'Total loss': Residents share experience of Hurricane Ian's wrath

Joy McCormack stood across the road from Davis Street, a stretch of mobile homes, town houses and condos in the Iona area of south Fort Myers, now completely covered in knee-deep flood waters. She watched her neighbors wade to and from their homes, hoping to salvage something from the deluge.

“I think mine is going to be a total loss,” McCormack said. “It’s the only house I have and if it’s gone…”

She trailed off.

McCormack, a slight-framed 66-year-old retiree, said she bought her property in the Iona Ranch mobile home park about a year ago, paying $30,000 in cash. She said she tried to get property insurance through Florida’s state-owned Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, but was denied because of the age and condition of the unit’s roof.

She hunkered down with friends Wednesday night in a Daniels Parkway office building, which she said weathered the storm without incident. But the next morning, staring down the remains of her neighborhood, she was at a loss.

“I have no idea what my situation is,” McCormack said.

Neighborhood under water

Brad Lambert had only lived at Iona Ranch mobile home park for two weeks.

He, his wife Jan and their two poodles looked off in the distance early Thursday morning at their now underwater neighborhood after Hurricane Ian completely destroyed their new home.

Lambert, a local Floridian since 2008, described Ian as “the worst hurricane I’ve lived through by far.”

“Worst, worst by far… to be in the middle of it and everybody down there, there's 27 units (in the park),” Lambert said, looking as his neighbors make the trek to their drenched homes. “We're not any worse than anyone else. Possessions and stuff can be replaced, as long as we're saving our dogs.”

When Lambert first learned of Ian’s presence forming, he said they did the typical preparations; get food, get water, and secure the home as best as possible. However, evacuating was on their minds.

“We were gonna go somewhere, but then there was nowhere to go,” he said. “The traffic was just horrible, so we thought we'd be OK… hindsight is always 2020. We should have left.”

Once Ian made its debut to Southwest Florida, he recalls it starting off strong winds but nothing crazy yet.

And then the downpour came.

“The place started kind of literally falling apart, everything started falling off. Shingles started flying, everything's flying around,” he said. “There was nowhere to go at that point because we're upstairs and we're afraid the waters going to keep coming up and collapse upstairs… (we) couldn't go on the roof because the flying debris was everywhere.”

He recalls a fleeting sense of relief once Ian finished its unruly wrath, however it was quickly replaced with nerves to see what their downstairs looked like.

Now they keep are trying to get in contact with one of their three children and make trips to their home to see what they can salvage. All while trying to remain positive.

"I tried to keep a little humor and say things like, 'Hey, at least we don't have to carry all this stuff back all the house, everything is going into garbage,'" Lambert said, with a small smile. "So, just go buy what we need again, go through our stuff and just be happy that we're alive and the dogs will live and carry on."

Picking up stranded islanders

On Thursday morning, Terry and Kenny Mabs sat under the gazebo at the storm-ravaged Port Sanibel Marina.

On one side of them, police officers, sheriff’s deputies and volunteer rescuers coordinated boat trips to pick up stranded islanders. On another stood a wharf full of wrecked boats, one blown clear out of the water and impaled on the posts of its pier.

Terry said they were from Illinois and flew in Tuesday to fortify their property in Fort Myers. They also intended to pick up her “extremely stubborn” 88-year-old father, a four-decade resident of Sanibel island.

He’d stayed through Charley; he’d stayed through Irma. And when the forecast for Ian turned from worrisome to potentially devastating, he insisted on staying again, Mabs said.

“It’s being blown out of proportion, he said. It’s not going to be that bad,” she said. “I said well, I can’t tie you up and drag you out. I can’t. But I’m really begging you to come.”

Mabs was hopeful for her father’s safety. His house was on 12-foot stilts and set back half a mile from the shoreline, she said. Maybe that would be enough.

Her father lived alone, and cell phone service was down as of Thursday morning. When she called 911, the police told her that marine rescue operations were underway and to wait at the marina for rescue boats to return.

So for now, all they could do was wait.

“I should have tied him up and dragged him out,” Mabs said.

Water bursts through door

For Stan Pentz, the boom of the storm water rushing into his home Wednesday was loud and clear.

"It was fine (for the early morning hours), we lost power at 10 a.m. and that was OK... then the storm surge came and that's it," Pentz said, trying to talk through a strained voice. "I was out in the front, I was looking, I see water coming up to the door real fast... and then BOOM."

Pentz shakily details how the water rapidly rose up the canals outside his home in the Iona Ranch mobile home park and soon burst through his sliding doors.

Hanging onto the blinds, Pentz tried to desperately get out as his home was quickly filling up with water. Upon leaving, the current dragged him up and around his home, where he stayed for three hours.

"The current took me, I finally grabbed on to some bushes," he recalls. "I got myself in there and just stayed there."

Pentz describes various debris hitting him while stranded in the bushes, having to use some as a buffer against the strong wind and water.

Once it was safe enough to swim away from the bushes, he ended up by a three-story building, where he sought shelter until Hurricane Ian passed.

"Trying to sleep sitting down, I couldn't do it," Pentz said. "I was standing most of the night just totally exhausted."

By some miracle, Pentz said he had minimal injuries, besides a cut on his toe and a very sore back.

As the same debris that was pounding against Pentz hours earlier finally stopped, he attempted to contact his daughter, Stephanie, and let her know he's alive. He's already been to his house to try to save what he can but it's no use since "it's all underwater."

"This is definitely by far the worst hurricane."

