Legacy of business owner Fred Wittenberg remembered

BRIELLE — Fred Wittenberg was a well-loved father, grandfather, mentor, and, for the residents of Brielle, realtor and the owner of a business that has been part of the fabric of the community for over 100 years. He died on Sept. 8, at the age of 81, at his home in Fort Myers, Florida after a battle with cancer.

Mr. Wittenberg was much beloved by his co-workers, his friends and his family, which includes: two daughters and a son-in-law, Heidi Wittenberg and Krista and John Horan; grandchildren Grace and Sean Horan; Gay Wittenberg, the mother of Mr. Wittenberg’s two daughters; and his partner, Brian Suriani.

“To me he was more than just my dad, he was my friend, my mentor, my go to guy,” said Ms. Heidi Wittenberg, who took over at the helm of the Folk Agency in 2010 when her father retired.

The Wittenberg family will be holding a celebration of life on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11 am at The First Presbyterian Church of Manasquan, 16 Virginia Avenue, Manasquan, NJ 08736.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to YANA Foundation Fort Myers, 1185 Lake McGregor Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33919 or PO Box 07713, Fort Myers, FL 33919-0133 or online at Yanafoundationfortmyers.org.

Those wishing to may also donate to Hope Hospice Development Department, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908 or online at Hopehospice.org. To send condolences please visit http://www.orenderfamilyhome.net.

A FAMILY LEGACY

After graduating from Monmouth College, Mr. Wittenberg served in the U.S. Navy for four years, rising to the rank of lieutenant junior grade. He then moved back to the Jersey Shore area and began what would prove to be a storied career in real estate.

After getting his real estate license in 1966, he worked for Appleby Agency in Asbury Park, served as the tax assessor for Howell Township and then worked for Hawes & McAffee in Manasquan. Soon, Mr. Wittenberg was looking for an agency to call his own.

“He always admired the Folk Agency building and the business that the Folk family had built there,” said Ms. Wittenberg. The Folk Agency has been located on the corner of Higgins Avenue and Riverview Drive since 1902 and was operated by two generations of Folks.

“He was friendly with Howard Folk’s, the founder of the agency, son Jack and his wife Mary Lou, so he went to them for advice on buying his own agency in 1978. At the time he’d just returned from spending some time in Florida.”

She continued, “he said he walked in and asked for their advice and Mary Lou said, ‘Jack, c’mon in here … Fred’s looking for a real estate office to buy’, and he laughed. My dad said he just was thinking, ‘What the heck is going on here?’ And Mary Lou said, ‘While you were sitting on your fanny under a palm tree in Florida, just this week Jack and I decided to sell the business.’ He said it was like he was in dreamland, as if a grand design had just been laid out before him.”

She also shared that the Mr. Wittenberg was humbled by not only the sale of the business, but also the trust the Folk family placed in him to continue their legacy in Brielle, “My father often said to me he considered it an honor that they sold him the business and trusted him to continue operating it using their family name.”

“Deep roots and strong family connections mattered so much to Fred,” said Carl Braun, Wall Township resident and lifelong friend of Mr. Wittenberg. “He had a favorite quote that he had on the wall behind his desk, that if you have integrity, nothing else matters and if you don’t have integrity, nothing else matters.”

Ms. Wittenberg echoed this sentiment saying, “There are people in Brielle who say this agency sold a home to their grandparents, great-grandparents even.”

“The running joke is that it’s not if we’ve sold a property in Brielle, but how many times we’ve sold it,” added Tim Shaak, Brielle councilman and member of the Folk Agency.

He continued, “It’s the oldest business in Brielle and the oldest real estate agency in the county. The agency has always been deeply rooted in the community.”

Mr. Wittenberg was honored for his work at the Folk Agency as a realtor and as a key member of the Brielle community. He was the president of the South Monmouth Board of Realtors, named Realtor of the year in 1980 and again in 2002, served as the president of the Chamber of Commerce in the Borough of Brielle and was named the Pride of Brielle by the Chamber in 2010.

A STORYTELLER AND A GENTLEMAN

Family and friends remember that Mr. Wittenberg was full of life and a great friend to everyone who he interacted with.

“He was known as a gentleman with a kind heart and a terrific sense of humor,” said Ms. Wittenberg.

Friends remembered the way he made time for them and always kept his door open.

“When I was new to real estate I was encouraged by one of Fred’s realtors to speak with him,” said Mr. Shaak. “Fred dropped everything to talk to me for three hours. After that, I knew that I wanted to work there and I have now for 20 years.”

He continued, “he was a mentor and a great friend of mine. I really appreciate all the years we did work together. He was well-loved throughout town and is really going to be missed.”

“I met Fred in the 70s when he sold me my home and I made a joke about having spent all my money on the house,” said Mr. Braun. “He invited me to dinner and I’ve been having dinner with the family every week since. It’s strange when friends leave us quicker than you expect them to and he did – he’s missed dearly.”

A LEGACY REMEMBERED

After steering the Folk Agency for over 30 years, Mr. Wittenberg retired to Florida, a place that he had always loved. He handed the reins to his daughter, Heidi.

Ms. Wittenberg shared that when her father left big shoes to fill, saying, “he enjoyed sharing a good story and reading one, he was a voracious reader. He loved antique cars, he traveled the world – he really was a man with a lot of interests. The agency he built has strong connections and deep roots in the community and I feel blessed he trusted me to take the reins. A lot of people loved him.”

In a 2020 interview with The Coast Star on the occasion of the Folk Agency’s Centennial celebration, Mayor Thomas Nichol reflected on the contributions that Mr. Wittenberg made to the borough saying, “Fred Wittenberg did a heck of a job.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.