Fight breaks out, pepper spray used at South Central High School

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after a fight broke out and pepper spray was used by school resource officers at South Central High School on Thursday.

WNCT’s Emily Cervarich spoke with GPD’s Kristin Hunter, who reports a group of male students began fighting in one of the school’s hallways around noon. SROs used pepper spray to break the fight up.

There were reports the incident resulted in a stabbing. Hunter said there were no other injuries outside of those who were impacted by the pepper spray and that a stabbing did not take place. Parents were allowed to pick up their students if they wished and school resumed operations, Cervarich reports.

Police remained on the scene investigating Thursday afternoon. They were working to determine if there were any other injuries.

Nine On Your Side has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

