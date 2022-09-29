ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Latin Billboard Awards will go on as planned in Miami — with one major tweak due to Ian

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Hurricane? What hurricane? While Southwest Florida recovers from the “catastrophic damage” of Hurricane Ian, music stars have been heading to Miami in droves.

Latin Billboard Latin Music Week continues to be in full swing, culminating with Thursday night’s 2022 Latin Music Billboard Awards at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables.

Despite a forecast of slight winds and intermittent rain, the ceremony is still going on as planned and airing live on Telemundo, starting at 7 p.m. with red carpet arrivals, organizers tell Miami.com.

“The health and safety of our artists, guests, crew, and employees is of our utmost priority,” said a statement from the event planners. “We have been keeping a cautious eye on the storm and adapting as deemed necessary to ensure the safety of all involved.”

The one major change is that the red carpet, traditionally held outside in our steamy September climes, will be moved indoors.

Scheduled to strike a pose are Farruko, Chayanne, Nicky Jam, Rauw Alejandro, Maluma (whose new song, “Junio,” is about to drop) and Christina Aguilera, set to receive the Spirit of Hope philanthropic award, established in 1996 in honor of slain Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla.

But the evening won’t be all glitter and glam.

Victims of Hurricane Fiona, still reeling from last week’s powerful storm in parts of the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, are being helped out with a special recovery fund set up by Billboard and the American Red Cross.

Proceeds from Billboard Latin Week will go to people affected; you can donate at RedCross.org/Billboard .

