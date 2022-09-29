Read full article on original website
Girls Varsity Field Hockey Marks Scarsdale
Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey marked Scarsdale on Saturday, winning the away game 2-1. “I have never seen my players so hyped up and prepared to play,” said Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey Coach Kelly Vegliante. They came ready to play a tough and talented Scarsdale team. We played as a unit . They had confidence in each other and never gave up for a single second of the game. It was one of the best HS games I’ve seen played in a long time. Every day we work hard to get better and build as a team. Tomorrow is a new day.”
Girls Varsity Swimming Leaves Sleepy Hollow- Hastings-Edgemont- Irvington Swimming Upriver
Rye Girls Varsity Swimming & Diving left Sleepy Hollow- Hastings-Edgemont- Irvington swimming upriver on Friday, cresting for the win 94-84. “Rye-Rye Neck-Blind Brook had an amazing meet against Sleepy Hollow- Hastings- Edgemont- Irvington,” said Rye Girls Varsity Swimming & Diving Katie Konopka.”Rye-Rye Neck-Blind Brook swimmer’s place first and second in six of the twelve events. Rye High School sophomores Charlize Tavitian and Kayla Lombardo placed first and second respectively in the 100 yard breaststroke. Both Charlize and Kayla qualified for the sectional championship meet in the 100 breaststroke.”
Boys Varsity Soccer Bites Huskies in OT
Rye Boys Varsity Soccer bit the Harrison Huskies in OT Friday evening under the lights at Nugent Stadium. “There are few things better in high school soccer than a golden goal win on a Friday night in front of a great home crowd,” said Rye Boys Varsity Soccer Coach Jared Small. “We were really proud of the group for responding to an early 2-0 deficit and finding a way to win a match against a strong opponent.”
Girls Varsity Soccer Glazes Pelham
Rye Girls Varsity Soccer glazed Pelham on Saturday afternoon, cooking with gas for a 3-1 victory. “Rye played a very physical game against league rival Pelham High School at Glover Field,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. Rye was awarded a penalty kick in the first half...
Jay Heritage Center Celebrates 30 Years with Moonlight Soirée Raising $300K
Unless you have lived in Rye since the 1990s, you might not know the Jay Heritage Center (JHC) on Boston Post Road almost became another housing development. The Peter Jay House and its 23 acre property adjacent to the Marshlands Conservancy was part of a housing development plan in the 1980s and 90s until a broad coalition of environmentalists and historians battled the plan and won.
In Memory: Ralph Palermo, Age 98
Ralph Palermo, 98, of Stamford, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022 at Edgehill in Stamford. Ralph was born in Rye New York to Nicholas and Mary Palermo, raised in Stamford and graduated from Stamford High School. Ralph was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps in 1945 after serving in the Pacific Theater in World War II.
Alzheimer’s Walk @ The Osborn
On Friday, The Osborn hosted a Walk to End Alzheimer’s disease at its campus in Rye. The event was sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association-Westchester/Putnam Chapter and The Osborn and was attended by more than 100 employees, residents and families of residents in The Osborn’s HOPE Center for Memory Care.
Milton Harbor Dredge Will Be Two Stages, Two Years
The City of Rye will proceed with the dredging of Milton Harbor in two stages at a cost of over $5 million. In a departure from the original plan, the dredge will now take place over two years versus one – the Milton Harbor channel will be dredged this year and the boat basin will be dredged in late 2023. The City Council approved the final plan last week at a special meeting.
Police Blotter: Dangerous Commute; Being a Tool & More
The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider supporting our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Nickel for...
