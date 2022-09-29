ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke Energy sending help to Florida in wake of Ian

By Brandyn Benter
 4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local and regional utility crews are joining the effort to get power restored in parts of Florida.

Duke Energy District Manager Rick Burger said the company began sending local and regional workers to Florida on Monday in preparation for the fallout of Hurricane Ian. Burger added that the company has 10,000 resources down there, among them lineworkers, assessors, and engineers sent.

Burger called it an “all hands on deck” situation for Duke Energy and other utility companies.

“There’s probably all kinds of utilities coming in, supporting our efforts and Tampa Bay Electric,” said Burger. “This is kind of that tradition that we have between utilities, when there’s a need, other utilities will jump right in there with you and get people back on.”

When asked how soon crews could start working, Burger pointed out that it’s all about waiting for the water to recede so crews can work in areas safely.

“If you have loved ones down there, if you could check on them that’s great. But it’s going to be some weeks maybe before we get all the power back on,” said Burger. “People have got to understand our substations were submerged in water too, with that surge that came in, so we’ve got a lot of work to do but Duke is up to it.”

Burger added that there are still plenty of workers stationed here at home to keep things covered should situations arise.

