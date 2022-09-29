Redmond School Board member Shawn Hartfield resigns, moves to Texas

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond School District is seeking qualified people to apply for a vacancy on its Board of Directors following board member Shawn Hartfield's announced resignation Wednesday night.

A district representative said Hartfield informed colleagues and staff of the resignation due to her move to Texas during a virtual board meeting Wednesday night.

Here's the school district's announcement about the open position:

The board consists of five members elected at large. Those interested must be registered voters and residents of the Redmond School District for one year immediately preceding the appointment.

The board’s major responsibility is setting policy. The board hires the superintendent who in turn hires staff to put policies into practice. The superintendent is accountable to the board for managing the district according to board policy.

The board is responsible for approving the budget, setting district goals, asking voters to approve bond measures and local option levies for facilities and operations, guiding collective bargaining, and evaluating the superintendent. A board member must be a skilled decision-maker and team player, a public-education advocate, and a vital link between community and school.

Applications will be accepted until Monday, October 17, at 4:00 p.m. An applicant will be appointed, or interviews will be scheduled on November 9, 2022. Please contact Executive Assistant Gina Blanchette, at 541-923-8250 or visit the Board of Directors’ web page at www.redmondschools.org for more information or to apply online.

The person appointed will serve as soon as appointed through June 30, 2023 and will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Shawn Hartfield effective September 28, 2022. Anyone wishing to be elected to serve the remaining two-year portion of the four-year term may file an application with the Deschutes County Clerk’s Office for placement on the May 2023 ballot.

