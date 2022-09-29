ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

CarMax, Rite Aid fall; Enerpac, Vail Resorts rise

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Amazon.com Inc., down $3.21 to $114.80.

The internet retail giant is raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour.

Starbucks Corp., down 54 cents to $86.57.

The coffee chain increased its quarterly dividend.

CarMax Inc., down $21.26 to $65.16.

The used car dealership reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

MillerKnoll Inc., down $2.91 to $16.96.

The furniture maker gave investors a discouraging earnings forecast.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp., up $1.18 to $17.97.

The industrial products company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Worthington Industries Inc., down $6.11 to $42.99.

The metal manufacturer's fiscal-first quarter earnings fell short of analysts' forecasts

Rite Aid Corp., down $1.97 to $5.06.

The drugstore chain reported a surprisingly big second-quarter loss.

Vail Resorts Inc., up $3.26 to $213.55.

The ski resort operator beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Carmax Inc#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Amazon Com Inc#Starbucks Corp#Millerknoll Inc#Enerpac Tool Group Corp#Rite Aid Corp#Vail Resorts Inc
Benzinga

Investor Fear Eases As Dow Jumps Over 750 Points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed easing in the fear level after US stocks started the new month and quarter on a strong note. The Dow Jones recorded the best session since June 24, while it was the best day since July 27 for the S&P 500. During...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Acuity Brands Q4 Earnings

Acuity Brands AYI reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Acuity Brands beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $3.95 versus an estimate of $3.58. Revenue was up $117.30 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
56K+
Followers
95K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy