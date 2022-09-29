ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Texas Amazon Facility Temporarily Closed Due to Bed Bug Infestation

Update 10:09 a.m. 9/30/22: The facility reopened this morning after it was determined that bad bugs weren't actually present at the facility. Amazon's statement:. Multiple pest control experts and a certified entomologist have not found any evidence of bed bugs anywhere in our facility. Out of an abundance of caution, the site will remain closed today for disinfecting, and we will resume normal operations on Friday, Sept 30.
AMARILLO, TX
Robocalls: How to Protect Yourself

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — How many robocalls, texts, and emails do you get each day? AT&T says they’re blocking or labelling one billion robocalls every month. Liz Archuleta, General Manager of AT&T says while that’s a large number, imagine how many are still getting through. She suggests to never click on a suspicious email link, and if it’s a person posing as a company, go to their direct website and call customer service before following through with what the email says.
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
Interesting! Does Amarillo Need Community Hospital with Hotel and Gym?

Amarillo has many things, but at the same time, they don't have a lot of things. Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that there has been a push to rebuild/remodel our civic center. The citizens voted it down in 2020 and the city came back this year and said that they were going to use tax anticipation notes to build a new/remodel our current civic center. Then, Alex Fairly sued the city to stop the use of TANs to build/remodel the civic center.
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets a new location

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
AMARILLO, TX
Bedbugs force Amazon facility to close

AMARILLO, Texas — An Amazon fulfillment center in Texas has been forced to close due to an infestation of bedbugs. A spokesperson for Amazon told KVII that the Amarillo site was temporarily shut down after the bugs were identified. Bedbugs are common pests that feed on blood, creating itchy...
AMARILLO, TX
Gracie’s Project Shot Clinic proceeds will help elderly community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a shot clinic tomorrow with the proceeds going to help the elderly community. The shot clinic is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St. Gracie’s Project...
AMARILLO, TX
Public Safety
78% Of Amarillo Agrees The Roads In The City Suck

One of the things that seem to be a constant in Amarillo is road construction. I swear, we see those orange cones more than any other city in America. Just the other day, I was headed home from work and the on-ramp to I-40 at Bell St. was all of a sudden closed. I just rolled my eyes.
AMARILLO, TX
Deaf Smith County Needs More Employees to Open New Jail

Deaf Smith County has a brand new facility. The new facility is the Deaf Smith County Jail. However, it isn't open or in use yet. Let's talk about a little bit of history. The original jail was opened in 1959. It was expanded in 1974 and expanded again in 1986. The old jail was still outfitted with the doors and bars that still roll. This means with that system, you pick the cell doors you want to open, then grab a big roller that rotates a chain to open those selected doors. Most modern jails use electronic doors.
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, TX
The Wrap Up: Week 7

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week seven of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 7:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 4A and 3A...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
