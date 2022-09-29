ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

thevistapress.com

American Legion Post 365 Weekly Dining Menu

For additional information on post events. CLICK on the menu to visit post website. American Legion Post 365, 1234 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista, CA 92084 760-726-0472.
VISTA, CA
News 8 KFMB

Volunteers needed to help 'beautify' Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Volunteers are being sought for Beautify Chula Vista Day, an annual event staged by the City of Chula Vista and the South Bay Sustainable Communities Network. City Environmental Services Manager Manuel Medrano explained, “You take pride in your city and you want to make sure...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

All Things Spooky in San Diego County for the Halloween Season

For all the ghoulish and the ghouls, there are Halloween events for everyone in San Diego County. Some are for the less brave with only a few frightening characters, others will have you petrified. Here’s a list of Halloween events that are sure to get you ready for the absolutely bone-chilling holiday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
thevistapress.com

Celebrate Small Changes with Big Impacts at Free, Family-Friendly SANDAG Community Fair

SANDAG has taken the pledge to support National Rideshare Week 2022 Monday, October 3, through Sunday, October 9. Rideshare Week is celebrated nationwide to promote sustainable transportation options. This year in the San Diego region, participants are encouraged to take a pledge and make a small change that helps positively impact air quality in a big way.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Oceanside Public Library – Vanishing Art: Isometric Watercolors

Oceanside, CA -Oceanside Public Library will host a watercolor art workshop for adults at the Mission Branch Library, 3861 Mission Ave, on Tuesday October 11, at 5:00 p.m. Participants will use isometric. grid paper to make geometric designs using watercolors, and then use a heat source to make. the underlaying...
OCEANSIDE, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Evil clowns and ghouls arrive in Balboa Park!

Visitors to Balboa Park should be warned that an army of evil creatures is gathering in the southwest corner of the park, along what is known as The Haunted Trail. Every October grisly ghouls, bloody demons and creepy clowns assemble under the trees to scare thrill-seekers in the dark of night.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

National Taco Tuesday News: Yelp Names San Diego Taco Shop Best in US

Just in time for National Taco Tuesday, Yelp is out with its list of America's Top 100 Taco Shops, and it's topped by a San Diego restaurant. "In honor of National Taco Day—and accounting for the wide range of taco tastes in this country—we’ve curated the top taco spots across the U.S., based on your ratings and reviews," Yelp reports, adding elsewhere, "Topping the list is Fernandez Restaurant in San Diego, CA, where Yelpers rave about the birria tacos."
SAN DIEGO, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy

Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
thevistapress.com

North County High School Football Scores

9/30/2022 -the Vista varsity football team lost their away conference game against Mt. Carmel (San Diego, CA) by a score of 44-6. The Ramona (CA) varsity football team won Friday’s home conference game against Rancho Buena Vista (Vista, CA) by a score of 32-12. 12Rancho Buena Vista. 32(#6) Ramona.
SAN DIEGO, CA

