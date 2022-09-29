Read full article on original website
KTBS
City ordered to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field; hearing Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city of Shreveport has been issued a temporary restraining order to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field. The case was first set for a hearing on Wednesday, but at noon today it was changed to 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Caddo District Court before District Judge Brady O'Callaghan.
More faithful couples: Shreveport, Baton Rouge or New Orleans
U.S. Census Bureau data was used to help calculate the Infidelity Index for 200 major U.S. cities, including Shreveport, New Orleans, and Baton Rouge.
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport sees a rise in vacant house fires
SHREVEPORT, La. - As the temperatures have dropped, the number of vacant house fires in Shreveport have risen. The Shreveport Fire Department is looking into the cause of an early morning house fire on Monday. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive. The house...
KSLA
Shreveport nonprofit working to send help to Fla. after Hurricane Ian
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Judah 1 Aviation Ministries is a nonprofit organization in Shreveport; they’re helping with relief efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian carved its way through the southwest part of the state. The organization is teaming up with Evangel Christian Academy, Shreveport Volunteer Network, and other local...
Shreveport Panel Approves Controversial Health Plan
Shreveport's Health Care Trust Fund Board has approved a new insurance plan for employees that involves a 3-tiered plan. This package passed on a vote of 6-0 with Shreveport Councilman Jerry Bowman abstaining (he works for Ochsner). This plan puts Ochsner LSU Health and Christus Health in tier 1 while Willis Knighton hospitals and doctors will be in tier 2. Critics say this will mean employees will have to pay higher premiums and higher deductibles to stay with providers in the Willis Knighton system.
KTBS
Shreveport-Bossier gaming market not rolling over in defeat despite Oklahoma casino competition
SHREVEPORT, La. -- In Louisiana, the state’s 24 casinos brought in $2.9 billion from 2020 to 2021. But here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, there’s been a noticeable decline. The local market is currently down about 13% compared to 2021. It’s an issue watched closely by the Louisiana...
theadvocate.com
HIV is no longer a death sentence. But under Louisiana law, it can be a prison sentence.
Robert Suttle thought enlisting in the Air Force after college in 2003 would give his life structure. Instead, the enlistment process gave the Shreveport resident a life-changing diagnosis: He was HIV positive at age 24. Suttle was in shock. He didn’t know anyone with HIV. Even as a young gay...
KSLA
Stem Saturday being held at David Raines Community Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Stem Saturday is being held in Shreveport to introduce children to the power of chemistry. On Saturday, October 1, from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., STEM Shreveport-Bossier is hosting its STEM Saturday event at the David Raines Community Center, located at 2920 Round Grove Lane, Shreveport. This event is free to attend.
KTBS
Lawsuit filed to stop further demolition of Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. – Friends of Fairgrounds Field LLC and John Lowe filed suit against the city of Shreveport and Henderson Construction today, asking a judge to stop further demolition of Fair Grounds Field. The petition asks for a temporary restraining order and injunction. It’s not yet been signed by...
Chuy’s to open first Longview location
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is set to open it’s first Longview location in December. The restaurant will be located at 208 E. Loop 281 across from Longview High School. “We’re so excited to be opening in Longview,” Brandon Hurdle, local owner and operator for Chuy’s Longview said. “We’ve received so […]
Sweet Brown Eyed Girl Wants to Come Home With You, Shreveport
Just look at those eyes! Sweet Molly is a Chiweenie and is looking for a family to call her own. Do you have room for 9 lbs of love? You can meet Molly today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and her adoption fee is $150. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
westcentralsbest.com
Healthcare premium hike to come following Health Care Trust Fund Board vote
SHREVEPORT, La. - Following the rejection of a previously approved three-tier health insurance plan, the city's Health Care Trust Fund Board voted Friday to approve a revised version of that plan that will come with a 5% hike in premiums for current and retired city workers. The board has been...
Beware of the Latest Scam That Can Steal Your Money in Longview, Texas
Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Others will present an issue that is not there that needs your attention. That's what is happening in Longview, Texas as residents have reported to police of getting a text message asking to check a non-existent bank account.
10 Foods to Try at the Revel in Shreveport This Year
The Red River Revel is back in Shreveport for another amazing run. This is the 46th year for this amazing fall festival in our community and will attract artists and vendors from all around the country. The music lineup is also spectacular. You have a new option to pay for everything this year. You can buy a wrist band that you can load money onto to make buying items easier. Coupons are $1 each and you can have that money loaded onto your bracelet based on what you want.
KSLA
Police name suspect in MLK neighborhood shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has identified a man wanted in connection to a shooting that left one injured. Roderick Andrew, 24, is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder. Officers were called regarding a shooting on Sept. 25 to Fire Station 9. At the fire station,...
KTBS
Judge: No evidence of colleague's bias toward police
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo District Court Judge Chris Victory, who acquitted four police officers of criminal charges in the death of a prisoner, is not biased toward police and should not be recused from hearing the trial of another law officer, a colleague has ruled. Caddo prosecutors had taken the...
Shreveport Highland Neighborhood Shooting Injures One
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left a male injured. This call came into dispatch around 1:34 a.m. from the corner of E Topeka Street and Cornwell Avenue, which is located in the Highland neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one person was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. The victim has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for injuries. Injuries are considered as serious and possible life-threatening injuries.
KSLA
Love Does Ministry collecting donations for Coat and Heater Drive
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church is launching their Love Does Coat and Heater Drive to help prepare people in need for the winter. Multiple drop-off locations are available to donate for Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church’s (SMBX) coat and heater drive. SMBC aims to help anyone of any age or size person which is not equipped for the cold.
KTBS
Vacant home burns in MLK neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - An early morning fire in Shreveport remains under investigation. The blaze broke out in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive in the MLK neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m. Monday at a single-story wood framed home. When fire crews arrived, the structure was fully involved. Firefighters were able...
q973radio.com
Another Odd Boom Heard in Shreveport’s Broadmoor Neighborhood
You may remember reading about an odd rumbling sound booming through Shreveport a couple of weeks ago. This morning, another loud and extremely unsettling sound has residents talking. Now before we dive in, let me say that I live in Broadmoor, and am active within the Broadmoor neighborhood Facebook group....
