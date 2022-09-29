ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Rowe resigns as manager of AFC Fylde 24 hours after being charged with sexual assault, with the National League club having been aware of the accusations when appointing him in March

By Matt Hughes
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

James Rowe has resigned as manager of National League club AFC Fylde - 24 hours after being charged with sexual assault.

Sportsmail revealed in May that Rowe left his previous job at Chesterfield in February following an allegation of sexual indecency, which he denied, before being appointed by Fylde the following month.

Derbyshire Police confirmed on Wednesday that a 39-year-old man had been charged with sexual assault and is due to appear before magistrates at Chesterfield Justice Centre next month.

The alleged offence occurred last November when Rowe was Chesterfield manager.

The police charges sparked a day of crisis talks at Fylde, who were aware of the allegations against Rowe before he was appointed manager, with a Board meeting concluding that he should stand down.

The former West Ham academy coach resigned on Thursday night, with Andy Taylor taking temporary charge for Saturday's FA Cup qualifying tie against Congleton.

Chesterfield's decision to part company with Rowe last season had been shrouded in mystery as they were second in the National League at the time and had enjoyed a successful FA Cup run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SAtgO_0iFdKI1V00
James Rowe has resigned as manager of AFC Fylde after being charged with sexual assault
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ELlY_0iFdKI1V00
Andy Taylor has taken temporary charge of the National League club following Rowe's departure

Sportsmail also revealed that Chesterfield wrote a 'letter of concern' to the FA after Rowe was appointed at Fylde, in which they claimed no-one at the club had approached them for references.

After appointing Rowe Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite said: "We have done our due diligence on James, and while it is clear he is no shrinking violet, we are confident that James will bring a winning mentality to the club."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=016JeG_0iFdKI1V00
Rowe led former club Chesterfield to the third round of the FA Cup in 2021

