West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Senior Michigan couple survives for multiple days lost in woods
"I told him, I think we're done. I think we're going to lay here and they're going to find bones someday," said Janice.
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
Pulaski Days celebrates 50 years of Polish heritage in West Michigan
The annual Polish cultural celebration “Pulaski Days” is back in West Michigan after getting canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guinness proclaims the tallest living pet cat in the world lives in Michigan
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI - The tallest living domestic cat in the entire world resides in Michigan and we’re not kitten around when we say that. Fenrir is featured in the 2023 Guinness Book of World Records which just came out in stores and online. The Savannah cat measured a...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
25 years ago: Battle Creek woman vanishes from home leaving food in pot on stove, car locked in yard
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – It has been 25 years since Bernadette Ruby Behmlander vanished from her Battle Creek home. Behmlander lived alone and was not employed at the time of her disappearance. According to the Doe Network, Behmlander spoke with her ex-husband once a week by phone. They spoke...
Meet Christi, a perfect pup searching for her forever home in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you ready to add a new member to your family? Michele's Rescue in Grand Rapids has the perfect candidate. Meet Christi, a 2-year-old medium-sized, mixed-breed dog with the softest fur you will ever feel!. Christi has been with the rescue for several months. She...
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
Michigan Snowbirds prepare to head to Florida to make repairs after Hurricane
According to the most recent data on state to state migration published by the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2019 about 21,000 move from Michigan to Florida each year.
West Michigan native’s Florida home flooded by Ian
Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed through the Naples, Florida, home of a woman originally from West Michigan.
Hear West Michigan couple’s 911 call after 84-year-old pro-life canvasser shot in their yard
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- An Ionia County woman whose husband shot an 84-year-old pro-life canvasser called 911 as the wounded canvasser was driving from the their property. Sharon Harvey made the call about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 20 from her Lake Odessa area home. The canvasser, Joan Jacobson, was shot in...
People in mid-Michigan also impacted by Hurricane Ian
While Hurricane Ian has done most of its damage in Florida, even people here in mid-Michigan have felt the impact and are now on the long road to recovery.
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: ATL Authentic Jamaican Jerk brings flavorful experience to Flint
FLINT, MI - Angela Thomas Lots was born and raised in Chicago. She moved to Flint five years ago with her husband, who worked at General Motors. Lots wanted to eat at a jerk chicken place in Flint, but her husband told her there weren’t any options. In Chicago,...
Michigan sends help to Florida for hurricane recovery
LANSING, Michigan (WPBN/WGTU) -- Businesses and organizations are sending workers south to help with Hurricane Ian recovery. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is also preparing the Michigan National Guard. Governor Whitmer said several utility companies have deployed crews to Florida, others are also on standby to assist. Additional resources will be sent...
3% of Michiganders have gotten the omicron booster shot – see uptake by county
The newest medical innovation to fight COVID-19 is here, but people are hardly racing to get it this time around. The Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster shots have been available in Michigan since early September. The vaccine includes mRNA components of the original COVID-19 strain (like the initial vaccines) plus components of the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants to help fight the latest strains of the virus.
2 hurt in southern Grand Rapids shooting
Two people were hurt in an early Sunday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing
Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
October weather: It’s the month of the biggest temperature drop
October is the month when we lose the most power from the sun. As a result, we normally feel the temperatures plunge. I looked at the climatological data for many cities in Michigan. Most cities have an average high temperature drop of 13 degrees from the beginning of October to the end of October. In September we lose 12 degrees, and November we also lose 12 degrees.
