ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville, NC

Fight breaks out, pepper spray used at South Central High School

By Jason O. Boyd, Emily Cervarich
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amQqj_0iFdHJs100

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after a fight broke out and pepper spray was used by school resource officers at South Central High School on Thursday.

WNCT’s Emily Cervarich spoke with GPD’s Kristin Hunter, who reports a group of male students began fighting in one of the school’s hallways around noon. SROs used pepper spray to break the fight up.

There were reports the incident resulted in a stabbing. Hunter said there were no other injuries outside of those who were impacted by the pepper spray and that a stabbing did not take place. Parents were allowed to pick up their students if they wished and school resumed operations, Cervarich reports.

Police remained on the scene investigating Thursday afternoon. They were working to determine if there were any other injuries.

Nine On Your Side has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County. Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington. Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A high-ranking police officer in one Eastern Carolina town resigned three days after his home was raided by the FBI. Ayden town officials confirm that Lt. Charles Page quit on September 23rd. Page had been placed on administrative leave with pay. The raid on Page’s home...
AYDEN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winterville, NC
Crime & Safety
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, NC
City
Winterville, NC
WITN

Arrests made in Rocky Mount shots fired investigation

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A 16-year-old and 18-year-old have been arrested on numerous charges in Rocky Mount. On Friday, September 30th officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 700 block of Marlee Drive. The investigation determined that 18-year-old Demonta Hyman and a 16-year-old juvenile exchanged gunfire. The investigation...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Goldsboro theft case leads to both suspect and victim in hospital

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say both the suspect and victim in a theft case wound up in the hospital Wednesday. The Goldsboro Police Department says Rakeem Pipkin and Kayla Price, both 26 years old and from Goldsboro, were brought to Wayne UNC Health Care on Wednesday after a reported burglary in the 900 block of Hugh Street.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

New Bern police say unidentified pedestrian hurt in crash

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police say a person was injured in a crash that happened Wednesday night. Currently, they are trying to find out who the person is that was injured. Officials said the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Neuse Boulevard and Helen Avenue. The pedestrian was […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Greenville man charged with insurance fraud

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud, a felony. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of 39-year-old Toronto Ruffin Thursday. Causey says special agents with the department’s criminal investigations division accuse Ruffin of filing duplicate claims for damage to...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
cbs17

1 more arrested for August Halifax County murder, police say

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man was arrested Tuesday for an outstanding murder charge after a man died during an August shooting. On Aug. 19, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson and East Warren Streets. The victim, Oscar Ray Epps....
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Central#Central High School#Pepper Spray#Nexstar Media Inc
WITN

Pitt County man convicted of molesting foster child

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A Pitt County man has been convicted of various sex crimes involving a foster child. A Pitt County jury found 40-year-old Aaron McLawhon of Simpson guilty of three counts of statutory sex offense on a child by an adult, indecent liberties with a minor, and sexual activity by a substitute parent or custodian.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Plane crash reported in Pitt County; 2 minor injuries

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a plane crash in Pitt County in the area of County Home Road. Few details are known at this time, but the crash is reported to have happened around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. WITN is told that there are...
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Driver charged in death of 2 brothers in Wilson Hardee’s crash

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The man suspected of being behind the wheel of an SUV that plowed into a Wilson Hardee’s in August, killing two customers has been charged with reckless driving and two counts of misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle, police said on Wednesday. The charges...
WILSON, NC
WITN

Jacksonville & Onslow County declare States of Emergency

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville and Onslow County have each declared a State of Emergency in advance of the storm this weekend. The State of Emergency in Jacksonville went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. Onslow County’s went into effect at 4:30 p.m. The City of...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Fire guts interior of Ahoskie Bojangles

AHOSKIE – An investigation is underway as to the cause of a fire that gutted the interior of the Bojangles restaurant here last night (Wednesday). Ahoskie Fire Chief Michael Bradley said a passerby called in the fire shortly after 11:30 p.m. The restaurant had been closed for several hours by that time.
AHOSKIE, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

45K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy