. 32(#6) Ramona.
