Red Cross steps up Hurricane Ian relief efforts in battered Fort Myers
FLORIDA (PIX11) — The American Red Cross is doubling down on its on-ground relief efforts in Florida to help those who have been devastated by Hurricane Ian. Josett Valdez, the regional CEO of South Florida Red Cross, drove from Miami to the heavily-hit area of Fort Myers. She joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to […]
WCVB
Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home
BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
Red Sox’s Rich Hill gets emotional after final start: ‘It would be nice to come back’
BOSTON — Red Sox lefty Rich Hill will turn 43 next March 11 but he’s committed to pitching again in 2023. He expects to have a conversation with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom as his free agency approaches. “We’ll see. I think at some point that conversation will...
Where to buy Ed Sheeran 2023 Mathematics Tour tickets before they go on sale
Ed Sheeran announced the North American leg of his 2023 tour the “+ - = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced the “Mathematics Tour). This will be his first tour in five years since his history-making “Divide Tour” in 2018. Tickets will officially go on sale...
Xander Bogaerts (back tightness) not in Red Sox lineup Monday vs. Rays
BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts (back tightness) is not in the Red Sox lineup for a second straight game Monday. First pitch between Boston and Tampa is at 7:10 p.m. here at Fenway Park. Kiké Hernández will play shortstop and Abraham Almonte will start in center field. All...
Former Columbia Gas worker Lashaunda Studaway accused of stealing IDs of Merrimack Valley explosion victims
Four years after Columbia Gas was held responsible after a series of explosions in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover killed one man and injured dozens more, a former insurance adjuster for the gas company was arraigned on charges that accuse the adjuster of stealing the identities of multiple Merrimack Valley gas explosion victims and more than $28,000 from their individual bank accounts, Attorney General Maura Healy’s office announced on Monday.
‘Beautiful in every way’: Friend describes Millbury man found dead as suspect set to be arraigned
MILLBURY, Mass. – An investigation is underway in Millbury after a man was found dead inside a home at 303 Millbury Ave. “Dare I say he was like a big brother to me,” said Madison Adams, who stopped by the house Monday morning to leave flowers. “Amazing, musical, beautiful in every way. That was him.”
Owners of Great Meadowbrook Farm in Hardwick seek to operate thoroughbred horse racetrack
HARDWICK — The state’s Gaming Commission is set to consider a $20-million plan to bring thoroughbred horse racing and sports betting to the 360 acre Great Meadowbrook Farm. The project at the former Goodfield Dairy Farm seeks to bring a horse farm and a one-mile track with a...
Investigators seek cause of fire at New Hampshire strip mall
NASHUA, N.H. — Investigators in the New Hampshire city of Nashua are trying to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a strip mall, the fire department said in a Saturday news release. The fire in the building on Amherst Street that contained a number of businesses...
Striking Sysco Boston workers confront fill-in drivers in Plympton
Hundreds of unionized food service distribution workers at Sysco Boston have been on strike since Saturday and say they won’t return to work until a new contract is reached. Over 300 employees of the food service distributor walked off the job after midnight on Saturday, and on Monday, workers were confronting non-unionized truck workers trying to make deliveries, NBC Boston reported. The workers are members of Teamsters at Local 653.
Worcester Beer Garden to begin serving Sunday brunch this weekend
Worcester Beer Garden will begin offering Sunday brunch this weekend, the restaurant announced on Facebook Monday. Brunch will be served for the first time Oct. 10 and will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays, according to the Grid District, which operates the restaurant. The brunch menu,...
Mass. lawmaker wants to eliminate legal ‘ghost’ gun loopholes
Loopholes in state law are allowing the rapid proliferation of “ghost” guns in Massachusetts and a Natick lawmaker wants to hold makers of gun parts more accountable for their products. Statistics from the Boston Police Department and Springfield Police Department show that there has been a significant uptick...
Red Sox’s Rafael Devers: ‘I’m not very happy with my season overall. I think I can give much more’
BOSTON — Rafael Devers leads all Red Sox hitters in homers (27), slugging percentage (.524) and OPS (.883). He has 42 doubles, one behind J.D. Martinez for the team lead. He went 3-for-3 with a go-ahead RBI sac fly here in Boston’s 4-3 victory over the Rays on Monday, increasing his batting average to .296.
whdh.com
Middleton resident shoots, kills bear that was eating chickens, goats
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident of a Middleton home where a bear had attacked their goats and chickens shot and killed the bear, according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police. Police believe this is the same bear that has been spotted several times in recent months in local communities including...
WCVB
Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house
With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Dorchester
A home where entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg’s family once lived was damaged by fire Sunday in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, the fire department said. The blaze in a nearby home at around 10 a.m., but spread to another three buildings because of strong winds, Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said. Two firefighters suffered injuries and one resident was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
Former Central WR Joe Griffin ‘going to be a special player’ at Boston College, coach Jeff Hafley says
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Joe Griffin Jr. is having a good start to this freshman season at Boston College. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: ‘Lucky for Life’ player wins $25,000 a year for life
A $25,000 a year for life prize was the largest lottery prize won or claimed in Massachusetts Sunday. The winning ticket was purchased at Shaws in Gloucester. It was from the game “Lucky for Life.”. Overall, there were more than 150 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 claimed...
Trial to begin for former state police union head, accused of stealing police union funds
Dana Pullman, former president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts (SPAM), and former state police union lobbyist Anne Lynch will stand trial this week after being accused of pocketing hundreds of thousands of union funds for lavish dinners, personal trips and a $75,000 chevy, as part of what investigators consider a mafioso-style conspiracy scheme.
