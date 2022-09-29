Read full article on original website
Fall Yard Sales, benefits of holding a Fall sale. List of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Middletown, OH
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Set to Play vs. BengalsAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Raleigh News & Observer
Ravens Blow Another Double-Digit Lead, Lose to Buffalo Bills 23-20
BALTIMORE — The Ravens had another double-digit lead and another massive collapse. This time, it was Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills that inflicted the damage. Two weeks after blowing a three-touchdown fourth-quarter lead to Miami, the Ravens allowed the Bills to score 20 unanswered points to escape with a 23-20 victory in Week 4.
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots Reunion with Cam Newton? Case For (and Against) Signing QB with Mac Jones Injured
It may be time for the New England Patriots to channel the past at quarterback. To let bygones be bygones. To welcome back a Super Bowl contender from this past decade, one famous for wearing a No. 1 on his jersey. We, of course, are referring to Cam Newton. By...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers-Cardinals live updates: Arizona pulls away from Carolina in fourth quarter
Live updates for this game have concluded. For instant analysis, click here. It’s been a hot minute, and it took all game, but the Carolina Panthers just showed up on offense. Baker Mayfield finds Christian McCaffrey over the middle for the TD. However, the two-point conversion fails, and the Panthers still trail by two scores, 26-16.
Raleigh News & Observer
Carolina Panthers host Arizona Cardinals: What to expect from the Week 4 NFL matchup
Coach Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers are in the middle of a critical three-game home stand. Carolina won its first game of the season last week, beating New Orleans 22-14 behind an opportunistic defense, disruptive special teams and one game-breaking Laviska Shenault Jr. catch. On Sunday, the Panthers (1-2)...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bills Mafia Donates to Rival QB Tua Tagovailoa Charity Following Concussion
The AFC East is home to some of the NFL's best rivalries, with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins setting the stage to become the next great one for years to come. However, while the animosity between the two teams and their fan bases is evident when the two square off, much of that ill will disappear when a player for either team is injured. In this case that player is Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who exited the Week 3 matchup against the Bills temporarily with a back injury.
Raleigh News & Observer
Blame Starts at the Top for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a very uncomfortable situation, now sitting at 1-3 as their losing streak was extended to three games after falling to the New York Jets in Week 4. Just like last season, Pittsburgh is off to a frigid start to the new campaign as they...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Inactives List Against Vikings: Week 4
LONDON -- The Saints are set to take on the Vikings soon from London, and we have our inactive list for today's game. Several players were previously ruled out for New Orleans on their final injury report, and Sunday sees another key starter out of the lineup. QB Jameis Winston...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Week 3 Game Schedule and Preview of Sunday’s Kickoffs From MMQB Staff
Week 3 of NFL action is here, and fans have another exciting lineup of Sunday games to watch. In the early window, the Bills look to bounce back after losing their first game of the season against the Dolphins last week, plus the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence take on the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL: like we all expected at the start of the season... the Eagles. Pressure is on for the Raiders later in the afternoon as they try to avoid a 0-5 start to the year, followed by the hyped-up Sunday Night Football matchup of Bucs vs. Chiefs.
Raleigh News & Observer
Tua Injury: Updates, Thoughts and Questions
Before the Miami Dolphins returned to practice Monday for the first time since their Thursday night loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Mike McDaniel announced that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play against the New York Jets in Week 5. McDaniel says it was premature to decide whether Tagovailoa...
Raleigh News & Observer
Offense is running out of options. What we learned from Panthers’ loss to Cardinals
Before reminding yourself the Carolina Panthers lost by 10 points at home to a team it had beaten six consecutive times, take a look around the NFL. Wizards like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers are playing at levels unobtainable by most quarterbacks in the league. But it’s not just the All-Pro signal callers who are winning or doing well.
Raleigh News & Observer
Five Thoughts: Steelers Have Stars, And a Possible Bust
With about seven minutes left in the halftime ceremony, Kenny Pickett emerged from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room, grabbed a helmet, a football and started throwing warm-up tosses. As teammates came over and greeted him, it became increasingly clear that he would lead the team onto the field when the Steelers' offense took the field in the second half.
Raleigh News & Observer
49ers Continue Ownership Over Rams in 24-9 Win in Primetime
A struggling 49ers team used a Monday night dominant win over the Rams last year to catapult themselves on a playoff run. This year's 49ers team might have just replicated that as they continue their regular season ownership over the Rams in their 24-9 win in primetime. A huge bounceback after their incredible disappointment last week to the Broncos. The 49ers haven't suffered a defeat to the Rams in the regular season since 2018. It is unreal to have such a stranglehold on a good team in the division for so long. This must've been what it felt for the Seahawks over the 49ers for all those years.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky Reacts to Being Benched vs. Jets
View the original article to see embedded media. Steelers starter Mitchell Trubisky was pulled in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Jets after a poor first-half performance. Coach Mike Tomlin turned to rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who in his first NFL appearance, gave the offense a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Miles Sanders’ Career-Day Pushes Eagles to 4-0
PHILADELPHIA – Miles Sanders was the first one to the postgame interview. He was still wearing his rain-soaked, No. 26 uniform. “You hear that party going on in there?” he said, referencing the loud music and voices coming from just down the hall in the Eagles’ locker room after they came from 14 points down to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-21, in monsoon-like conditions at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers blow early lead in ugly loss to Cardinals, draw plenty of home-field boos
The Carolina Panthers aren’t just bad this season. They are boring. What’s going wrong is the reason the stands were only about two-thirds full — at best — at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday in Carolina’s 26-16 loss to Arizona, and will likely be less full one week from now for the next home game.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bill Belichick Weighs in on Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Controversy
Individuals around the NFL find themselves having to answer questions about the handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s health this week after the Dolphins quarterback suffered head and neck injuries in last Thursday’s game against the Bengals. The latest to weigh in on the matter is Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Raleigh News & Observer
Why the Giants Will Beat the Bears, Why They Won’t and a Prediction
This weekend's matchup features the Chicago Bears at the New York Giants, a pair of teams that are 2-1 but who, if the critics are to be believed, have no business holding winning records. Too bad, as the records are what they are. And by the close of this weekend's...
Raleigh News & Observer
Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Suffers Hamstring Injury; How Long Is He Out?
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is enjoying one of the best rookie seasons in the league, but it might have to be put on pause for a bit. Head coach Ron Rivera announced in a press conference Monday that Dotson suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys and it "could keep him out a week or two."
Raleigh News & Observer
Jamie Collins Expected to Re-Sign With Patriots
FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots begin to turn their attention to their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, they may be looking to add some help at linebacker from a familiar face. According to multiple reports, former Pats linebacker Jamie Collins is expected to sign a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Longtime Ravens CB Jimmy Smith Retires from NFL
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Former Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has officially retired from the NFL. Here are several key notes about Smith’s notable 11-year playing career – all with the Ravens:. Smith appeared in 128 regular season games (90 starts), ranking No. 18 on the franchise’s all-time...
