ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

Related
westcentralsbest.com

Shreveport sees a rise in vacant house fires

SHREVEPORT, La. - As the temperatures have dropped, the number of vacant house fires in Shreveport have risen. The Shreveport Fire Department is looking into the cause of an early morning house fire on Monday. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive. The house...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport nonprofit working to send help to Fla. after Hurricane Ian

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Judah 1 Aviation Ministries is a nonprofit organization in Shreveport; they’re helping with relief efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian carved its way through the southwest part of the state. The organization is teaming up with Evangel Christian Academy, Shreveport Volunteer Network, and other local...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
City
Winnfield, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
Shreveport, LA
Elections
Local
Louisiana Elections
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Panel Approves Controversial Health Plan

Shreveport's Health Care Trust Fund Board has approved a new insurance plan for employees that involves a 3-tiered plan. This package passed on a vote of 6-0 with Shreveport Councilman Jerry Bowman abstaining (he works for Ochsner). This plan puts Ochsner LSU Health and Christus Health in tier 1 while Willis Knighton hospitals and doctors will be in tier 2. Critics say this will mean employees will have to pay higher premiums and higher deductibles to stay with providers in the Willis Knighton system.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Stem Saturday being held at David Raines Community Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Stem Saturday is being held in Shreveport to introduce children to the power of chemistry. On Saturday, October 1, from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., STEM Shreveport-Bossier is hosting its STEM Saturday event at the David Raines Community Center, located at 2920 Round Grove Lane, Shreveport. This event is free to attend.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Caddo#City Council#Gentrification#School Board Election#Election Local#Democratic#Winnfield Funeral Home#Ksla News 12
KTBS

Lawsuit filed to stop further demolition of Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. – Friends of Fairgrounds Field LLC and John Lowe filed suit against the city of Shreveport and Henderson Construction today, asking a judge to stop further demolition of Fair Grounds Field. The petition asks for a temporary restraining order and injunction. It’s not yet been signed by...
KETK / FOX51 News

Chuy’s to open first Longview location

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is set to open it’s first Longview location in December. The restaurant will be located at 208 E. Loop 281 across from Longview High School. “We’re so excited to be opening in Longview,” Brandon Hurdle, local owner and operator for Chuy’s Longview said. “We’ve received so […]
LONGVIEW, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Sweet Brown Eyed Girl Wants to Come Home With You, Shreveport

Just look at those eyes! Sweet Molly is a Chiweenie and is looking for a family to call her own. Do you have room for 9 lbs of love? You can meet Molly today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and her adoption fee is $150. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Classic Rock 96.1

Beware of the Latest Scam That Can Steal Your Money in Longview, Texas

Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Others will present an issue that is not there that needs your attention. That's what is happening in Longview, Texas as residents have reported to police of getting a text message asking to check a non-existent bank account.
LONGVIEW, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

10 Foods to Try at the Revel in Shreveport This Year

The Red River Revel is back in Shreveport for another amazing run. This is the 46th year for this amazing fall festival in our community and will attract artists and vendors from all around the country. The music lineup is also spectacular. You have a new option to pay for everything this year. You can buy a wrist band that you can load money onto to make buying items easier. Coupons are $1 each and you can have that money loaded onto your bracelet based on what you want.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Police name suspect in MLK neighborhood shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has identified a man wanted in connection to a shooting that left one injured. Roderick Andrew, 24, is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder. Officers were called regarding a shooting on Sept. 25 to Fire Station 9. At the fire station,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Judge: No evidence of colleague's bias toward police

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo District Court Judge Chris Victory, who acquitted four police officers of criminal charges in the death of a prisoner, is not biased toward police and should not be recused from hearing the trial of another law officer, a colleague has ruled. Caddo prosecutors had taken the...
CADDO PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Highland Neighborhood Shooting Injures One

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left a male injured. This call came into dispatch around 1:34 a.m. from the corner of E Topeka Street and Cornwell Avenue, which is located in the Highland neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one person was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. The victim has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for injuries. Injuries are considered as serious and possible life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Love Does Ministry collecting donations for Coat and Heater Drive

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church is launching their Love Does Coat and Heater Drive to help prepare people in need for the winter. Multiple drop-off locations are available to donate for Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church’s (SMBX) coat and heater drive. SMBC aims to help anyone of any age or size person which is not equipped for the cold.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Vacant home burns in MLK neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. - An early morning fire in Shreveport remains under investigation. The blaze broke out in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive in the MLK neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m. Monday at a single-story wood framed home. When fire crews arrived, the structure was fully involved. Firefighters were able...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Another Odd Boom Heard in Shreveport’s Broadmoor Neighborhood

You may remember reading about an odd rumbling sound booming through Shreveport a couple of weeks ago. This morning, another loud and extremely unsettling sound has residents talking. Now before we dive in, let me say that I live in Broadmoor, and am active within the Broadmoor neighborhood Facebook group....
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy