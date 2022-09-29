Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2024 Audi Q6 RS E-Tron spy shots: Hot electric SUV takes shape
Audi's Q6 E-Tron is yet to be revealed but already a hotter version from Audi Sport is being tested in public view. The prototype in our latest spy shots, caught testing recently at Germany's Nürburgring racetrack, is for an expected RS version of the Q6 E-Tron, a vehicle that will likely go by the name Q6 RS E-Tron. Audi Sport already offers an electric vehicle in the form of the RS E-Tron GT.
Digital Trends
We need more 7-passenger EVs, but the 2023 Mercedes EQS SUV has room to improve
Mercedes-Benz is continuing to expand its EV lineup, this time with a model aimed at (wealthy) families. As the name states, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is an SUV derivative of the EQS sedan. With the EQS sedan positioned as the electric analog to the Mercedes S-Class, the EQS SUV is the electric version of the GLS-Class. And like that vehicle, the EQS SUV is available with up to seven seats across three rows.
Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers
It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
insideevs.com
Tesla Delivers Record-Setting 343,830 Cars In Q3 2022
Tesla has just released its Q3 2022 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here. At 343,830 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations and set a new all-time record for deliveries in a single quarter.
Top Speed
2022 Nissan GT-R: Performance, Price, and Photos
Back in 2007, Nissan introduced the R35 GT-R. When it came out, many viewed the GT-R as a departure from its "Skyline" heritage. It didn't have a manual, chose a V-6 over an inline, and it was big and bulky. It chose to be high-tech over tactile. Since those days, the GT-R has seen major revamps during its long lifespan, and over the years, it created and re-invented its own niche.
Used cars have become unaffordable
High prices and rising interest rates are putting used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers.
CAR AND DRIVER
Hyundai Offering $170 Security Kit to Owners of Easy-To-Steal Models
Hundreds of Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been stolen this year due to popular social media videos showing how easy it is to commandeer certain models that use a traditional key and do not have an engine immobilizer. The new security kit will be available starting today for $170. It's...
CNBC
Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda talks about why he isn't all-in on EVs — and what made him do a 'happy dance'
LAS VEGAS — Toyota Motor CEO Akio Toyoda last week simply stated what he would like his legacy to be: "I love cars." Just how the 66-year-old racer, car enthusiast and company scion will be remembered regarding his approach to all-electric vehicles compared to gas-powered performance cars, like the Supra, or hybrids, like the once-groundbreaking Prius, will play out in the years to come.
teslarati.com
Tesla Bot prototype at AI Day 2 won’t look like Optimus display model at Cyber Rodeo
Much like the majority of Tesla’s major product releases, AI Day 2022 is actually a bit late. The event was initially set to be held on August 19, but Elon Musk moved it to September 30, 2022. Musk noted that the date was pushed back since Tesla might have an Optimus prototype working by that time.
3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years – Or Sooner
Secular growth opportunities could help these companies become massive in the long run.
Elon Musk Flip-Flops on Tesla Big Day
Elon Musk has accustomed his millions of fans to great promises. He hasn't been shy about promising self-driving vehicles for 2018. He was back at it in 2018, when he promised that Version 9 of the FSD feature would begin rolling out in August. He did it again during Tesla Autonomy Day in 2019, proclaiming that "a year from now” there would be “over a million cars with full self-driving, software, everything.”
thecheyennepost.com
Modern Cars Most Likely to Become Collectible
Cars are what’s generally known as a ‘depreciating asset’. They’re not an investment, they’re going to be worth less as time goes on. But there are a few exceptions—the ones that are rare and/or particularly prized among enthusiasts and likely to become collectible. They may not depreciate at the same rate as most cars, and in some cases they may actually be worth more than their purchase price at some point.
Tesla’s robot waves but can’t walk, yet. Musk plans to make millions of them
SAN FRANCISCO — Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed off on Friday a prototype of its humanoid robot ‘Optimus,’ predicting the electric vehicle maker would be able to produce millions and sell them for under $20,000 — less than a third of the price of a Model Y.
Road & Track
Ferrari Enzo Crashed While Being Delivered to Its Owner
The owner anticipating delivery of a Ferrari Enzo got some bad news this week after it crashed on the U.K. island of Jersey. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Truth About Cars
Lamborghini Finally Finishes Building Its Last-run V12-powered Aventador Ultimae
In 2021, Lamborghini announced the Aventador Ultimae, a super-limited swan song to the automaker’s iconic V12 engine. Unfortunately for Lambo and anyone waiting for one of the cars, a shipwreck took some of the cars down with it, leading the automaker to extend the timeline and build more cars.
Subaru Reveals Pricing Of Its Most Affordable SUV
For last year, Subaru's Forester got a major refresh. Subie also debuted a new, off-road-ready Wilderness trim for the 2022 model year. Now, we have pricing for this year's new Subaru Forester. The popular SUV will be offered in six trims for 2023: Base, Premium, Sport, Wilderness, Limited, and Touring.
BMW’s Six Millionth Car Built in the U.S. Is a Very Green X6 M
The milestone comes on the 30th anniversary of BMW's Spartanburg, South Carolina plant.
Tesla unveils 'Optimus' robot prototype at AI Day event
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The Tesla Bot, a robot codenamed Optimus and formally introduced by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, could go on sale by 2027, the company says. At Tesla AI Day on Friday in Palo Alto, Calif., the robot walked across the stage, made a few hand motions and a swaying dance move. Video that was shown at the event later showed it picking up a box and other objects in a factory.
insideevs.com
Tesla Raises Supercharger Prices In California
Tesla has officially raised its prices for Supercharging in California. This isn't the first time the US electric automaker has raised prices, and it certainly won't be the last. However, since EVs are significantly more efficient than gas-powered cars, you'll still be saving money, even after the price hikes. Currently,...
Tesla unveils bipedal robot that is not a guy in a morph suit
The prototype that could walk around without support was kind of neat. At Tesla's AI Day 2022 presentation (opens in new tab), the company's CEO Elon Musk unveiled prototype versions of the "Optimus" bipedal robot project. These were actual, mechanical demonstrations as opposed to the purely conceptual guy in a morph suit the company demonstrated at last year's AI Day (opens in new tab).
