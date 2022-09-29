ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ritchie County, WV

WTAP

Two events will be held to discuss Amendment Two on the November ballot

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There will be two events in Parkersburg to discuss Amendment Two on the November ballot. Amendment Two, or the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, would allow the West Virginia Legislature to authorize tax exemptions for vehicles and personal property used for business in West Virginia. Governor Jim...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick or Treat times

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here are the trick or treat dates and times for cities and communities in the Mid-Ohio Valley for 2022. Parkersburg: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Vienna: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Williamstown: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
NORTH HILLS, WV
Ritchie County, WV
Education
State
West Virginia State
City
Ellenboro, WV
County
Ritchie County, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Henthorn Sr., Creighton L.

Creighton L. Henthorn, Sr. 69, of Parkersburg, passed away September 27, 2022, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born in Bellaire, OH., the son of the late John B. and Naomi M. Wallace Henthorn. He had been employed by Johns Manville for 25 years and had...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Harris, Brenda J

Brenda J Harris, 70, of Vienna, WV, passed away September 24, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. She was born on June 4, 1952, in Elkins, WV, the daughter of the late Frank B. and Ernestine Hazel Scott Moore. Brenda graduated from Elkins High School with...
VIENNA, WV
WDTV

Notre Dame High School holds Homecoming parade

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame High School celebrated its Homecoming with a parade. Students from St. Mary’s Grade School and Notre Dame High School went from the high school to Jackson square on decorated floats. Following the parade, there was a Homecoming celebration. There were food trucks and...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTAP

Opening statements to start Tuesday the Victor Lee Thompson Trial

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Opening statements will start tomorrow morning in the trial of Victor Lee Thompson. Thompson is charged with two counts of murder and one count of burglary in connection to the May 2021 killing of Darren Salaam. Jury selection for the trial started this afternoon in Judge...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Knotts, Chantel Lynn

Chantel Lynn Knotts, 31, of Parkersburg, died September 30, 2022, at her residence. She was born February 22, 1991, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Sherry Lynn Knotts of Parkersburg and David W. Knotts, II of Florida. She worked for Marietta Memorial Hospital as a Phlebotomist and was a strong...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Locals discuss concerns over new business park currently under construction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People of Washington Bottom came together Saturday afternoon to discuss concerns over a 29-acre business park currently under construction in their neighborhoods. The Saturday meeting was a chance for the Washington Bottom community to come together and discuss the construction of PMCompany’s business park. Jeff...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Luther, Janet Lea

Janet Lea Luther, 66, of Harrisville, was called home on Oct. 2, 2022. She was born Oct 23, 1955, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Samuel and Edna Mae Casto Cox. Janet had worked in the Ritchie County Garment factories, Shepherd Nursing Home, and Home Health. She enjoyed reading, bingo, games, word searches, and spending time with friends and family.
HARRISVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Martino, Joseph Thomas

Joseph Thomas Martino, 81, of Parkersburg passed away September 17, 2022 at Worthington Nursing & Rehabilitation. He was born on June 19, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late Joseph Salvatore and Stella Koruba Martino. Joe had proudly served his country in the US Marines. He enjoyed collecting...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Fort Frye boys golf team wins District Championship

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fort Frye Cadets boys golf team advances to the Division III State golf tournament, after getting the team victory in the East District tournament at River Greens golf course in West Lafayette. The Cadets were led by senior Dawson Layton and freshman Chatum Courson,...
BEVERLY, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Boyer, Calvin Eugene

Calvin Eugene Boyer, 69, of Parkersburg, passed away September 27, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 2, 1953, in Newark, OH, the son of the late Calvin Clayton and Lakie Irene Travis Boyer. Calvin was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed doing yard sales...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: McDonald, Lloyd Cecil

Lloyd Cecil McDonald, 79, of Belleville, West Virginia, passed away on September 29th, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital with his brothers Richard and Bob by his side. He was born to parents Tessie(Sims) and Roy McDonald, on September 22, 1943, in Wood County, West Virginia. Like many of that time period, Lloyd did not graduate high school and worked with his father to help provide for the family. He was very proud, however, to receive his high school equivalency diploma in 1965.
BELLEVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mason County murder victim identified

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney has identified the victim in a murder that happened Friday night.  Jason Pierce, 34 of Racine, was found with multiple gunshot and stab wounds at a home along Front Street.  Wayne Leib is the suspect in the case,  Chief McKinney says that charges are expected to be […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Fatal accident leads to outpouring of community support

BUCKHANNON — On Tuesday, September 27, a tragic motor vehicle accident occurred in Upshur County. Two individuals including Christopher Michael Pyles age 50 and Karen Gimmel age 54 were pronounced deceased on scene. Following the news of the tragedy many community members, businesses, organizations and friends of the family are holding fundraisers and more to support the family of Pyles and Gimmel.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting

UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
POMEROY, OH

