Indiana State

Fox 59

New poll shows tight U.S. Senate race in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A new poll released Sunday suggests a competitive U.S. Senate race in Indiana. A poll from Indy Politics and ARW Strategies shows incumbent Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) with 39% of the vote, leading his Democratic challenger, Mayor Tom McDermott of Hammond, by just two percentage points. Libertarian candidate James Sceniak is polling at 6%.
indypolitics.org

Poll Shows Trouble for Morales

Editor’s Note: This poll was conducted BEFORE we broke the story regarding sexual misconduct allegations against Diego Morales. A survey conducted by Indy Politics and ARW Strategies of likely voters in Indiana between September 25th and 26th shows Republicans in danger of losing the Secretary of State’s race this fall.
WISH-TV

Volunteers make final push to register voters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Voting rights advocates say new voters tell them they’re signing up out of a sense of duty rather than a response to any one issue. On a cool evening at the end of September, Barbara Tully and Lindsay Bledsoe made the rounds at the Indyvolved event at Victory Field. They carried voter registration forms and cards with QR codes to take people to candidate information pages. Most of the people they talked to had already signed up.
city-countyobserver.com

OP-ED: Why I Am Running for State Representative

I Want To Help Hoosiers Who Struggle To Make Ends Meet. I worked as an attorney for low-income and elderly clients for forty years. During my years of service, I learned that our legal system tends to kick people when they are down. For example, if you can’t pay your rent, you get evicted and you get a judgment against you for the rent, plus damages, plus attorney fees, plus filing fees, plus 8% interest. A public record is made of your eviction, so you cannot find a new place to live. If you get a job, your old landlord can take 25% of your pay through a garnishment of your wages. If you have enough money in the bank to pay your next month’s rent, your bank account can be frozen and cause you to be unable to pay your rent once again.
Fox 59

IN Focus: Holcomb departs for Europe

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb is traveling overseas this week, meeting with political and business leaders in Europe on his latest foreign jobs mission. The governor will visit with leaders in Germany and Switzerland in the coming days to try and build on economic development efforts here in Indiana.
city-countyobserver.com

Todd Rokita And Team Win $2.9 million Settlement In Medicaid Fraud Case

Todd Rokita And Team Win $2.9 Million Settlement In Medicaid Fraud Case. Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced his office has recovered $2.9 million to settle allegations that a Northeast Indiana hospital network overbilled Indiana Medicaid between January 2017 and March 2021. The overbilling resulted from the usage of improper...
WTHI

INDIANA GPS UPDATE

"That's the way we raise the bar..." The Indiana Department of Education continues rollout of new student achievement standards. The Indiana Department of Education has been using the past year to revamp how it measures student achievement. There is still work that needs to be done, but local educators are already using the new standards.
WISH-TV

Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: Farm deaths on decline in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Deaths on the farm are becoming fewer and fewer in Indiana. In Monday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez spoke with Ed Sheldon, Purdue University agricultural safety and health specialist. They talked about the multiple factors that are causing the decrease in...
Indianapolis Recorder

Indiana’s maternal mortality rate went from bad to worse

Maternal mortality rates are on the rise in Indiana. The most recent maternal mortality report by the Indiana Department of Health, released in late September, shows in 2020, 92 women died during pregnancy or up to a year after giving birth. IDOH’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee looked at two kinds...
WTHI

Duke Energy customers in Indiana to see the second rate increase of the year

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy customers will be paying even more on their bills. The Indiana Regulatory Commission approved a temporary increase. The typical residential customers using 1,000 kilowatts an hour will see an increase of about seven percent, or around $11.71 additional each month. Duke Energy customers...
WTHR

Hoosier native to represent Indiana at Miss USA Monday night

RENO, Nev. — Local royalty is headed to the national stage. Samantha Toney, crowned Miss Indiana USA 2022 in April, will represent the Hoosier state Monday night in Reno, Nevada, where she will be competing for the title of Miss USA 2022. Toney currently works as a marketing specialist...
