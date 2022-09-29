Read full article on original website
St. Louis Cardinals: Doors are opening for Yadier Molina as manager
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is well positioned to become a successful manager in the major leagues. Nineteen-year St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina will take the reins as the skipper for team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which could lend itself to other managing opportunities down the road. Molina also announced in April that he will be the manager for a Venezuelan winter ball team, Navegantes del Magallanes, starting next year.
Former Dodgers Outfielder Receives Backlash For World Series Comments
Former Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo had some choice words for his former teams World Series championship
San Diego Padres fan runs wild in brutal brawl at game
The San Diego Padres lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday night. But that wasn’t the only loss for Padres‘ fans during the game. While attempting to film the performance of a mariachi band on the field, a random Twitter user turned their attention to a brawl that had erupted in the nosebleeds.
Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
Demolition planned for Derek Jeter’s former $22.5 M Tampa mansion
The house that Jeter built could soon be reduced to rubble. City of Tampa records show that a commercial demolition permit has been filed for 58 Bahama Circle, the Davis Islands mansion that was once home to star athletes Derek Jeter and Tom Brady. Jeter sold the home for $22.5...
Look: NFL World Reacts To New Gisele Bundchen Photo
Fair or unfair, the NFL world continues to obsess over the Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen relationship news. Over the past several weeks, reports have surfaced, suggesting things aren't all well for Brady and Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly been going through some marital problems.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
Contreras soaks in possible last home game with Cubs — again
If you compared Sunday’s Cubs game with that on July 26, the biggest difference probably would be a 30-degree temperature drop. All kidding aside, just like the Cubs’ final home game before the trade deadline, the Wrigley Field faithful showered Willson Contreras with love in what might have been his final home game with the team.
Albert Pujols moved to tears as Cardinals honor him for 700th home run (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols was moved to tears during a ceremony on Friday night for his 700th home run in MLB. Pujols acted accordingly, and hit No. 701 on the same night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, the real story happened prior to the start of the contest,...
Yankee fans hopeful Aaron Judge can break AL record with one home game left
Judge was held hitless with two walks as the Pinstripes defeated the Orioles 8-0 at Yankee Stadium.
Why Cubs fans should root for Padres to win World Series
The Cubs’ six consecutive wins — and 10 in their last 11 — are as nice as they are meaningless with the calendar flipping to October. But if you’re a Cubs fan there’s a clear rooting interest left in this season. You should be rooting...
Aaron Judge's Home Run Chase Comes Up Short At Yankee Stadium: 'Season’s Not Over Yet'
Aaron Judge wasn't able to hit his 62nd home run in front of his home crowd, but the Yankees star still has a few games to surpass Roger Maris.
Guillen says he 'knows ballclub better' than anyone
Amidst manager Tony La Russa's expected retirement, it begs the question -- who will manage the White Sox next?. A follow-up question to the manager spot could be -- would the Sox be willing to bring back someone who participated in the organization in the past?. The Sox already brought...
Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving
Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
Yankees Reportedly Likely To Pursue Angels' Shohei Ohtani Heavily
The New York Yankees reportedly are still heavily interested in Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani after two failed attempts to land him.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Like Aaron Judge, Roger Maris Once Hit Leadoff For the Yankees
Roger Maris smacks one of his 61 home runs for the 1961 Yankees.Tony Spina. When Roger Maris first came to the Yankees, guess where manager Casey Stengel batted him? As the leadoff man in the Yanks lineup. Not a misprint.
Giants Announce Three Roster Moves
Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
New York Giants getting offensive line reinforcements with expected return of Nick Gates
Ever since the New York Giants lost starting center, Nick Gates in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders last year, the interior offensive line has been questionable at best. This season, the Giants have rolled predominantly with Ben Bredeson, who they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens last year prior to...
