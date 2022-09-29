Read full article on original website
Two-vehicle crash on Seneca and Elk Streets leaves one man dead
Around 2:45 p.m. on Monday police asked motorists to avoid the area as crews responded to the multi-vehicle crash.
Restricted access on Knoche Road
Roadway to undergo several improvement projects over the next two weeks. Access to Knoche Road will be restricted while work is being done.
Man killed in Seneca Street crash
Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at Seneca Street and Elk Street.
Angry WNY Man In Medical Taxi Gets Out And Is Hit By Semi Truck On I-90
Have you ever heard the saying, 'don't cut off your nose to spite your face'? I think it somehow applies here. A Chautauqua County man was irate, for some unknown reason, and decided he wanted out of his Medicaid taxi. The incident took place on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The...
90 East and Route 5 East Both Closed Due to Accidents
It's a Thursday afternoon and rush hour traffic is about to start in Buffalo and Western New York, but a few breaking news items regarding the traffic if you're planning to head home or go somewhere. According to NITTEC, the I-90 East is closed beyond exit 49 (Depew) because of...
WGRZ TV
Girl, 17, in stable condition after shooting on Schuele Avenue
A police spokesperson said the girl was shot while outside. She was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center to be treated.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester police respond to two crashes on Friday morning, one driver arrested for DWI
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police responded to two crashes on Friday morning. No one was seriously injured in either crash. Police said a drunk driver crashed into a tree in Rochester, then tried to make a run for it at around 1:45 a.m. on Sherman Street. Officers said they...
Buffalo police investigating Friday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday night. Officers responded to a call just before 7:30 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of Edison Avenue, where they say a 32-year-old male was shot. The male was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone […]
wnynewsnow.com
Irate Man Jumps In Front Of Tractor Trailer On I-90, Police Say
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – An irate Jamestown man was seriously hurt after police say he jumped in front of a tractor trailer on Interstate-90. Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday New York State Police said the man, identified as 48-year-old Hector Colon Rodriguez, was riding in a Medicaid taxi headed westbound on I-90 when he reportedly became “irate.”
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Saturday afternoon
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a call near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street where detectives say a 39-year-old Amherst man was struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC where is was […]
Grant Street building fire leaves half a million in damages, displaces 12
A two-alarm fire at a mixed-use building on Grant Street occurred Friday morning just before 9:30 a.m.
Man listed in critical condition after downtown Buffalo shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man is listed in critical condition after he was shot several times in downtown Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street, just east of Michigan Avenue. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting appeared targeted in nature.
Woman Airlifted While Liquid Manure Leaks onto Road After I-90 Tractor Trailer Crash
A rollover crash in rural Erie County, New York is under investigation. Emergency responders were called to the scene near mile marker 411 between the Depew and Pembroke exits on I-90 in the town of Lancaster, New York at approximately 2:30pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. I-90-near-mile-marker-411-in-New York-Photo-Credit-Google-image-captured-October-2021-via-Google-Maps-September-2022. I-90 near...
2 men hospitalized after separate overnight shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place on Sixth Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When officers started to investigate, a private vehicle took a man in his 30s to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD the […]
Fredonia woman dies in a single-car crash Friday on State Route 60
FREDONIA, N.Y. — A Fredonia woman died in a single-car crash around noon on Friday on State Route 60 in the Town of Pomfret. Katie L. Korzeniewski, 38, of Fredonia was a passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet that crashed. She was taken by Mercy Flight to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa., where she later died.
wellsvillesun.com
Wyoming County Deputy flown to ECMC after patrol car struck at high speed
On September 29, 2022 at approximately 2:23 p.m. the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of an erratic operator on State Route 78, traveling eastbound towards the Town of Gainesville. Deputies responded to the area and were attempting to locate the suspect vehicle. A Deputy was stationary on Eddy Road at State Route 78 in the Town of Gainesville observing traffic, at which time the suspect vehicle failed to maneuver a curve in the roadway and left the shoulder. The vehicle continued through a grass field, crossing on to Eddy Road and striking the stationary patrol car at a high rate of speed. The impact of the collision rotated the patrol car nearly 180 degrees, as it came to a rest facing south. The suspect vehicle came to a rest in a corn field, to the east of the intersection.
17-year-old girl shot on Schuele Avenue
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating the shooting which took place Sunday around 10:30 a.m.
Cops: Man Gets Mad, Jumps Out of Van and Into Path of Tractor Trailer on New York State Thruway
A Chautauqua County man appears to have survived being hit by a tractor trailer and incident on the New York State Thruway. Police were called to a portion of I-90, the New York State Thruway, in the town of Hanover, New York at approximately 3:15pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The initial call was for a report of a pedestrian hit by a tractor trailer.
Shooting sends teenage girl to hospital in Buffalo
A teenage girl is hospitalized following a weekend shooting here in Buffalo. Police say that a 17 year old girl was attacked on Schuele Avenue around 10:30 Sunday morning.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police are investigating three overnight shootings
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight. Police say the first shooting happened happened around 11:38 p.m. on Lyell Avenue. Officers determined a group had been gathering and multiple shots were fired and a man in his 20's was shot. A...
