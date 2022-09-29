Read full article on original website
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Plenty of sunshine today
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After a frosty start to the day, some pleasant weather is in store for us. We'll see some sunshine for much of the day, through some thin clouds. Highs today will be in the mid 50s. That's about a dozen degrees below average for this time of year.
Will Rochester experience any of Ian this weekend?
As post-tropical cyclone Ian moved north Friday, clouds slowly filtered in across New York's Southern Tier and eventually into the Rochester area. So the question for the weekend, weather-wise, is will there be any sensible effect from Ian on the area?. Fortunately, the biggest impact that Ian will have on...
Rochester's first 'Fall Fest' at Parcel 5
Rochester, N.Y. — Fall fun came to downtown Rochester Saturday. The City's first ever "Fall Fest" took over Parcel 5. The free family friendly event featured pumpkin painting, lots of games, arts and crafts and a petting zoo. Tammy Love from Rochester said, "I’m enjoying it, I’m enjoying it,...
NYS Canal Conference highlights Fairport's waterfront
For the first time, Rochester is hosting the New York State Canal Conference. The three-day event began Sunday at The Strathallan on East Avenue. Monday's events included a trip to Fairport, where some of the conference attendees took a ride on the Colonial Belle. Stops included the iconic lift bridge...
Community reacts to first-ever Service Truck Rodeo in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — It's the City of Rochester's first rodeo - a Service Truck Rodeo, that is. On Sunday, local nonprofit Rochester Hope partnered with 20 other organizations for the event, giving people in the North Clinton neighborhood a preview of the wide variety of support services that are available.
First service truck rodeo happening this Sunday
Rochester, N.Y. — The first ever service truck rodeo is happening this Sunday. A new organization, Rochester Hope, is putting on the event hoping to connect people in need with the services they need the most. Over 20 social service organizations will have their trucks set up and will...
Black Businesses Roc gala's celebration Saturday night
Rochester, N.Y. — On Saturday night there was a celebration of black-owned businesses in the area. The third annual Black Business Roc Gala honored several business owners here in Rochester for contributions and service to the communities they serve. "A lot of times as a business owner, and especially...
Recipe for a cure fundraising brunch
Rochester, N.Y. — Cooking up a cure and enjoying a meal along with it. Sunday, kids diagnosed with cancer and sickle cell anemia teamed up with professional chefs for the annual "recipe for a cure" brunch, serving over 250 people in our community. "We have CURE kids paired with...
RPD: Man struck by two vehicles on Lake Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has life-threatening injuries after Rochester police say he was struck by two vehicles on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue. This happened just after 8 p.m. Monday. Rochester police Captain Ryan Tauriello says when the man, in his 50s, tried crossing Lake Avenue, traffic traveling...
Over a thousand people gathered for Rochester's annual suicide prevention walk
Penfield, N.Y. — More than one-thousand people gathered Saturday to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its annual out of the darkness community walk at Veteran Memorial Park in Penfield. The walk provides a chance to discuss an issue, that for...
Deputies searching for missing man
Wheatland, N.Y. (WHAM) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing man. Deputies say Justin Bodine, 36, was last seen leaving on foot from an address on Spring Street in Wheatland at 9:30 a.m. Monday. He is 5'11" and weighs around 190 pounds. He has...
URMC CEO intends to retire at end of 2023
Dr. Mark Taubman, CEO of the University of Rochester Medical Center and dean of the university's School of Medicine and Dentistry, will step down by the end of next year, the university announced. Taubman, 72, intends to retire Dec. 31, 2023, but could stay on longer if a successor isn't...
Brighton school leader recognized as state's top superintendent
The superintendent of the Brighton Central School District received high honors Monday. Kevin McGowan was named last month as the New York State School Superintendent of the Year. McGowan was recognized for the award Monday. He thanked the district's teachers, staff, students and his family for helping making him the...
NY State Restaurant Association's summit in Canandaigua helps industry adapt post-pandemic
Canandaigua, N.Y. — Restaurants continue to face significant challenges. A recent survey by the New York State Restaurant Association finds 91% of restaurants are less profitable now than before the pandemic. COVID is one factor and so is inflation. Restaurant owners are holding their annual meeting in Canandaigua this...
Greece parent says child's daycare classroom closed for 3 weeks due to staffing issues
Greece, N.Y. — A Rochester father is scrambling to find childcare for his one-year-old son after he said his daycare classroom at Doodle Bugs! in Greece suddenly closed for nearly all of October. Last Thursday, Malave said he received a call from the daycare alerting him his son's classroom...
Hilton Apple Festival returns after two-year hiatus
Hilton, N.Y. — A fall tradition returned this weekend after a two-year hiatus, as Hilton hosted the 40th Apple Festival. The event featured food, crafts, pony rides, an apple pond for kids to fish for apples, a wide variety of fall treats and more. “I think that the fact...
Rochester community gathers to pray and reduce gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester community gathered at the New Progressive Cathedral Church Of God In Christ on Sunday to pray as gun violence continues to plague the city. It was a night full of music, speeches and calls for change, all in an effort to the...
Comedian Colin Mochrie to perform at Kodak Center
Comedian Colin Mochrie, best known for his appearances on both the British and U.S. versions of the improvisational TV show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?," will perform his highly acclaimed two-man improv show "Scared Scriptless" at the Kodak Center in Rochester Oct. 15. "Scared Scriptless," in which Mochrie performs with...
Rochester Police are investigating three overnight shootings
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight. Police say the first shooting happened happened around 11:38 p.m. on Lyell Avenue. Officers determined a group had been gathering and multiple shots were fired and a man in his 20's was shot. A...
