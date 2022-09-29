Read full article on original website
ROCKFORD — It’s officially fall and we’ve got a list of some of the most scenic spots to see the seasons change. Before it gets too cold to appreciate Rockford’s fall scenery, it’s important to spend time outdoors, according to Renee Henert, communications coordinator for the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County.
ROCKFORD — Gas prices have risen across the city for the second consecutive week, bringing the price at the pump to its highest average since Aug. 15. The average gasoline price in Rockford is up 15 cents in the past week to $4.05 today, according to GasBuddys’ survey of 139 stations in Rockford. It’s the first time since Aug. 22 a week has started with an average price of $4 or more. The highest price to start the week this year was $5.26 on June 13.
