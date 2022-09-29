Week 3 of NFL action is here, and fans have another exciting lineup of Sunday games to watch. In the early window, the Bills look to bounce back after losing their first game of the season against the Dolphins last week, plus the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence take on the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL: like we all expected at the start of the season... the Eagles. Pressure is on for the Raiders later in the afternoon as they try to avoid a 0-5 start to the year, followed by the hyped-up Sunday Night Football matchup of Bucs vs. Chiefs.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO