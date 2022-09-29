ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mel Tucker preaches patience after Minnesota loss

By Andrew Birkle
 4 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After giving up more than 500 yards of total offense for a second straight week, Michigan State’s football team is putting its nose to the grindstone in order to fix an array of issue.

MSU has its hands full in a Saturday showdown in College Park against Maryland, because the Terps offense is just as potent as Washington and Minnesota.

Maryland is ninth in the nation in yards per play, and third in the Big Ten, only behind Ohio State and Michigan.

But as you’ll hear, Mel Tucker is hoping to turn the tide.

Tucker maintained his normal cool, calm, and collected tone when speaking with 6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren this week.

He said he’s remaining optimistic and is very determined to turn things around.

“When I watched the film, I saw things that are absolutely correctable,” Tucker said. “Adjustments, you know, alignments, technique, assignment-sound things. So that’s a good sign. It’s hard to be optimistic when you see things that you can’t fix. You can’t correct. There’s no solutions. And so I do see solutions for the issues that we have.”

Despite the incredibly disappointing results the last two weeks, Tucker said he remains confident in his staff because of the demonstrated ability that they’ve shown.

“I’ve been down this path with this coaching staff before,” Tucker said. “Some of the coaches I’ve been with at other places and have gone through adversity with them, so I know I can trust them, I know how they’re going to respond to adversity. And the response from the coaching staff has been outstanding.”

To hear Tucker’s entire interview, check out the video player at the top of the page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

