ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

PGA Tour Strikes Back While Florida Man Resists ‘Death Star’

By Michael McCann
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4Pv4_0iFdL8O700

On Wednesday, the PGA Tour went on offense in its antitrust battle with LIV Golf , while Patrick Reed filed another $750 million defamation lawsuit over what he says is illegal badmouthing regarding his decision to join LIV.

The PGA Tour filed its answer to the complaint for what is now called Matt Jones, Bryson DeChambeau and Peter Uihlein and LIV Golf v. PGA Tour . The renamed case reflects Phil Mickelson and three over LIV golfers withdrawing from the litigation on Tuesday.

The PGA Tour, which has denied any wrongdoing, offers 18 defenses. In one defense, the PGA Tour insists LIV and its golfers haven’t suffered an economic injury. Last month, Judge Beth Labson Freeman found it problematic for LIV golfers to laud LIV as offering them superior career options while simultaneously saying the PGA Tour causes them harm. Another defense is that the PGA Tour, which now competes with LIV, possesses “no probability of achieving monopoly power in the relevant market.” The PGA Tour also argues the golfers contractually agreed to follow the rules they now maintain are illegal and that some of the claims are time barred under applicable statutes of limitations.

As Sportico anticipated , the PGA Tour also maintains LIV engaged in tortious interference. LIV, the PGA Tour asserts in a counterclaim, induced golfers to break their contracts through “a campaign to pay the LIV Players astronomical sums of money.” LIV is portrayed as sparing no expense in a so-called effort to “sportswash the recent history of Saudi atrocities.”

LIV is also accused of “falsely communicating” to golfers that they had the legal right to exit PGA Tour contracts while “in the same breath . . . LIV has entered into its own agreements with the LIV Players, which impose contractual restrictions on the LIV Players more onerous in scope and duration than any of the Tour regulations they challenge.”

In response, expect LIV to maintain that the golfers made their own career decisions. LIV can also argue it enjoys a legal right to recruit players, much like any business might recruit a rival’s top workers.

The PGA Tour countersuing LIV further complicates a case that could linger in the court system. Antitrust litigation often lasts years, particularly when involving parties that, like these two golf leagues, have vast financial resources to spend on lawyers and expert witnesses who themselves eye opportunities for billable hours. The case is currently scheduled for trial on Jan. 8, 2024, but could be delayed for a number of reasons and would be subject to multiple appeals.

Meanwhile, Reed, who is a resident of both Florida and Texas according to court documents, has essentially relocated his claim that the Golf Channel and various commentators defamed him over his decision to join LIV.

Last month Reed sued the Golf Channel and Brandel Chamblee in Texas over remarks that the commentator made about Reed, among them that Reed is “purely playing for blood money.” In a motion to the Texas court on Wednesday, Reed withdrew the complaint.

Reed’s second lawsuit was filed in Florida, with the Golf Channel and Chamblee once again named defendants alongside three other commentators: Damon Hack, Benjamin Bacon and Eamon Lynch. The 96-page complaint draws attention to, among numerous remarks, Lynch referring to the “evil empire” and “Death Star” from Star Wars movies while criticizing Reed. The new lawsuit faces the same major hurdle: Defamatory statements are untrue assertions of fact while opinion commentaries are protected by the First Amendment.

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Phil Mickelson, 3 Others Leave LIV Lawsuit Against PGA Tour

And then there were three. The high-profile antitrust lawsuit originally brought by 11 LIV golfers against the PGA Tour now has just three golfers: Matt Jones, Bryson DeChambeau and Peter Uihlein. On Tuesday four other golfers—six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter—voluntarily dismissed their claims against the PGA Tour in a case before Judge Beth Labson Freeman.  The dismissals were “without prejudice,” according to court filings obtained by Sportico. This means the golfers preserve the right to restart their claims later. In the lawsuit, the golfers depict the PGA Tour as an illegal monopsony in controlling the buying...
GOLF
Sportico

Tyrod Taylor Sues Chargers’ Doctor Over Losing Starting QB Job

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor is suing Los Angeles Chargers team doctor David Gazzaniga and the Newport Orthopedic Institute for malpractice and medical battery over the administration of pain treatment on Sept. 20, 2020. The incident led to a collapsed lung for Taylor, but attorneys for the defendants insist the lawsuit is meritless and that Taylor consented to both the procedure and its risks. Taylor, who insists the teams effectively downgraded him after the injury, is seeking at least $5 million given salary discrepancies between starting QBs and backup QBs. He also insists the pneumothorax “continues to cause [him] extreme...
NFL
Sportico

How a PGA Victory Over LIV Plaintiffs Might Hurt ‘Fry-Guy’ Wages

Several weeks back Sportico media reporter Anthony Crupi wrote a column arguing there is little reason for golf fans to work themselves up over the emergence of LIV Golf, and to instead “pay more attention to the things we pay attention to.” Despite all the debate surrounding the challenger golf series, few people are actually tuning in. But one facet of the LIV Golf story could have implications far beyond millionaire golfers: the class action lawsuit filed by some LIV golfers and LIV Golf against the PGA Tour. It alleges the PGA Tour has illegally banned players who signed contracts with...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

The Week in Golf: Lawsuits, Shark Shirts and Rory McIlroy Speaks Out (Again)

The all-important news from an all-important week in the all-important world of golf, ranked in importance by the all-important staff members at The Ranking who still pay their bills with checks (if they pay their bills …). 10. Attention, Alanis Morissette: This is what real irony looks like. The...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
City
Golf, FL
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Jena Sims' Racy Wedding Outfit

Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, aren't seen on the PGA Tour anymore. The longtime PGA Tour star and his wife, Jena, made the decision to leave for LIV Golf earlier this year. Koepka is now part of the Saudi-backed golf tour. Koepka and Sims are still pretty big...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Charley Hull makes 8 final-round birdies in Texas, barely edges Xiyu Lin for second LPGA victory

One streak was going to end, while the other achingly would remain. Ultimately, Charley Hull shot a final-round seven-under 64 Sunday at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, clipping Xiyu Lin (65) by one shot. It marked Hull’s second LPGA victory and first since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. For Lin, she continues to look for her first LPGA victory after playing in nearly 200 tour events in her career.
THE COLONY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Sportico

PGA Tour Announces NFT Partnership, With Revenue Going to the Players

The PGA Tour officially announced a partnership with NFT company Autograph on Monday, with plans to launch a digital collectible platform early next year and distribute all of its revenue from the program directly to its member players. While product details are still being determined, the NFTs will be sold on a new platform, incorporating tournament video (both past and present) as well as more advanced shot data. The tour started this process late last year with an RFP for the video collectible category. After reviewing multiple bids and selecting Autograph—a company co-founded by Tom Brady that has also partnered with Tiger...
GOLF
Sportico

Genius Sports Inks Amazon Football Broadcast Deal

Genius Sports’ Second Spectrum has signed a deal with Amazon.com to provide augmented video technology and data-related services in connection with an alternate feed of Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football NFL broadcast in the U.S., according to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission Friday morning. The 6-K regulatory filing provided little detail beyond that, other than the fact the agreement was signed on Sept. 15. A spokesperson for Genius Sports declined to comment, citing confidentiality restrictions. Amazon didn’t immediately return a request for comment. Second Spectrum is a video analytics platform that Genius acquired last year for about $200 million. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportico

Oakland Appeal in Raiders’ Move Case Rejected by California Court

The City of Oakland has suffered another setback in its litigation against the NFL over the Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas.  Last Thursday the Second District Court of Appeal for California affirmed the NFL’s demurrer (requested dismissal) of Oakland’s complaint on grounds the city is not a third party beneficiary of the NFL constitution. Oakland has therefore come up short in asserting state law claims that allege breach and unjust enrichment.  The ruling comes 10 months after the NFL agreed to pay the city and county governments of St. Louis, as well as the public entity that owns the Dome at America’s...
OAKLAND, CA
GolfWRX

2023 Titleist Pro V1 golf balls secretly began tour seeding last week

We’re used to seeing new equipment at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and indeed it’s the tournament at which Titleist has begun tour seeding for the next iteration of the Pro V1 golf ball in the past. This year, however, staffers apparently couldn’t wait until Vegas and “tour validation,” Titleist’s term for the process of tour seeding and feedback, actually began at last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Statutes#Liv Golf V Pga Tour#Liv Players
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Man takes hilarious tumble as Alex Noren prepares to hit tee shot

