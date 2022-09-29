ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Brooke Jenkins is not the SF Dem Party’s pick for DA

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQVnP_0iFdKBqQ00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Brooke Jenkins, Mayor London Breed’s appointment to the position of San Francisco District Attorney after the successful recall of Chesa Boudin over the summer, was not endorsed by the city’s Democratic Party on Wednesday.

That honor went to John Hamasaki, an attorney and former police commissioner, who is running to Jenkins’ left. Hamasaki got the No. 1 endorsement and Joe Alito Veronese got the No. 2 endorsement. (Citywide elections are decided through ranked-choice voting.)

Third candidate announces bid for SF DA

Endorsements for citywide elections are made by the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee, which met Sept. 28.

Multiple sources on Twitter, such as former Boudin spokesperson Rachel Marshall, stated that Jenkins got no votes at all from the DCCC.

“I am beyond honored to receive all of the San Francisco Democratic Party’s first place votes to be the next District Attorney of San Francisco,” Hamasaki stated to KRON4. “I certainly wasn’t the establishment candidate by any means but this endorsement shows that the San Francisco Democratic Party, like much of San Francisco, is tired of politics as usual. Enough of the corruption, the insider deals, the backroom politics, and the dark money backers. We need public safety and accountability in SF, but we need to do it beyond politics.”

Alioto Veronese — a civil rights attorney and former police and fire commissioner, and the bearer of a famous name in city politics — thanked the committee for its No. 2 endorsement.

Alioto Veronese has been highly critical of Jenkins since it was revealed she was paid more than $100,000 to consult a nonprofit formed by a billionaire who helped bankroll the recall effort, despite claiming her role was strictly voluntary .

“Thank you to the San Francisco Democratic party for this endorsement,” Alioto Veronese stated to KRON4. “Their complete rejection of the Democratic acting-DA is noteworthy. It shows that her own party, the Democratic Party, neither trusts nor believes her.

Member of SF political dynasty files to run for DA

KRON ON is streaming live

“Not a single Democrat voted to endorse Brooke Jenkins. Not one. She wasn’t even their second choice! Jenkins’ political connections couldn’t overcome her failures as a prosecutor. Her record of inaction, unethical behavior, failed prosecutions and setting murderers free speaks for itself. We need to rescue San Francisco and the Democratic Party has spoken clearly: Brooke Jenkins cannot rescue San Francisco,” says Alioto Veronese. “The Democratic Party says I can rescue San Francisco – and I will.”

A spokesperson for Jenkins’ campaign said that the decision was revenge for Jenkins’ involvement in the effort to recall Boudin, which the DCCC opposed.

“District Attorney Jenkins is proud to have earned support from leading Democrats like Senator Scott Wiener and [State Treasurer] Fiona Ma and the Bay Area Reporter because they believe she is restoring accountability and safety to San Francisco,” the spokesperson stated. “Unfortunately, the DCCC has been driven by political ideology. They opposed the Boudin recall and just endorsed a candidate who has called for defunding the DA’s office that he is running for. They don’t represent a focus on public safety that the majority of San Franciscans are asking for.”

CORRECTION (Sept. 30 at 5:32 a.m.) — The original headline of this story spelled pick as “pic.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 10

King Boss
4d ago

Democrats are the ones destroying SF! SF will soon be like Oakland if there’s no change!

Reply(1)
7
Related
San Francisco Examiner

Why the Brooke Jenkins campaign asked Democrats not to endorse her

Rather than lose, it’s sometimes better to not play the game. That was the strategy employed by District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ campaign this week during the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee’s endorsement process. The SF DCCC ultimately endorsed Jenkins’ opponent, attorney John Hamasaki, with third candidate Joe Alioto Veronese winning second place. Not a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

DA Jenkins Takes Tough Stand on Resentencing of Mayor Breed’s Brother

Mayor London Breed appointed Brooke Jenkins to serve as San Francisco’s district attorney this summer, and the two have been politically joined at the hip ever since. But in a crucial decision Monday, the DA’s Office announced in court that it believes the mayor’s brother should not have his 44-year prison sentence changed after he was found guilty of murder in 2005.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondchron.org

What’s Really Behind San Francisco’s Troubles?

San Francisco has troubles. This is not news to Tenderloin or SOMA residents, to regular readers of my stories on open drug markets or to Twitter followers of @Twolfrecovery or @bettersoma. The San Francisco Chronicle ran several stories on a June poll confirming that most San Franciscans share this negative perception.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Commentary: Quentin L. Kopp

In 1866, a joker noted: “No man’s life, liberty or property are safe while the legislature is in session.”. The California legislature adjourned Sept. 30, but the condescending SF Board of Supervisors reconvened after Labor Day, ready to repudiate good government at taxpayer expense and act imperialistically with its six-figure annual salary plus pension and medical benefits.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Police#Politics#Election Local#The Sf Dem Party#Veronese#Sf Da Endorsements
indybay.org

Union Busting Kaiser Takes Hardline On NUHW Workers While Gov Newsom Is MIA

After 7 weeks on strike NUHW healthcare workers are facing an intransigent management that is flagrantly violating California healthcare law without any enforcement. They reported that although the NUHW and AFL-CIO have supported Governor Newsom he has refused to intervene to enforce the laws covering behavioral health rights. The prosecution of violation of state law is by Attorney General Rob Bonta. Bonta has also failed to investigate and prosecute Kaiser's flagrant violation of healthcare regulations including timely rights to therapy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Protests against Iranian government continue in San Francisco

Hundreds of Iranian Americans took to the streets of San Francisco once again on Saturday to protest the Iranian government, which has faced harsh scrutiny for decades over its record on human rights. The demonstration, which began at Union Square, eventually wound its way through the streets to City Hall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Newsom signs bill decriminalizing most jaywalking in California

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a measure from a Bay Area lawmaker that would decriminalize jaywalking in most cases.On Friday, Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2147 by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), which the author has dubbed "The Freedom to Walk Act." AB2147 lets pedestrians cross the street outside of an intersection when it's safe to do so. It also limits when officers can stop a pedestrian for jaywalking to situations where there is an immediate danger of a collision."It should not be a criminal offense to safely cross the street," Ting said in a statement. "When...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

SF street renamed after beloved ‘Grandpa Vicha’ whose death sparked nationwide movement to end Asian hate

(KRON) — In January 2021, Vicha Ratanapakadee, an 84-year-old Thai grandfather was shoved to the ground in broad daylight in San Francisco. His death sparked community outrage and a nationwide movement. On Saturday, city leaders, activists, and family gathered for a special ceremony renaming a street in memory of him. His daughter, Monthanus Ratanapakadee joined […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Survivors list 100s of abusers linked to S.F. Catholic church

A network of sexual abuse survivors is calling on San Francisco's controversial Roman Catholic archbishop to release a "secret" list of the hundreds of people accused of sexual abuse within the archdiocese. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said in a letter delivered to Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone on Thursday that it had identified 312 clergy, brothers and laity — including 229 within San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties — who have been accused of sexual abuse. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Neighbors frustrated with San Francisco police during sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO - Squealing tires. Rowdy crowds. Dangerous stunts. People living in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're frustrated about how police responded to a late night sideshow this weekend. One man can be heard on cell phone video, saying: "They have like, the entire police department here, and they're...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

We Will Not Incarcerate Our Way Out of This

People Are Liberating Public Spaces to Fight the Criminalization of Poverty. How many times have you walked by an unhoused neighbor and told yourself it’s their fault, that they made the wrong life choices?. But the truth is that our unhoused crisis is the result of decades-long policies that...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Clara Co. to consider creating gun task force

SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County is looking for ways to crack down on people illegally possessing guns. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will consider creating a gun task force. A recent study commissioned by Santa Clara County found that gun violence costs the county roughly $100 million a year and […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy