Boston, MA

WCVB

Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home

BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Former Columbia Gas worker Lashaunda Studaway accused of stealing IDs of Merrimack Valley explosion victims

Four years after Columbia Gas was held responsible after a series of explosions in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover killed one man and injured dozens more, a former insurance adjuster for the gas company was arraigned on charges that accuse the adjuster of stealing the identities of multiple Merrimack Valley gas explosion victims and more than $28,000 from their individual bank accounts, Attorney General Maura Healy’s office announced on Monday.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
MassLive.com

Striking Sysco Boston workers confront fill-in drivers in Plympton

Hundreds of unionized food service distribution workers at Sysco Boston have been on strike since Saturday and say they won’t return to work until a new contract is reached. Over 300 employees of the food service distributor walked off the job after midnight on Saturday, and on Monday, workers were confronting non-unionized truck workers trying to make deliveries, NBC Boston reported. The workers are members of Teamsters at Local 653.
PLYMPTON, MA
whdh.com

Middleton resident shoots, kills bear that was eating chickens, goats

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident of a Middleton home where a bear had attacked their goats and chickens shot and killed the bear, according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police. Police believe this is the same bear that has been spotted several times in recent months in local communities including...
MIDDLETON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
TOPSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house

With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
EVERETT, MA
MassLive.com

