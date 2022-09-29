I Want To Help Hoosiers Who Struggle To Make Ends Meet. I worked as an attorney for low-income and elderly clients for forty years. During my years of service, I learned that our legal system tends to kick people when they are down. For example, if you can’t pay your rent, you get evicted and you get a judgment against you for the rent, plus damages, plus attorney fees, plus filing fees, plus 8% interest. A public record is made of your eviction, so you cannot find a new place to live. If you get a job, your old landlord can take 25% of your pay through a garnishment of your wages. If you have enough money in the bank to pay your next month’s rent, your bank account can be frozen and cause you to be unable to pay your rent once again.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO