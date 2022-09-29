ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

LifeStream Blood Bank seeks donations to help Florida hurricane victims

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p5sxQ_0iFdNmUE00

An Inland Empire nonprofit is seeking blood donations to send to Hurricane-ravaged Florida, where shortages are acute due to flooding and other impacts.

"On average, blood collection organizations nationwide had only 1-2 days' worth supply of blood supply heading into the storm," according to LifeStream Blood Bank. "Anticipated disruptions in blood collections -- as well as transportation challenges -- in Florida and the Southeast throughout the next several days are likely to exacerbate already low inventories, particularly in the affected areas."

Check Out: What Coachella Valley residents can do to help those affected by Hurricane Ian

LifeStream, which operates blood collection sites in Hemet, La Quinta, Murrieta, Riverside and surrounding areas, has joined the American Red Cross and other organizations in requesting donations to help victims of Hurricane Ian.

"LifeStream is asking all eligible blood donors to schedule an appointment as soon as possible," LifeStream CEO Dr. Rick Axelrod said. "We want to have the product on hand and ready when Florida blood centers request our help. The ongoing blood shortage makes this a challenge, as our supply is already critically low for our local hospitals here at home. To have an adequate supply for our local patients in Southern California and to support our friends in Florida, we need our loyal donors to answer the call for help."

Axelrod said there's a critical demand for 1,000 blood cell units and 2,000 platelet units.

Information on how to make donations can be found at www.LStream.org , or by calling 800-879-4484 .

Ian slammed into southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane, inflicting massive damage on beachfront communities, including Fort Myers and Cape Coral, before plowing northward. Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis characterized it as "one of the top five hurricanes to ever hit the Florida peninsula."

An estimated 2.5 million Floridians are without electricity, according to published reports.

About 500 swift water and other rescues have been carried out in Charlotte and Lee counties since Wednesday, state officials said. Forty elder care facilities had to be evacuated in the face of the storm.

Estimates on casualties have not been released.

Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm by Thursday morning, but it may regain hurricane strength as it churns over the Atlantic before making landfall in Georgia and South Carolina Friday, according to forecasters.

KESQ News Channel 3

Live Coverage: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs

Watch Live Coverage from ABC News Below: Check Out: What Coachella Valley residents can do to help those affected by Hurricane Ian CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their The post Live Coverage: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs appeared first on KESQ.
FLORIDA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Live Coverage: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation

Watch Live Coverage from ABC News Below: By MEG KINNARD and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian battered coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and filling neighborhoods with calf-high water, after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near The post Live Coverage: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation appeared first on KESQ.
FLORIDA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Live Coverage: Ian regains hurricane strength as it heads to South Carolina

Watch Live Coverage from ABC News Below: By ADRIANA GOMEZ-LICON PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. Hours after weakening to a tropical depression while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian The post Live Coverage: Ian regains hurricane strength as it heads to South Carolina appeared first on KESQ.
FLORIDA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Live Coverage: Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm

Watch Live Coverage from ABC News Below: By CURT ANDERSON ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 The post Live Coverage: Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm appeared first on KESQ.
FLORIDA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

New law aims to make California haven for transgender youth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new law aims to stop other states from punishing children who come to California for transgender surgeries and other gender-affirming care, a move that will intensify conflicts between Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Republican governors amid the country’s escalating culture war. Newsom signed the law on Thursday, but it The post New law aims to make California haven for transgender youth appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Bullying can lead to depression and even suicide, the city of Palm Springs is creating prevention practices for the Coachella Valley.

The City of Palm Springs, and the Coachella Firebirds are teaming up to highlight National Bullying Prevention Month, which starts tomorrow, October 1. Some officials from the city of Palm Springs say that bullying comes in many forms. Unlike 30 years ago, technology has created a pathway for the bullying community to follow students home. The post Bullying can lead to depression and even suicide, the city of Palm Springs is creating prevention practices for the Coachella Valley. appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local resident becomes first transgender person appointed to CA’s Board of Barbering and Cometology

A Palm Springs man is now the first transgender person to serve on the state's Board of Barbering and Cosmetology.  Jacob Rostovsky is also the CEO of Queer Works, a local non-profit that provides mental health and housing services to the LGBTQ community. He was appointed to the position by Governor Gavin Newsom. On Thursday, he was The post Local resident becomes first transgender person appointed to CA’s Board of Barbering and Cometology appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Idyllwild celebrates second annual ‘Pride Under the Pines’ festival

Hundreds of people gathered in Idyllwild today to celebrate the second annual 'Pride Under the Pines' event festival. The event was held at the Rustic Theater where people enjoyed music, vendors and a special performance by headliner, Thea Austin. PS HomeBoys owners founded and organized the 'Pride Under the Pines' festival. This event was organized The post Idyllwild celebrates second annual ‘Pride Under the Pines’ festival appeared first on KESQ.
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

In-depth look at multi-million dollar race for the newly created 41st Congressional District

One of the races to watch here in the valley is the 41st Congressional District. The newly created district includes a number of west and mid-valley cities -- and is being targeted by both parties making it a multi-million dollar race. Both candidates are confident going into the final stretch and both are well funded. The post In-depth look at multi-million dollar race for the newly created 41st Congressional District appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Job seekers and employers come together to increase employment in the Coachella Valley.

At the Valleywide Employment Expo, some locals share with News Channel 3 that they have been looking for a job all year. "Employment is a gamble," said Michelle Carranza, a job seeker. Today, some attendees had the chance to interview with employers like Desert Arc, Rits Carlton of Rancho Mirage, CVUSD, PSUSD, Farmers Insurance, Liberty The post Job seekers and employers come together to increase employment in the Coachella Valley. appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Leaders preview Coachella Valley’s economic future at ‘All Valley Mayors, County and Tribal Chairperson Luncheon’

Leaders throughout the Coachella Valley gathered at Monday's 'All Valley Mayors, County and Tribal Chairperson Luncheon' to discuss issues impacting the region. All nine valley mayors, along with the County Supervisor and two Tribal Chair leaders attended the luncheon. Each panelist was given five minutes to discuss key issues in their city. Both Indio and The post Leaders preview Coachella Valley’s economic future at ‘All Valley Mayors, County and Tribal Chairperson Luncheon’ appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Plans are underway to implement Narcan training in local school districts

All three school districts in the Coachella Valley are in the process of incorporating Narcan (naloxone) on local school campuses. Naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan, is a fast-acting drug that can reverse the effects of opioids like fentanyl and heroin and help restore a person’s normal breathing, according to the CDC. Palm Springs The post Plans are underway to implement Narcan training in local school districts appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild

The two rock climbers whose bodies were found Wednesday on the rockface of a mountainside just east of Idyllwild have been identified by the Riverside County Coroner. A report of "hikers down" came in at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to The post Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

More than $500K worth of meth found in tractor-trailer at Highway 86 checkpoint

A 50-year-old man was arrested after Border Patrol agents allegedly found more than $500,000 worth of methamphetamine in a tractor-trailer at the Highway 86 checkpoint. The man, a legal permanent resident, arrived at the immigration checkpoint in a white 2015 Freighliner Friday at around 2:05 a.m. The Border Patrol agent inspecting vehicles in the primary The post More than $500K worth of meth found in tractor-trailer at Highway 86 checkpoint appeared first on KESQ.
IMMIGRATION
KESQ News Channel 3

Governor Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law

By SOPHIE AUSTIN SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students going to school The post Governor Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Gov Newsom signs bill expanding farmworker union rights

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation into law that will expand union rights for farmworkers. AB 2183, also known as California’s Agricultural Labor Relations Voting Choice Act, creates new ways for farmworkers to vote in a union election, including options for mail-in ballots, and authorization cards submitted to the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, in The post Gov Newsom signs bill expanding farmworker union rights appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

