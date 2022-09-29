Fox-Doerr trials set for 2023

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The widow of an Evansville firefighter shot and killed outside his home in 2018 appeared in court on Thursday to set the dates for two trials related to the case.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr will stand trial for murder and perjury separately in connection to the shooting death of Robby Doerr. Fox-Doerr’s perjury trial is set for April of 2023 and her murder trial is set for May 2023.

Fox-Doerr is charged with murder alongside Larry Richmond Sr., whom investigators say she was having an affair. On Thursday, the state filed a motion for a speedy trial, but the defense objected.

Fox-Doerr was arrested for perjury in July of 2022 and was charged with murder on August 18, 2022.

