Indiana State

WFYI

Feds allege Keystone RV discriminated against worker with disability

Federal officials filed suit Wednesday against major northern Indiana RV manufacturer Keystone for alleged disability discrimination against an employee. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit says an employee with a disability was fired for taking time off to attend his medical appointments and surgery. The company, a subsidiary of...
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

How do some areas in Indiana tackle rural transit?

Unable to load the audio player. The Area 10 Agency focuses on care for seniors, persons with disabilities and family caregivers. Their transit program is open to the general public. The agency serves four rural counties with its rural public transit program: Putnam, Owen, Lawrence and Monroe. Chris Myers is...
LAWRENCE, IN
WFYI

Holcomb directs flags to half-staff to honor slain officer

Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags be flown at half-staff across Indiana on Monday to honor an eastern Indiana police officer who died after being shot in the head during a traffic stop. Holcomb asked Friday that flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday, the date...
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

Lawmakers hear hours of testimony on decriminalization of cannabis

Indiana lawmakers heard more than four hours of testimony Tuesday on the regulation of marijuana and related substances. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health and Human Services is examining the possibility of decriminalizing simple marijuana possession, and potential health and economic benefits of THC products. Indiana retailers are currently allowed to sell some marijuana-related products – like CBD, Delta-8 and Delta-9 products – but there’s no state regulatory body to oversee the industry.
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

Indiana utility seeking 16.5 percent electric rate increase

The utility that provides electricity for much of northern Indiana is seeking a 16.5% rate increase, saying the rate hike would help it modernize its electrical grid and make other improvements. Merrillville, Indiana-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission this week to approve the rate...
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

Longtime Rep. Jeff Thompson appointed as Ways and Means chair

Indiana House Republican have a new budget architect, 12-term representative Jeff Thompson. Speaker Todd Huston recently appointed Thompson as chair of the House’s most influential committee, Ways and Means. Every bill with a significant financial impact must go through the Ways and Means committee. And the state budget starts...
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

Holcomb directs flags to half-staff to honor Queen Elizabeth

Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff Thursday to honor and remember Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her death at age 96. In accordance with President Joe Biden’s order, flags are to remain lowered until sunset on the day of the queen’s interment, scheduled for Sept. 18, Holcomb's office said.
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

