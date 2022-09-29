Read full article on original website
Fox 59
New poll shows tight U.S. Senate race in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A new poll released Sunday suggests a competitive U.S. Senate race in Indiana. A poll from Indy Politics and ARW Strategies shows incumbent Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) with 39% of the vote, leading his Democratic challenger, Mayor Tom McDermott of Hammond, by just two percentage points. Libertarian candidate James Sceniak is polling at 6%.
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Indiana secretary of state’s race; Biden’s backlash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the secretary of state’s race. Over the past few weeks, News 8 talked with Republican candidate Diego Morales and Democrat candidate Destiny Wells. There is a third name on the ballot: Libertarian candidate Jeff Maurer.
indypolitics.org
Poll Shows Trouble for Morales
Editor’s Note: This poll was conducted BEFORE we broke the story regarding sexual misconduct allegations against Diego Morales. A survey conducted by Indy Politics and ARW Strategies of likely voters in Indiana between September 25th and 26th shows Republicans in danger of losing the Secretary of State’s race this fall.
WISH-TV
Volunteers make final push to register voters
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Voting rights advocates say new voters tell them they’re signing up out of a sense of duty rather than a response to any one issue. On a cool evening at the end of September, Barbara Tully and Lindsay Bledsoe made the rounds at the Indyvolved event at Victory Field. They carried voter registration forms and cards with QR codes to take people to candidate information pages. Most of the people they talked to had already signed up.
city-countyobserver.com
OP-ED: Why I Am Running for State Representative
I Want To Help Hoosiers Who Struggle To Make Ends Meet. I worked as an attorney for low-income and elderly clients for forty years. During my years of service, I learned that our legal system tends to kick people when they are down. For example, if you can’t pay your rent, you get evicted and you get a judgment against you for the rent, plus damages, plus attorney fees, plus filing fees, plus 8% interest. A public record is made of your eviction, so you cannot find a new place to live. If you get a job, your old landlord can take 25% of your pay through a garnishment of your wages. If you have enough money in the bank to pay your next month’s rent, your bank account can be frozen and cause you to be unable to pay your rent once again.
WISH-TV
Fulton County DA seeks to disqualify attorneys for Republican ‘fake electors’
(CNN) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is trying to disqualify two of the attorneys for 11 of the Republican “fake electors” who participated in a plan to subvert the Electoral College and are now targets of an ongoing special purpose grand jury criminal investigation in Georgia.
Inside Indiana Business
Can Indiana’s religious freedom law strike down the state’s abortion ban?
Indiana’s controversial religious freedom law is at the heart of at least two ongoing lawsuits that seek to strike down the state’s near-total abortion ban, fueling debate about where to draw lines between religion and policy. The first legal challenge — a class action lawsuit filed last month...
Fox 59
IN Focus: Holcomb departs for Europe
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb is traveling overseas this week, meeting with political and business leaders in Europe on his latest foreign jobs mission. The governor will visit with leaders in Germany and Switzerland in the coming days to try and build on economic development efforts here in Indiana.
WANE-TV
As Northeast Indiana grows to 1 million residents, the biggest hurdle is housing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — New residents are coming from Michigan, Ohio and especially Illinois to live in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana. They are seeking new jobs, a more affordable lifestyle that sees their paycheck stretch further and better housing. “Northeast Indiana is doing extraordinarily well compared to...
Report: Indiana’s mental healthcare system 'underfunded' and 'systemic reform' recommended
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Indiana Behavioral Health Commission has released its findings, following two years of research, in a report detailing the state’s mental healthcare system, recommending “systemic reform” take place. The Indiana Behavioral Health Commission was established in the 2020 legislative session, with a final...
city-countyobserver.com
Todd Rokita And Team Win $2.9 million Settlement In Medicaid Fraud Case
Todd Rokita And Team Win $2.9 Million Settlement In Medicaid Fraud Case. Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced his office has recovered $2.9 million to settle allegations that a Northeast Indiana hospital network overbilled Indiana Medicaid between January 2017 and March 2021. The overbilling resulted from the usage of improper...
WTHI
INDIANA GPS UPDATE
"That's the way we raise the bar..." The Indiana Department of Education continues rollout of new student achievement standards. The Indiana Department of Education has been using the past year to revamp how it measures student achievement. There is still work that needs to be done, but local educators are already using the new standards.
WISH-TV
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Farm deaths on decline in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Deaths on the farm are becoming fewer and fewer in Indiana. In Monday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez spoke with Ed Sheldon, Purdue University agricultural safety and health specialist. They talked about the multiple factors that are causing the decrease in...
Indianapolis Recorder
Indiana’s maternal mortality rate went from bad to worse
Maternal mortality rates are on the rise in Indiana. The most recent maternal mortality report by the Indiana Department of Health, released in late September, shows in 2020, 92 women died during pregnancy or up to a year after giving birth. IDOH’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee looked at two kinds...
WTHI
It's almost property tax time in Indiana - here's how to make your payment in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The fall property tax deadline is nearing in Indiana. You have until November 10 to get yours submitted. There are several ways you can make your payment in Vigo County. You can stop into several bank branches, the treasurer's office, the annex drop-box, online or...
WISH-TV
Indiana Task Force 1 continues mission in Florida after Hurricane Ian
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Task Force 1 continues to help with search and rescue efforts in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Sunday tweet, the team said it was conducting search operations in Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach, two of the areas hit hardest by the hurricane.
Residents of Indiana to receive tax refunds worth up to $325 by November
More than 1.7 million Indiana residents are set to receive their taxpayer refund checks over the next few weeks, with all payments expected to be delivered before Nov. 1.
WTHI
Duke Energy customers in Indiana to see the second rate increase of the year
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy customers will be paying even more on their bills. The Indiana Regulatory Commission approved a temporary increase. The typical residential customers using 1,000 kilowatts an hour will see an increase of about seven percent, or around $11.71 additional each month. Duke Energy customers...
Hoosier native to represent Indiana at Miss USA Monday night
RENO, Nev. — Local royalty is headed to the national stage. Samantha Toney, crowned Miss Indiana USA 2022 in April, will represent the Hoosier state Monday night in Reno, Nevada, where she will be competing for the title of Miss USA 2022. Toney currently works as a marketing specialist...
