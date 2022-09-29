Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Latifah Explains How She Got Her Royal Name and Why Women Love Her as 'The Equalizer'
She was born Dana Owens. That’s also the name displayed on the screen when she logs in for her Zoom interview. But it only takes Queen Latifah eight seconds to establish her true identity: “You can call me Queen,” she says matter-of-factly. You better believe she exudes...
Watch 'The Voice' Four-Chair Turn That Blake Shelton Was Desperate To Get on His Team
Blake Shelton was the first one to swivel his chair for 29-year-old Bodie from Ladera Ranch, Calif., and even though that’s just a hop, skip, and a jump from Anaheim, where Gwen Stefani was raised, Blake held out hope that Bodie would join his team, despite the fact that Bodie ended up being a four-chair turn for his performance of “You Found Me” by The Fray.
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence Following Hailey Bieber's Bombshell Interview: 'Words Matter'
Selena Gomez is shifting the narrative of online negativity by spreading an important message about kindness. The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, took to TikTok live on Thursday to call out internet trolls, seemingly in response to Hailey Bieber's recent interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, where the model, 25, discussed her relationship with husband (and Selena's ex-boyfriend) Justin Bieber.
Mayim Bialik's Mom Sends Her Unflattering 'Jeopardy!' Screenshots to Judge Her Outfits
Mayim Bialik has revealed that, despite all of her accomplishments to focus on, her mother has gotten a little judgmental when it comes to the outfits she wears to host Jeopardy!. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the recently appointed Jeopardy! co-host and Big Bang...
RELATED PEOPLE
100 Funny DIY Group Halloween Costumes That'll Get Your Crew Noticed
Committing to a cute group Halloween costume idea is time-consuming. Beyond carving out time to DIY a Halloween costume idea yourself, coming up with the funniest group costume ideas can be overwhelming!. After all, if you're going to spend your time and energy making your group Halloween costume ideas come...
'DWTS' Pro Val Chmerkovskiy on the Added Pressure of Being Partnered with a 'Bachelorette' (Exclusive)
After a disappointing finish last year on Dancing with the Stars, there was talk that Val Chmerkovskiy wouldn’t be returning for season 31, but back he is and feeling “splendid” after finishing last week in a three-way tie for first place. Val, who’s partnered with Bachelorette Gabby...
'Bachelor' Star Hannah Godwin Reveals Why 'Stranger Things' Actor Noah Schnapp Slid Into Her DMs
Noah Schnapp found himself in another spot of trouble on TikTok this week when Hannah Godwin put him on blast for failing to keep his word. "@Noah Schnapp I got a bone to pick with u!!!" she wrote in the caption of a video posted on TikTok earlier this week, tagging the Stranger Things star directly.
Parade
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Is the Little Mermaid in New Instagram Video
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's three-year-old daughter Kaavia transformed into Ariel, AKA the Little Mermaid, in a new video shared on Union's Instagram. The adorable clip, which Union shared with her followers on Instagram, shows the family on a cruise, with Kaavia all decked out in a purple swimsuit top, a red wig, and, of course, a green mermaid tail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Peacock Finally Announces 'Community' Movie, With Some Original Cast Members Returning
It was only a few short weeks ago that Community creator Dan Harmon said that a spin-off film was coming "eventually," but he couldn't really confirm any details at the time and warned fans that the film wouldn't be coming as soon as they hoped it would. But just yesterday,...
Brooke Shields Shares TikTok With Daughter Rowan That Went Horribly Wrong
Brooke Shields is showing her TikTok followers the hilarious moment one of her daughters attempted a popular trend, which didn't exactly go as planned. In the video, Shields, 57, was sitting in the car with her daughter, Rowan Henchy, 19, who was trying to replicate the viral trend where one person reaches into the backseat for a bag, which they use to lightly hit the other person in the head while pretending they didn't realize it. Usually, the person gets away with a few hits before the other one eventually figures out what's going on.
Robyn's Family and Vigilante Lives Collide on the Season Premiere of 'The Equalizer'
The Equalizer is back! Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) and her crew are back for season 3 of the popular hit show on CBS. In season 2, after her CIA confidante and friend, Bishop (Chris Noth) was murdered, McCall had a singular purpose—to track down Quinn (Chris Vance) and make him pay for Bishop's death.
Loudly Singing Fan at Billie Eilish Concert Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons
Many people enjoy singing along with artists at concerts, but most of the time, they don't sing loud enough to bother others in attendance. Unfortunately, that was not the case at one Billie Eilish concert. In a video shared by a perturbed concertgoer, a nearby fan can be heard belting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Empire State Building Gets a Makeover for 'Mean Girls' Day
It's one of the most iconic days of the year in pop culture, and the Empire State Building is celebrating alongside the rest of us!. Every Oct. 3 since 2004 has been recognized as Mean Girls Day thanks to the hit film from Tina Fey starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried.
Bruce Willis Sells Rights to His Likeness to Deepfake Company
Earlier this year, Bruce Willis announced his retirement from acting following an aphasia diagnosis, a cognitive disorder that affects a person's ability to communicate. But that hasn't stopped him from appearing on screen; the Die Hard star has sold the rights to use his likeness to deepfake firm, Deepcake, according to the Telegraph.
Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell Dress Up as Cinderella and the Prince for Granddaughter's Birthday
While the world knows Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell as major movie stars, they are also doting grandparents. In honor of their granddaughter Rani's birthday, they went the extra mile and dressed up in theme, becoming their own version of Cinderella and Prince Charming. Hawn's daughter, Kate Hudson, shares Rani,...
George Clooney Has the Perfect Response to Brad Pitt Calling Him One of the 'Most Handsome Men'
George Clooney isn't shy about his own good looks. The actor, 61, recently responded to friend Brad Pitt's claims that he is one of the most handsome men in the world, which he doesn't seem to disagree with. "He's right about that. Let's face it. He's right," Clooney candidly stated...
Schedule Your Next Family Movie Night With These Upcoming 2022 Kids Movies We Can't Wait to Watch
You don't have to be a kid to enjoy a movie about superheroes, magical creatures or monsters! And lucky for us, a bunch of animated and kid flicks that will also entertain the inner child of any adult are slated to finally be released in 2022 after many delays over the last couple of years.
Candace Cameron Bure Shares Sweet Family Photo With Her 'Boys' on Instagram
Candace Cameron Bure is celebrating the men in her life with an ode to her two sons, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20. Earlier this week, the Full House alum, 46, shared a sweet Instagram selfie with her two boys and husband, Valeri Bure, in a tribute for National Sons Day on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Maren Morris' Instagram Photo Goes Viral for Showing Striking Height Difference Between Her and Shaq
While Maren Morris has stage presence for miles, she's still a bit on the short side when it comes to height. So when she performed at The Event hosted by The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, she couldn't help but highlight the difference between her small frame and the famously tall Shaquille O'Neal.
Estranged Sisters Reunite To Run a Detective Agency in Hallmark's 'Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths'
There's been no word from Hallmark Media on the fate of their long-standing mystery franchises like Mystery 101, Ruby Herring Mysteries, and Martha Vineyard Mysteries, but they are keen to introduce viewers to several new franchises. In recent months, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has put more emphasis on the "Movies"...
Parade
55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 0