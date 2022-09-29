Read full article on original website
Related
Feds allege Keystone RV discriminated against worker with disability
Federal officials filed suit Wednesday against major northern Indiana RV manufacturer Keystone for alleged disability discrimination against an employee. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit says an employee with a disability was fired for taking time off to attend his medical appointments and surgery. The company, a subsidiary of...
How do some areas in Indiana tackle rural transit?
Unable to load the audio player. The Area 10 Agency focuses on care for seniors, persons with disabilities and family caregivers. Their transit program is open to the general public. The agency serves four rural counties with its rural public transit program: Putnam, Owen, Lawrence and Monroe. Chris Myers is...
Indiana Department of Correction leader stepping down to join lobbying firm
Indiana’s prison system is getting a new leader. The governor’s office announced Wednesday that Department of Correction Commissioner Rob Carter will step down next month. He’s leaving his position for a job in the private sector, working for a major law and lobbying firm. Carter was appointed...
Holcomb directs flags to half-staff to honor slain officer
Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags be flown at half-staff across Indiana on Monday to honor an eastern Indiana police officer who died after being shot in the head during a traffic stop. Holcomb asked Friday that flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday, the date...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana Court of Appeals blocks AG Rokita's request for expedited decision on abortion ban
The Court of Appeals of Indiana rejected Attorney General Todd Rokita’s request for an expedited response on Indiana’s abortion ban Tuesday. . The near-total ban was blocked in a lower court ruling by Judge Kelsey Hanlon last week. . Rokita appealed Hanlon’s ruling Friday, filing an emergency motion with the...
Lawmakers hear hours of testimony on decriminalization of cannabis
Indiana lawmakers heard more than four hours of testimony Tuesday on the regulation of marijuana and related substances. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health and Human Services is examining the possibility of decriminalizing simple marijuana possession, and potential health and economic benefits of THC products. Indiana retailers are currently allowed to sell some marijuana-related products – like CBD, Delta-8 and Delta-9 products – but there’s no state regulatory body to oversee the industry.
Indiana utility seeking 16.5 percent electric rate increase
The utility that provides electricity for much of northern Indiana is seeking a 16.5% rate increase, saying the rate hike would help it modernize its electrical grid and make other improvements. Merrillville, Indiana-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission this week to approve the rate...
Longtime Rep. Jeff Thompson appointed as Ways and Means chair
Indiana House Republican have a new budget architect, 12-term representative Jeff Thompson. Speaker Todd Huston recently appointed Thompson as chair of the House’s most influential committee, Ways and Means. Every bill with a significant financial impact must go through the Ways and Means committee. And the state budget starts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Holcomb directs flags to half-staff to honor Queen Elizabeth
Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff Thursday to honor and remember Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her death at age 96. In accordance with President Joe Biden’s order, flags are to remain lowered until sunset on the day of the queen’s interment, scheduled for Sept. 18, Holcomb's office said.
WFYI
Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT
Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.https://www.wfyi.org/
Comments / 0