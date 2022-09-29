Pokemon Unite continues to bring out new Pokemon to its MOBA. This time they seemingly didn’t allow for there to be a leak of the three new Pokemon coming to the game. They announced it along with what was coming to the Public Testing server that they use. This means that the Pokemon are not only known but will also have their moves known soon as well. Here is a look at Pokemon Unite Zoroark and the other two coming with it.

