Two events will be held to discuss Amendment Two on the November ballot
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There will be two events in Parkersburg to discuss Amendment Two on the November ballot. Amendment Two, or the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, would allow the West Virginia Legislature to authorize tax exemptions for vehicles and personal property used for business in West Virginia. Governor Jim...
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick or Treat times
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here are the trick or treat dates and times for cities and communities in the Mid-Ohio Valley for 2022. Parkersburg: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Vienna: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Williamstown: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Ohio and West Virginia voting officials give voting registration information
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Voting officials are looking to get people registered for the midterm election before the deadline. The registration deadline in West Virginia is on October 18 and the Ohio deadline is on October 12. “We would like to have them bring their Ohio driver’s license or a...
Halloween parties for adults in north central West Virginia
If you're too old for trick or treating and full-on haunted houses are too scary, but you still want to enjoy the full effect of Halloween, there are multiple parties for adults that are going on in north central West Virginia this October.
Obituary: Henthorn Sr., Creighton L.
Creighton L. Henthorn, Sr. 69, of Parkersburg, passed away September 27, 2022, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born in Bellaire, OH., the son of the late John B. and Naomi M. Wallace Henthorn. He had been employed by Johns Manville for 25 years and had...
Obituary: Harris, Brenda J
Brenda J Harris, 70, of Vienna, WV, passed away September 24, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. She was born on June 4, 1952, in Elkins, WV, the daughter of the late Frank B. and Ernestine Hazel Scott Moore. Brenda graduated from Elkins High School with...
Notre Dame High School holds Homecoming parade
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame High School celebrated its Homecoming with a parade. Students from St. Mary’s Grade School and Notre Dame High School went from the high school to Jackson square on decorated floats. Following the parade, there was a Homecoming celebration. There were food trucks and...
Opening statements to start Tuesday the Victor Lee Thompson Trial
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Opening statements will start tomorrow morning in the trial of Victor Lee Thompson. Thompson is charged with two counts of murder and one count of burglary in connection to the May 2021 killing of Darren Salaam. Jury selection for the trial started this afternoon in Judge...
Obituary: Knotts, Chantel Lynn
Chantel Lynn Knotts, 31, of Parkersburg, died September 30, 2022, at her residence. She was born February 22, 1991, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Sherry Lynn Knotts of Parkersburg and David W. Knotts, II of Florida. She worked for Marietta Memorial Hospital as a Phlebotomist and was a strong...
Locals discuss concerns over new business park currently under construction
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People of Washington Bottom came together Saturday afternoon to discuss concerns over a 29-acre business park currently under construction in their neighborhoods. The Saturday meeting was a chance for the Washington Bottom community to come together and discuss the construction of PMCompany’s business park. Jeff...
People in Washington County are being asked for input to plan the future of the county.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - There will be an open community meeting to discuss the Washington County’s strategic plan. The three county commissioners were contacted by the Voinovich School of Leadership & Public Service at Ohio University, according to Washington County Commissioner James Booth. Booth explained that through a...
Obituary: Luther, Janet Lea
Janet Lea Luther, 66, of Harrisville, was called home on Oct. 2, 2022. She was born Oct 23, 1955, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Samuel and Edna Mae Casto Cox. Janet had worked in the Ritchie County Garment factories, Shepherd Nursing Home, and Home Health. She enjoyed reading, bingo, games, word searches, and spending time with friends and family.
Obituary: Martino, Joseph Thomas
Joseph Thomas Martino, 81, of Parkersburg passed away September 17, 2022 at Worthington Nursing & Rehabilitation. He was born on June 19, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late Joseph Salvatore and Stella Koruba Martino. Joe had proudly served his country in the US Marines. He enjoyed collecting...
Fort Frye boys golf team wins District Championship
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fort Frye Cadets boys golf team advances to the Division III State golf tournament, after getting the team victory in the East District tournament at River Greens golf course in West Lafayette. The Cadets were led by senior Dawson Layton and freshman Chatum Courson,...
Obituary: Boyer, Calvin Eugene
Calvin Eugene Boyer, 69, of Parkersburg, passed away September 27, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 2, 1953, in Newark, OH, the son of the late Calvin Clayton and Lakie Irene Travis Boyer. Calvin was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed doing yard sales...
Obituary: McDonald, Lloyd Cecil
Lloyd Cecil McDonald, 79, of Belleville, West Virginia, passed away on September 29th, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital with his brothers Richard and Bob by his side. He was born to parents Tessie(Sims) and Roy McDonald, on September 22, 1943, in Wood County, West Virginia. Like many of that time period, Lloyd did not graduate high school and worked with his father to help provide for the family. He was very proud, however, to receive his high school equivalency diploma in 1965.
Mason County murder victim identified
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney has identified the victim in a murder that happened Friday night. Jason Pierce, 34 of Racine, was found with multiple gunshot and stab wounds at a home along Front Street. Wayne Leib is the suspect in the case, Chief McKinney says that charges are expected to be […]
Fatal accident leads to outpouring of community support
BUCKHANNON — On Tuesday, September 27, a tragic motor vehicle accident occurred in Upshur County. Two individuals including Christopher Michael Pyles age 50 and Karen Gimmel age 54 were pronounced deceased on scene. Following the news of the tragedy many community members, businesses, organizations and friends of the family are holding fundraisers and more to support the family of Pyles and Gimmel.
Safe Haven Law allows parents to surrender babies anonymously
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Safe Haven Law gives options for a parent to safely surrender a baby. The Safe Haven Law allows a parent to anonymously surrender their unharmed infant in a safe place with no recriminations. All 50 states have their own version of the Safe Haven Law.
Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting
UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
