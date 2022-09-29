Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey marked Scarsdale on Saturday, winning the away game 2-1. “I have never seen my players so hyped up and prepared to play,” said Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey Coach Kelly Vegliante. They came ready to play a tough and talented Scarsdale team. We played as a unit . They had confidence in each other and never gave up for a single second of the game. It was one of the best HS games I’ve seen played in a long time. Every day we work hard to get better and build as a team. Tomorrow is a new day.”

RYE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO