On September 29, 2022 at approximately 2:23 p.m. the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of an erratic operator on State Route 78, traveling eastbound towards the Town of Gainesville. Deputies responded to the area and were attempting to locate the suspect vehicle. A Deputy was stationary on Eddy Road at State Route 78 in the Town of Gainesville observing traffic, at which time the suspect vehicle failed to maneuver a curve in the roadway and left the shoulder. The vehicle continued through a grass field, crossing on to Eddy Road and striking the stationary patrol car at a high rate of speed. The impact of the collision rotated the patrol car nearly 180 degrees, as it came to a rest facing south. The suspect vehicle came to a rest in a corn field, to the east of the intersection.

WYOMING COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO