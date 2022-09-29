Three Companies to Sponsor Free Pottery Festival

Sedona News – The Verde Valley Pottery Festival is delighted to announce that Laguna Clay, Mission Clay Products, and Cambium Wealth Services will be sponsors for a two-day ceramics event on November 19 and 20, 2022, in Camp Verde, AZ. Thanks to these generous sponsorships, the community will have the opportunity to view educational demonstrations and partake in artist talks and children’s clay activities at no charge.

”These great organizations have made it possible to share this exciting event with our local community,” said Ben Roti, Festival Director. “Our sponsors are integral in allowing us to offer several free demonstrations and kid’s activities during our two-day event.”

The focus of the festival is to bring together makers, clay enthusiasts, learners, collectors, and the curious to build community and to be inspired. Ten ceramic artists from across Arizona and beyond will converge in Camp Verde to offer their work as well as share glimpses into their studio practice, focusing on critical insight and technical information.

The free event will be held on the grounds of Ben Roti Ceramics located at 2175 S. Glenrose Dr. Camp Verde, AZ 86322. For more information about the Verde Valley Pottery Festival, please visit www.vvpotteryfestival.com .

This event is subject to change due to ongoing public health and safety circumstances. See www.vvpotteryfestival.com for the latest information.

