Jacqueline May Marshall Farr died on September 17, 2022. She was born on July 22, 1949 in Draper, Virginia to Kinard William Marshall and Glenna Bell Turman, both deceased. While Jackie traveled far and had various homes throughout her life, living in Floyd for 30 years, she returned twice to the cabin of her birth in Hiwasee, Virginia, coming back to Floyd for a time. Before her passing, she lived in Draper in a small cottage where she grew flowers and shared her days with friends and family. She did, indeed come full circle. Her final days were spent in Heritage Hall, which Jackie called “Green Acres,” where she was grateful and gracious for all the care she received.

