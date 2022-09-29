ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Baker Mayfield Addresses McCaffrey’s Availability Sunday

By Joseph Salvador
 4 days ago

Carolina’s star running back is dealing with a quad issue.

With Christian McCaffrey’s availability in question this Sunday, Baker Mayfield had a little fun when talking to reporters about his star running back’s possible return. It appears even he doesn’t know when his best weapon is returning to the field but he’s optimistic.

“He’s gone zero dark 30 on us, keeping us guessing,” Mayfield told media members Thursday.

Mayfield added he’s preparing as if McCaffrey is suiting up. The 26-year-old has been dealing with a quad injury and hasn’t been seen at practice for the last several days. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that there’s optimism he still suits up Sunday against the Cardinals.

When healthy, McCaffrey is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL due to his skill in both the run and pass game. Unfortunately, injuries have continued to hamper his success. Since the beginning of the 2020 season, he has appeared in just 13 games. Since the start of the ’22 season, he has appeared in all three games and has notched 300 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown on the ground.

Carolina and Arizona will kick-off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox.

