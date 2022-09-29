ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorAuthority

2024 Audi Q6 RS E-Tron spy shots: Hot electric SUV takes shape

Audi's Q6 E-Tron is yet to be revealed but already a hotter version from Audi Sport is being tested in public view. The prototype in our latest spy shots, caught testing recently at Germany's Nürburgring racetrack, is for an expected RS version of the Q6 E-Tron, a vehicle that will likely go by the name Q6 RS E-Tron. Audi Sport already offers an electric vehicle in the form of the RS E-Tron GT.
CARS
Digital Trends

We need more 7-passenger EVs, but the 2023 Mercedes EQS SUV has room to improve

Mercedes-Benz is continuing to expand its EV lineup, this time with a model aimed at (wealthy) families. As the name states, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is an SUV derivative of the EQS sedan. With the EQS sedan positioned as the electric analog to the Mercedes S-Class, the EQS SUV is the electric version of the GLS-Class. And like that vehicle, the EQS SUV is available with up to seven seats across three rows.
CARS
TheStreet

Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers

It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Delivers Record-Setting 343,830 Cars In Q3 2022

Tesla has just released its Q3 2022 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here. At 343,830 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations and set a new all-time record for deliveries in a single quarter.
ECONOMY
#Car And Driver#Fuel Economy#Audi Q5#Vehicles#Ev#Volvo#Siriusxm
Top Speed

2022 Nissan GT-R: Performance, Price, and Photos

Back in 2007, Nissan introduced the R35 GT-R. When it came out, many viewed the GT-R as a departure from its "Skyline" heritage. It didn't have a manual, chose a V-6 over an inline, and it was big and bulky. It chose to be high-tech over tactile. Since those days, the GT-R has seen major revamps during its long lifespan, and over the years, it created and re-invented its own niche.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Hyundai Offering $170 Security Kit to Owners of Easy-To-Steal Models

Hundreds of Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been stolen this year due to popular social media videos showing how easy it is to commandeer certain models that use a traditional key and do not have an engine immobilizer. The new security kit will be available starting today for $170. It's...
CARS
CNBC

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda talks about why he isn't all-in on EVs — and what made him do a 'happy dance'

LAS VEGAS — Toyota Motor CEO Akio Toyoda last week simply stated what he would like his legacy to be: "I love cars." Just how the 66-year-old racer, car enthusiast and company scion will be remembered regarding his approach to all-electric vehicles compared to gas-powered performance cars, like the Supra, or hybrids, like the once-groundbreaking Prius, will play out in the years to come.
THEATER & DANCE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Flip-Flops on Tesla Big Day

Elon Musk has accustomed his millions of fans to great promises. He hasn't been shy about promising self-driving vehicles for 2018. He was back at it in 2018, when he promised that Version 9 of the FSD feature would begin rolling out in August. He did it again during Tesla Autonomy Day in 2019, proclaiming that "a year from now” there would be “over a million cars with full self-driving, software, everything.”
BUSINESS
thecheyennepost.com

Modern Cars Most Likely to Become Collectible

Cars are what’s generally known as a ‘depreciating asset’. They’re not an investment, they’re going to be worth less as time goes on. But there are a few exceptions—the ones that are rare and/or particularly prized among enthusiasts and likely to become collectible. They may not depreciate at the same rate as most cars, and in some cases they may actually be worth more than their purchase price at some point.
BUYING CARS
Road & Track

Ferrari Enzo Crashed While Being Delivered to Its Owner

The owner anticipating delivery of a Ferrari Enzo got some bad news this week after it crashed on the U.K. island of Jersey. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Subaru Reveals Pricing Of Its Most Affordable SUV

For last year, Subaru's Forester got a major refresh. Subie also debuted a new, off-road-ready Wilderness trim for the 2022 model year. Now, we have pricing for this year's new Subaru Forester. The popular SUV will be offered in six trims for 2023: Base, Premium, Sport, Wilderness, Limited, and Touring.
BUYING CARS
UPI News

Tesla unveils 'Optimus' robot prototype at AI Day event

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The Tesla Bot, a robot codenamed Optimus and formally introduced by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, could go on sale by 2027, the company says. At Tesla AI Day on Friday in Palo Alto, Calif., the robot walked across the stage, made a few hand motions and a swaying dance move. Video that was shown at the event later showed it picking up a box and other objects in a factory.
PALO ALTO, CA
insideevs.com

Tesla Raises Supercharger Prices In California

Tesla has officially raised its prices for Supercharging in California. This isn't the first time the US electric automaker has raised prices, and it certainly won't be the last. However, since EVs are significantly more efficient than gas-powered cars, you'll still be saving money, even after the price hikes. Currently,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PC Gamer

Tesla unveils bipedal robot that is not a guy in a morph suit

The prototype that could walk around without support was kind of neat. At Tesla's AI Day 2022 presentation (opens in new tab), the company's CEO Elon Musk unveiled prototype versions of the "Optimus" bipedal robot project. These were actual, mechanical demonstrations as opposed to the purely conceptual guy in a morph suit the company demonstrated at last year's AI Day (opens in new tab).
BUSINESS

