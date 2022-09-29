Lutz converted one of his two field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Vikings. Lutz made all three of his kicking attempts before missing a 61-yard field-goal try on the left upright in the waning seconds of regulation. The 28-year-old did convert a 60-yard field goal to tie the game with just under two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Lutz, who made all but five of his 28 field-goal tries over 16 games last year, has now missed four of his eight field-goal attempts while converting 6-of-6 PATs through four weeks of the 2022 campaign. The Saints offense likely will provide the starting kicker with few easy opportunities should starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back) and wideout Michael Thomas (foot) remain out.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO