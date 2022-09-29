ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence Following Hailey Bieber's Bombshell Interview: 'Words Matter'

Selena Gomez is shifting the narrative of online negativity by spreading an important message about kindness. The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, took to TikTok live on Thursday to call out internet trolls, seemingly in response to Hailey Bieber's recent interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, where the model, 25, discussed her relationship with husband (and Selena's ex-boyfriend) Justin Bieber.
Parade

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Is the Little Mermaid in New Instagram Video

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's three-year-old daughter Kaavia transformed into Ariel, AKA the Little Mermaid, in a new video shared on Union's Instagram. The adorable clip, which Union shared with her followers on Instagram, shows the family on a cruise, with Kaavia all decked out in a purple swimsuit top, a red wig, and, of course, a green mermaid tail.
Parade

Brooke Shields Shares TikTok With Daughter Rowan That Went Horribly Wrong

Brooke Shields is showing her TikTok followers the hilarious moment one of her daughters attempted a popular trend, which didn't exactly go as planned. In the video, Shields, 57, was sitting in the car with her daughter, Rowan Henchy, 19, who was trying to replicate the viral trend where one person reaches into the backseat for a bag, which they use to lightly hit the other person in the head while pretending they didn't realize it. Usually, the person gets away with a few hits before the other one eventually figures out what's going on.
Parade

Empire State Building Gets a Makeover for 'Mean Girls' Day

It's one of the most iconic days of the year in pop culture, and the Empire State Building is celebrating alongside the rest of us!. Every Oct. 3 since 2004 has been recognized as Mean Girls Day thanks to the hit film from Tina Fey starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried.
Parade

Bruce Willis Sells Rights to His Likeness to Deepfake Company

Earlier this year, Bruce Willis announced his retirement from acting following an aphasia diagnosis, a cognitive disorder that affects a person's ability to communicate. But that hasn't stopped him from appearing on screen; the Die Hard star has sold the rights to use his likeness to deepfake firm, Deepcake, according to the Telegraph.
Parade

Parade

