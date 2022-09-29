Read full article on original website
Related
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday conducted its longest-ever weapons test, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that flew over Japan and could reach the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and beyond, forcing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains. The South Korean and U.S. militaries responded by launching fighter jets which fired weapons at a target off South Korea’s west coast in a show of strength against North Korea. The North Korean missile launch was its most provocative weapons demonstration this year, as it pushes to develop a fully fledged nuclear arsenal capable of threatening the U.S. mainland and its allies with the goal of wresting concessions from those countries, some experts say. North Korea has test-fired about 40 missiles over about 20 different launch events this year as its leader, Kim Jong Un, refuses to return to nuclear diplomacy with the United States.
5 things to know for Oct. 4: Hurricane Ian, North Korea, Capitol riot, FAA, Covid-19
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
3 win Nobel Prize in physics for ‘pioneering quantum information science’
STOCKHOLM — Three scientists have won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics. According to The Associated Press, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced Tuesday that Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the award for “pioneering quantum information science.”. The scientists “have each conducted...
Fortune
What are the pros and cons of a strong dollar? A Johns Hopkins economist explains
It's unlikely the growing strength of the dollar will change in the next few months, Jonathan Wright says.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Merkel wins UN refugee agency award over welcome of Syrians
GENEVA — (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday it's giving its highest award to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her efforts to welcome more than 1 million refugees — mostly from Syria — into Germany, despite some criticism both at home and abroad.
Saudi desert megacity to host Asian Winter Games
Saudi Arabia was chosen on Tuesday to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games at a $500 billion futuristic megacity in the desert that planners say will feature a year-round winter sports complex. The Asian Winter Games are slated to take place in Trojena, an area of NEOM "where winter temperatures drop below zero Celsius (32 Fahrenheit) and year-round temperatures are generally 10 degrees cooler than the rest of the region", according to the project's website.
Comments / 0