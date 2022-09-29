Borough water department not for sale, officials say

POINT PLEASANT — Borough officials have assured residents that the municipal water department is not for sale.

Multiple residents asked the mayor and council, during the public comment section of Monday’s council meeting, whether the water department and system are for sale.

One commenter, resident Pam Masterson, asked the council for clarification on what is going on with the water department.

She said, “Could you please clarify this water rumor or whatever is going around. As you know, this week was the borough’s Bites and Barbecues and that was a huge scuttlebut that the water company was going to be changed.”

According to Ms. Masterson, the rumors claimed that Mayor Robert Sabosik was going to pass the sale of the water system.

Mayor Sabosik noted that in the borough of Point Pleasant, “I have no vote. It is a weak mayor and strong council configuration.”

According to the mayor, there is currently misinformation regarding the sale of the water department.

