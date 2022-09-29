Indiana lawmakers heard more than four hours of testimony Tuesday on the regulation of marijuana and related substances. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health and Human Services is examining the possibility of decriminalizing simple marijuana possession, and potential health and economic benefits of THC products. Indiana retailers are currently allowed to sell some marijuana-related products – like CBD, Delta-8 and Delta-9 products – but there’s no state regulatory body to oversee the industry.

