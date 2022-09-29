ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo Gazette

Comments / 2

Related
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Hurricanes#Saves The Day#Event Space#West Michigan#Relationship Advice#Hurricane Ian#Worke
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan sends help to Florida for hurricane recovery

LANSING, Michigan (WPBN/WGTU) -- Businesses and organizations are sending workers south to help with Hurricane Ian recovery. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is also preparing the Michigan National Guard. Governor Whitmer said several utility companies have deployed crews to Florida, others are also on standby to assist. Additional resources will be sent...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

3% of Michiganders have gotten the omicron booster shot – see uptake by county

The newest medical innovation to fight COVID-19 is here, but people are hardly racing to get it this time around. The Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster shots have been available in Michigan since early September. The vaccine includes mRNA components of the original COVID-19 strain (like the initial vaccines) plus components of the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants to help fight the latest strains of the virus.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing

Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
13K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy