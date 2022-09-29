ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

Comments / 1

Related
wgxa.tv

Macon Man Critically injured in overnight shooting

MACON, Ga (WGXA) --- The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident that happened in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road just after 01:00 a.m. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person down in the roadway in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road. Upon arrival deputies located a 47-year-old male of Macon with a gunshot to the left leg. The male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition at this time. Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. No one else was injured in the incident.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumter County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Americus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Americus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Sumter County, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man shot and killed on Zebulon Rd

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon man is dead after what deputies called a domestic dispute. It happened around 2:30 in the afternoon Sunday in the 5200 block if Zebulon Road. Deputies responded to a call of a domestic situation and while in route to the address they were informed that...
MACON, GA
wtvy.com

Police: Argument over place to sit at barbecue ends in murder

Law enforcement in Henry County say a fight over a chair at an afternoon barbecue has ended in murder. It happened in the 3700 block of Henry County 57. That’s in the Shorterville community. Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says 26-year-old Danny Cullins and 22-year-old Ryan Tolbert argued over...
HENRY COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Marijuana#Gbi#The Gbi Americus Office
The Georgia Sun

21-year-old woman injured in pedestrian crash in Macon

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred on Ocmulgee East Boulevard at Roderick Road just before 8 p.m. Saturday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a 21-year-old woman was walking on Ocmulgee East Boulevard near Roderick Road when investigators say she walked into the path of a Dodge Ram truck, driven by a 38-year-old man from Mableton.
MACON, GA
southgatv.com

Disabled victim identified in deadly boarding home fire

ALBANY, GA– Following Friday’s fatal fire on Tift Avenue, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler released the name of the fallen victim. Fowler told South Georgia Television News reporter, Mary Alex Anders the victim is 38 year-old Chatayunda Davis. The autopsy revealed she died from smoke and soot inhalation while she was trapped inside the burning building.
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Three people killed in fiery crash on I-475 South

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says three people died in a crash on I-475 South in Macon. It happened on Sunday afternoon between Eisenhower and Thomaston Roads, just after 2 p.m. In a release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said that a black Chevrolet SUV was...
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVM

6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
EUFAULA, AL
wgxa.tv

Two arrested at hotel in Macon on felony warrants and drug charges

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are behind bars after a tip to investigators led to them being found at Econo Lodge on Chambers Road. Bibb County Sheriff's Drug Investigators, Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force agents, and Bibb County Deputies arrived at the hotel with felony probation warrants and found 47-year-old Alvin Simmons with around two ounces of meth and a half gram of a substance that field testing revealed to be fentanyl.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Coroner: Three people dead after fiery crash in Macon, victims not identifiable

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people are dead in a fiery crash that happened in Macon Sunday afternoon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Interstate 475 southbound just south of the Thomaston Road bridge just after 2 p.m. Witnesses say a black Chevrolet SUV ran off the roadway and hit a tree. The SUV then caught fire. All three people inside died in the fire. The coroner's office says the bodies were burned so badly, they were not identifiable.
MACON, GA
sandiegocountynews.com

Four people plead guilty in scheme to defraud U.S. Department of Education

Four people pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds. According to court documents and statements made in connection with their guilty pleas, Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and their co-conspirators fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid funds that they misused for their personal benefit. They did so by creating an elaborate sham university – the Columbus, Georgia, satellite campus of the Apex School of Theology.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Bond denied again for man accused of killing Renee Eldridge in 2015

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bond was denied today, once again, for the man accused of killing a Columbus woman in 2015. According to police, Stacey Gray raped and killed 25-year-old Renee Eldridge. Police say Eldridge’s body was found face down in a creek under Hopewell Road Bridge in Chambers County....
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy