Point Pleasant, NJ

Borough water department not for sale, officials say

By Anthony Rossics
Star News Group
 4 days ago
POINT PLEASANT — Borough officials have assured residents that the municipal water department is not for sale.

Multiple residents asked the mayor and council, during the public comment section of Monday’s council meeting, whether the water department and system are for sale.

One commenter, resident Pam Masterson, asked the council for clarification on what is going on with the water department.

She said, “Could you please clarify this water rumor or whatever is going around. As you know, this week was the borough’s Bites and Barbecues and that was a huge scuttlebut that the water company was going to be changed.”

According to Ms. Masterson, the rumors claimed that Mayor Robert Sabosik was going to pass the sale of the water system.

Mayor Sabosik noted that in the borough of Point Pleasant, “I have no vote. It is a weak mayor and strong council configuration.”

According to the mayor, there is currently misinformation regarding the sale of the water department.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily.

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.

