Brick, NJ

New police and senior facilities approved by planning board

By Addison Gallagher
 4 days ago
BRICK TOWNSHIP — A new police and emergency operations center and a new senior services building are among the capital projects approved by the planning board Wednesday, after presentations by township officials.

In all, six projects were proposed and approved:

  • Construction of a Brick Township Police Department Emergency Operations Building at 401 Chambers Bridge Road;
  • Reconstruction of Cedar Bridge Manor Park on Manor Drive;
  • Renovation and retrofitting of the Volunteer EMS Squad Building at 500 Aurora Place to serve as new township Senior Services Center;
  • Renovation of the Emma Havens with an additional skateboard park;
  • Renovation of Mallard Point Park on Tunes Brook Road;
  • Installation of electric-vehicle charging stations at Drum Point Sports Complex and Windward Beach Park.

Information regarding the installation, construction and necessity of each project was presented to the planning board by Township Business Administrator Joanne Bergin, Township Planner Tara Paxton and Theodore Wilkinson, a project engineer from Colliers Group, LLC.

The Planning Board found the overall proposal to be consistent with certain township standards, including the Master Plan, Land Use Element, Recreation Element and Green Building and Sustainability Element, particularly in regard to the development of public facilities.

According to the resolution released by the board, the proposal was also deemed consistent with the New Jersey Municipal Land Use Law [40:55D-2], which has the purpose to “encourage municipal action to guide the appropriate use or development of all lands in the State, in a manner which will promote the public health, safety, morals and general welfare; to encourage the appropriate and efficient expenditure of public funds by the coordination of public development with land use policies; and to promote utilization of renewable energy resources.”

The board voted on each project separately with unanimous assent, followed by an overall vote for the memorializing of an approving resolution. Funding was included in the capital budget adopted by the township council in April.

