WANE-TV
3 killed after SUV hits deer on Indiana Toll road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people died and two others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in St. Joseph County. The crash took place just before 8 p.m. west of South Bend according to Indiana State Police. The preliminary...
WANE-TV
As Northeast Indiana grows to 1 million residents, the biggest hurdle is housing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — New residents are coming from Michigan, Ohio and especially Illinois to live in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana. They are seeking new jobs, a more affordable lifestyle that sees their paycheck stretch further and better housing. “Northeast Indiana is doing extraordinarily well compared to...
WANE-TV
Salamonie part of DNR effort to educate on state forests
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Nature lovers can learn more about Indiana’s forests in October, as part of an initiative from the state’s Department of Natural Resources. The DNR Division of Forestry is holding open houses at forests across Indiana- including Salamonie River State Forest- to provide information on each forest’s management, and hear feedback from the public. The forestry division is also leading guided hikes at each location.
WANE-TV
Here are voting resources for Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – With an election coming up in November, Indiana’s secretary of state is encouraging Hoosiers to vote. “Registering to vote, finding a polling location and reviewing your ballot is simply a click away at IndianaVoters.com,” Secretary Holli Sullivan said. “It’s easier than ever for Hoosiers to make their voices heard and take part in our elections process.”
WANE-TV
High court passes on South Bend case involving death of boy, 2
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of a man sentenced to 60 years in prison for his role in a shooting that killed a northern Indiana boy who was playing outside. The high court announced Monday that it would not...
WANE-TV
Local organization hopes to lower domestic violence rate in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month, and a local organization in Fort Wayne wants to help lower the abuse rate in Indiana. Domestic violence is the willful intimidation, physical assault, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a pattern of power and control used by one intimate partner against another. That can include physical violence, verbal abuse, emotional abuse, and more.
