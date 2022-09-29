Read full article on original website
WTVM
Escaped suspect from Ga. State Patrol arrested in Talbot County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars after escaping from Georgia State Patrol’s custody a week ago. According to Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Quinton Barnes was arrested on Oct. 3 following a traffic stop on Butler Hwy in Talbot County near mile marker 8. During...
wgxa.tv
Macon Man Critically injured in overnight shooting
MACON, Ga (WGXA) --- The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident that happened in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road just after 01:00 a.m. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person down in the roadway in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road. Upon arrival deputies located a 47-year-old male of Macon with a gunshot to the left leg. The male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition at this time. Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. No one else was injured in the incident.
Columbus restaurant owner arrested, appears in court on multiple charges pertaining to cameras in bathroom
A Columbus restaurant owner is facing 23 felony charges pertaining to hidden cameras in his business and his residence.
1 dead after ‘argument gone wrong’ over seat in southeast Alabama
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — One man is dead following an argument that turned violent in Henry County, Henry County Sheriff’s Office says that the victim Danny Dale Cullins, 26, of Shorterville, and the suspect Ryan Antonio Tolbert, 22, of Shorterville were at a barbeque in the 3700 block of Henry County Road 57 in […]
41nbc.com
Macon man shot and killed on Zebulon Rd
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon man is dead after what deputies called a domestic dispute. It happened around 2:30 in the afternoon Sunday in the 5200 block if Zebulon Road. Deputies responded to a call of a domestic situation and while in route to the address they were informed that...
wtvy.com
Police: Argument over place to sit at barbecue ends in murder
Law enforcement in Henry County say a fight over a chair at an afternoon barbecue has ended in murder. It happened in the 3700 block of Henry County 57. That’s in the Shorterville community. Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says 26-year-old Danny Cullins and 22-year-old Ryan Tolbert argued over...
WTVM
Mother of Phenix City grad killed in East Columbus details footage of shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Topping our news tonight -- the family of a 20-year-old Phenix City graduate killed in East Columbus Friday is speaking out. In the exclusive interview with News Leader 9, Steven Daniel’s mother talks about ring camera footage captured the day her son was killed. Anchor,...
50-year-old man shot and killed in domestic dispute on Zebulon Road
MACON, Ga. — A 50-year-old Macon man was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on Zebulon Road just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. 50-year-old Eddie Lee Riddle was found dead inside his home at 5237 Zebulon Road. In a release, the...
21-year-old woman injured in pedestrian crash in Macon
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred on Ocmulgee East Boulevard at Roderick Road just before 8 p.m. Saturday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a 21-year-old woman was walking on Ocmulgee East Boulevard near Roderick Road when investigators say she walked into the path of a Dodge Ram truck, driven by a 38-year-old man from Mableton.
Arrest made in slaying of Macon man who was shot between two houses
MACON — Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators charged a suspect in connection with the death of 40-year-old Lester Summers. The original incident took place on Grier Street, Sept. 10. Deputies found a 40-year-old Lester Summers, of Macon, with multiple gunshot wounds between two houses in the 300 block of...
southgatv.com
Disabled victim identified in deadly boarding home fire
ALBANY, GA– Following Friday’s fatal fire on Tift Avenue, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler released the name of the fallen victim. Fowler told South Georgia Television News reporter, Mary Alex Anders the victim is 38 year-old Chatayunda Davis. The autopsy revealed she died from smoke and soot inhalation while she was trapped inside the burning building.
Three people killed in fiery crash on I-475 South
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says three people died in a crash on I-475 South in Macon. It happened on Sunday afternoon between Eisenhower and Thomaston Roads, just after 2 p.m. In a release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said that a black Chevrolet SUV was...
WTVM
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
Suspect who robbed convenience store nabbed by police
ALBANY — Albany police captured a man this week who pointed a gun at employees of the Liberty Food Mart at 413 W. Oglethorpe Blvd. while robbing the store of cash and cigarettes. An Albany Police Department news release said Travis Wade entered the store and pointed a gun...
wgxa.tv
Two arrested at hotel in Macon on felony warrants and drug charges
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are behind bars after a tip to investigators led to them being found at Econo Lodge on Chambers Road. Bibb County Sheriff's Drug Investigators, Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force agents, and Bibb County Deputies arrived at the hotel with felony probation warrants and found 47-year-old Alvin Simmons with around two ounces of meth and a half gram of a substance that field testing revealed to be fentanyl.
WALB 10
Victim identified in Albany boarding house fire; residents picking up the pieces
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The female victim of the lethal Friday boarding house fire has now been identified. Two Albany men are also left picking up the pieces of their 100-year-old home which was right next door. People who were living in the boarding house are also displaced and mourning...
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Three people dead after fiery crash in Macon, victims not identifiable
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people are dead in a fiery crash that happened in Macon Sunday afternoon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Interstate 475 southbound just south of the Thomaston Road bridge just after 2 p.m. Witnesses say a black Chevrolet SUV ran off the roadway and hit a tree. The SUV then caught fire. All three people inside died in the fire. The coroner's office says the bodies were burned so badly, they were not identifiable.
sandiegocountynews.com
Four people plead guilty in scheme to defraud U.S. Department of Education
Four people pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds. According to court documents and statements made in connection with their guilty pleas, Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and their co-conspirators fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid funds that they misused for their personal benefit. They did so by creating an elaborate sham university – the Columbus, Georgia, satellite campus of the Apex School of Theology.
WTVM
Bond denied again for man accused of killing Renee Eldridge in 2015
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bond was denied today, once again, for the man accused of killing a Columbus woman in 2015. According to police, Stacey Gray raped and killed 25-year-old Renee Eldridge. Police say Eldridge’s body was found face down in a creek under Hopewell Road Bridge in Chambers County....
48-year-old woman who died in traffic accident on Shurling Drive in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — A woman died on Saturday in a fatal traffic accident on Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4 p.m., according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said that a Volvo S60 was traveling west on Shurling Drive when it crossed the...
