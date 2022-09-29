Read full article on original website
Related
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Jersey City man arrested in Hoboken for discarding gun at housing authority building
A Jersey City man was arrested in Hoboken last week for discarding a gun at a local housing authority building in early September, police said. Keshawn Gregory, 19, of Jersey City, has been charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, according to Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. At approximately 1:20 p.m....
National Black Political Convention in N.J. postponed by water crisis in Mississippi
A 50th anniversary reprise of the National Black Political Conventional scheduled for this month in Newark has been postponed until next year due to the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, organizers announced. “The situation does not allow for our beloved Brother Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to be with us in...
Longest-serving pastor in Paterson, 91, honored with key to the city
The longest-serving pastor in Paterson, who is 91 years old, said her community is what keeps her going.
NJ residents still fighting to get home, 10 years after Sandy
Nick Honachefsky had been a year-round resident of the Camp Osborn neighborhood of Brick Township for 15 years when Sandy rolled in and took everything. Since then, he's lived in 15 different spots, waiting to get back to a permanent home. This is part two of a five-day series honoring...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jcitytimes.com
Jersey City Man Arrested in Fatal May Stabbing
A Jersey City man has been arrested in connection with a fatal May stabbing in Greenville. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on Saturday, members of the Allentown, Pennsylvania Police Department arrested Sean Williams, age 33, for his involvement in the May 29, 2022 death of Jawon Purcell. At...
N.J. school district offering $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to the classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
Turning a Newark ‘no-man’s land’ into a residential neighborhood
Jay Dunbar had just hustled across Newark’s busy intersection of Broadway, Broad and Clay streets on a recent weekday when he paused to describe the nondescript neighborhood surrounding it. “It’s definitely a no-man’s land,” said Dunbar, 22, of West Orange, who had been shopping for Caribbean food a few...
Keyport, NJ fire chief mourned after line-of-duty death
KEYPORT — Community members have been mourning 32-year-old Keyport Fire Chief Tim Pfleger, who died on Friday from injuries in a line-of-duty crash in July. Pfleger, who was a graduate of both Holmdel High School and Brookdale Community College, had been returning from training at the Monmouth County Fire Academy at the time of a crash in July.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Compulsive’ Old Tappan, NJ cyberstalker is charged yet again
OLD TAPPAN — A former firefighter with a criminal history of posting fake nude images of women online has again been accused of violating a restraining order and posting explicit images. Daniel Pfeiffer, 33, of Old Tappan, created an account on a social media platform and used it to...
Trenton ‘whole house’ pilot to improve health, safety in low-income NJ homes
TRENTON — The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities is rolling out what it says is a first-in-the-nation pilot program, in the state's capital city, to alleviate certain barriers that can prevent low-income homes from maximizing their energy efficiency. Stacy Richardson, deputy director of NJBPU's division of clean energy,...
New York, New Jersey USPS workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud, identity theft scheme
Two U.S. postal workers from New York and one from New Jersey have been arrested in a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme, according to the Department of Justice.
unionnewsdaily.com
No-fly zone is just another day for Linden Airport
This slideshow requires JavaScript. LINDEN, NJ — If you noticed more traffic congestion than usual heading into New York City last week, you weren’t mistaken. The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly opened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, with high-level debate running from Tuesday, Sept. 22, through Monday, Sept. 26. With hundreds of heads of state and diplomats visiting the Big Apple, security was elevated, particularly when President Joseph Biden was in attendance. The area was turned into a no-fly zone as well, which made it very difficult for anyone trying to get into New York City. And this is where the Linden Airport comes into the picture.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
Social media runs rampant with claims of active shooter at Jersey City mall but it was only a popcorn machine
Jersey City’s Newport Centre Mall was the center of a social media storm over the weekend as online posters alleged a possible active shooter situation, but it turned out to be just a malfunctioning popcorn machine. Around 3:30 on Saturday, Oct 1, the first of nine calls were made...
Mask mandate returns (again) at Rutgers University in New Jersey
Unions for professor and other faculty at Rutgers University has forced another change in the school's mask policy. Rutgers lifted the universal mask mandate on Sept. 26, as part of efforts to give students "a vibrant, in-person college experience." "As the COVID-19 virus continues to move from pandemic toward endemic,...
NJ Task Force 1 deploys to help Fla. with Hurricane Ian rescue efforts
A specialized rescue and recovery group from New Jersey is in Florida assisting with efforts to help people who have been trapped by Hurricane Ian. New Jersey Task Force 1, or NJTF-1, deployed from its facility in Wall Township to Orlando on Friday evening, according to the state Office of Emergency Management. The Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Team has 45 people, including 35 members in skilled positions and 10 ground support personnel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An entertainment corridor is planned for a New Jersey highway
For years, as more and more shopping has been taking place online, a growing number of businesses along Route 18 in East Brunswick have been forced to shut down, but plans are in the works to revitalize the area in a very big way. According to East Brunswick Mayor Brad...
Newark police are searching for three suspects wanted for double shooting last week
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark police department is asking for the Public’s assistance in identifying...
Sources: Teen dies after being shot 4 times in the head in East Orange, N.J.
EAST ORANGE, N.J. - Sources tell CBS New York a teen has died after being shot four times in the head in East Orange. It happened around 3 p.m. on Lincoln Street near Melmore Gardens. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation.
NJ woman killed after exiting Jeep parked on Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A drunk driver's passenger was killed after he pulled over to the side of the Garden State Parkway and the woman got out of the vehicle on Sunday night, police said. Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, was a passenger in the Jeep Wrangler that was stopped...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
65K+
Followers
19K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 1