Blink and you might have missed this. But golf fans are pointing out the hilarity of this moment when Sweden's Alex Noren was firmly in the midst of his pre-shot routine during the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour. The moment in question...
GOLF
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for September 16

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel Legends Names President of Global Merchandise Legends has hired Kirta Carroll as president of the company’s global merchandise division. Carroll joins Legends after more than a decade at Foot Locker and will lead a merchandise division that is an integrated vertical solution operating brick-and-mortar, pop-ups, e-commerce, and in-venue retail experiences for brands such as the NFL, MLB, PGA, NASCAR, UFC, Activision Blizzard and global tent-pole events including Super Bowl LVI, 2019 Rugby World Cup and 2016 Olympics. In the last 12 months, the division...
NFL
Sportico

Barstool Joins NIL Marketplace Race With Massive Athlete Network

Barstool Sports is launching an endorsement deals marketplace, called TwoYay, for college athletes. The name, image and likeness-focused platform will connect athletes directly with interested brands, advertisers and agencies for potential partnerships or sponsor deals. TwoYay will go live immediately, as announced at the company’s 2023 upfront Wednesday in New York. With TwoYay, the digital media giant is jumping into competition with a plethora of NIL marketplaces that have spent the last 15 months fighting for a share of the highly fragmented market. Competing for traction in a crowded NIL landscape, Barstool’s scale may be its biggest differentiator. The digital media company will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

Sporticast: Shark Week, Flying Knees, and Both Footballs With Tony Khan

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams speak with AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan about his many roles across the billion-dollar world of global sports. In addition to his role at the upstart wrestling promotion, Khan is an executive at the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and the Premier League’s Fulham FC, franchises owned by his father. Khan discusses how he balances his schedule between the roles (he also runs a media company), and the similarities and differences between their business structures. In the NFL, for example, the Jaguars are competing against teams that operate within a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Sporticast: MLB Thinks Globally as Judge, Pujols Near Home Run Marks

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the latest in Major League Baseball’s international plans. Earlier this year MLB let each franchise choose up to three international markets where they’re now allowed to ink commercial partnerships, host fan events, and open physical stores. The process, similar to one run last year by the NFL, allows baseball to grow its presence internationally by relying on the manpower, expertise and brand strength of individual teams. They also discuss the AL MVP race, which features stars in...
NFL
Sportico

MLB Has Awarded Teams International Marketing Rights, Similar to NFL

Major League Baseball is dividing up international markets among its franchises, giving teams new commercial rights in specific areas around the globe, according to multiple people familiar with the plan. In a process similar to one undertaken last year by the NFL, each MLB team was invited to submit proposals for up to three international markets where they’d like to be able to ink sponsorship deals or host fan events, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the details are private. The league collected those proposals in January and approved them shortly afterward. The plan is designed to help MLB capitalize...
NFL
Sportico

Chief Executive: Lamar Hunt’s Estate Plan Still Guides League He Helped Create

This is the fourth installment of a series covering inheritance and estate planning in the National Football League; in short, how NFL team owners prepare to hand down the team to the next generation. With an average age of 72, owners face decisions familiar to any family with assets to pass on—compounded by restrictions unique to a league where the average franchise valuation is $4.14 billion. Lamar Hunt helped make modern football. One of the many sons of billionaire oil tycoon H.L. Hunt, the younger Hunt didn’t have his father’s love of wildcatting despite a geology degree from Southern Methodist University. Rather, Lamar loved sports—...
NFL
Sportico

Big 12 Taps Endeavor for TV Talks and Commercial Media Growth

The Big 12 has chosen WME Sports and IMG Media to lead its global broadcast, sponsorship and commercial strategy, in what will be a critical few years for the Power Five conference. WME Sports and IMG Media, sister companies both owned by Endeavor (NYSE: EDR), will most critically help the Big 12 through its next round of media negotiations. The current contracts, which expire in 2025, pay the conference an average of $200 million per year, and the Big-12 recently announced that it was opening talks on a possible extension earlier than originally planned. This same Endeavor team, led by executives Karen...
NFL
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy