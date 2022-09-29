ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depew, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Depew, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating Friday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday night. Officers responded to a call just before 7:30 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of Edison Avenue, where they say a 32-year-old male was shot. The male was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnynewsnow.com

Irate Man Jumps In Front Of Tractor Trailer On I-90, Police Say

SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – An irate Jamestown man was seriously hurt after police say he jumped in front of a tractor trailer on Interstate-90. Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday New York State Police said the man, identified as 48-year-old Hector Colon Rodriguez, was riding in a Medicaid taxi headed westbound on I-90 when he reportedly became “irate.”
SILVER CREEK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating shooting on Saturday afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a call near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street where detectives say a 39-year-old Amherst man was struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC where is was […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Man listed in critical condition after downtown Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man is listed in critical condition after he was shot several times in downtown Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street, just east of Michigan Avenue. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting appeared targeted in nature.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
96.1 The Eagle

Woman Airlifted While Liquid Manure Leaks onto Road After I-90 Tractor Trailer Crash

A rollover crash in rural Erie County, New York is under investigation. Emergency responders were called to the scene near mile marker 411 between the Depew and Pembroke exits on I-90 in the town of Lancaster, New York at approximately 2:30pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. I-90-near-mile-marker-411-in-New York-Photo-Credit-Google-image-captured-October-2021-via-Google-Maps-September-2022. I-90 near...
LANCASTER, NY
News 8 WROC

2 men hospitalized after separate overnight shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place on Sixth Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When officers started to investigate, a private vehicle took a man in his 30s to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Wyoming County Deputy flown to ECMC after patrol car struck at high speed

On September 29, 2022 at approximately 2:23 p.m. the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of an erratic operator on State Route 78, traveling eastbound towards the Town of Gainesville. Deputies responded to the area and were attempting to locate the suspect vehicle. A Deputy was stationary on Eddy Road at State Route 78 in the Town of Gainesville observing traffic, at which time the suspect vehicle failed to maneuver a curve in the roadway and left the shoulder. The vehicle continued through a grass field, crossing on to Eddy Road and striking the stationary patrol car at a high rate of speed. The impact of the collision rotated the patrol car nearly 180 degrees, as it came to a rest facing south. The suspect vehicle came to a rest in a corn field, to the east of the intersection.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Cops: Man Gets Mad, Jumps Out of Van and Into Path of Tractor Trailer on New York State Thruway

A Chautauqua County man appears to have survived being hit by a tractor trailer and incident on the New York State Thruway. Police were called to a portion of I-90, the New York State Thruway, in the town of Hanover, New York at approximately 3:15pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The initial call was for a report of a pedestrian hit by a tractor trailer.
JAMESTOWN, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police are investigating three overnight shootings

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight. Police say the first shooting happened happened around 11:38 p.m. on Lyell Avenue. Officers determined a group had been gathering and multiple shots were fired and a man in his 20's was shot. A...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy