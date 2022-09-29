Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vriginia Sends $82 And Under Property Tax RebatesCadrene HeslopRoanoke, VA
Dogwood Restaurant's menu is highy recommendedCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer is the subject of ACC Legends on Monday nightCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Roanoke Williamson Road branch Library offers many October EventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Blue Ridge Nightmares is open for the Halloween seasonCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
NRVNews
Price, Pearl Agee
Pearl Agee Price, age 86, of Blacksburg, gained her angel wings, Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born on June 29, 1936, to the late Frank and Flossie Agee. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Avener Price, a sister, Belle Underwood, brother, Charles Agee. She is survived...
NRVNews
Farr, Jacqueline Marshall
Jacqueline May Marshall Farr died on September 17, 2022. She was born on July 22, 1949 in Draper, Virginia to Kinard William Marshall and Glenna Bell Turman, both deceased. While Jackie traveled far and had various homes throughout her life, living in Floyd for 30 years, she returned twice to the cabin of her birth in Hiwasee, Virginia, coming back to Floyd for a time. Before her passing, she lived in Draper in a small cottage where she grew flowers and shared her days with friends and family. She did, indeed come full circle. Her final days were spent in Heritage Hall, which Jackie called “Green Acres,” where she was grateful and gracious for all the care she received.
NRVNews
Pete Dye River Course leased to McConnell Golf
McConnell Golf has agreed to a long-term leasing deal with the Virginia Tech Foundation, Inc. to lease the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Radford, Virginia, expanding its portfolio of premier golf courses into the Mid-Atlantic region. The unmistakable elements of design by legendary golf course architect Pete...
NRVNews
Carey, Patricia Long
Patricia Catherine Long Carey, age 86, of Christiansburg died, Friday, September 30, 2022, at 10:20 PM. Her Husband Nelson George Carey, Daughter Cheryl Nannette Carey and Grandson Carl Ryan Linkous were at her bedside at Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital in Salem. She was born in Long Island, NY on August 27, 1936, to the late John Walter and Barbara Franklin Long.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NRVNews
Williams, Garna Cox Graham
Garna Cox Graham Williams, of Hurt, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was 96 years young, having been born in Indian Valley, Va., on March 6, 1926. She moved to Gainesville, Fla., in 1953, and retired from Alachua County School Board in Gainesville in 1991 after 37 years of service.
NRVNews
Cox, David Brian
David Brian Cox, 52 of Pearisburg, VA, formerly of Ivor, VA., passed away Friday, September 30, 2022. David was born on February 7, 1970, in Fall River, MA, and was a son of the late Howard Morris Cox and Joan Lillian Green Cox. David was a 1988 graduate of Princeton...
NRVNews
10/8: Free Concert at NRCC
The music of Marshall Page and Coal Mountain and Dixie Bluegrass Boys will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. Marshall Page is an accomplished singer/songwriter from...
NRVNews
Justice, Cynthia
Cynthia Justice, 51 of Christiansburg, passed away October 1, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Justice. Cindy is survived by her mother, Nell Justice-Simmons; son, Justin Atkins; daughter, Heather Atkins; granddaughter, Ayla Atkins; sister, Melissa Myers; niece, Taylor Caldwell; nephew, Shane Caldwell; as well as her special pet, Boo Boo.
RELATED PEOPLE
NRVNews
Coats for Kids Collection Centers
ABWA (American Business Women’s Association) NRV Express Chapter Coats for Kids Collection for the Women’s Resource Center New River Valley. Children & Adult coats Used or New, Light Jackets & Winter Coats. Drop Off Locations 10-1-22 to 10-31-22 Christiansburg. American National Bank & Trust, 2950 Market St NE...
NRVNews
Vaughan, Lee Buchanan
Lee Buchanan Vaughan, born March 30th, 1969, passed away at Pulaski Community Hospital on September 28th, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Lee fought hard to the end, not wanting to leave her adored daughters, Jordan Renee Phillips, Katherine Peyton Phillips, and Allie Ryan Phillips. Lee’s heart and soul revolved around her daughters, and the joy they brought to her life every day.
Comments / 0