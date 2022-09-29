Report: NFL Investigating Whether Someone Filmed Dolphins Practice

Miami was preparing for its matchup with Cincinnati on ‘Thursday Night Football.’

As the Dolphins prepare for their Thursday Night Football tilt with the Bengals, the NFL has opened an investigation into whether or not their final walkthrough practice was being filmed, according to a report from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Dolphins’ personnel identified people observing their walkthrough practice, and according to a separate report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the team was one step ahead.

Per Pelissero’s report, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel ensured that the team put 12 players on the field to cause confusion in case the practice was indeed being filmed. The practice clips circulating on Twitter have 12 offensive players on the field at all times.

“Fake plays? Fake routes on real plays? Either way, Mike McDaniel and company staying one step ahead,” Pelissero wrote.

NFL security is reportedly tasked with looking into the incident, and there are no further details that have been revealed at this time.

