Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
2 teenage boys killed in Oakland shooting were brothers
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two Berkeley High School students who were killed over the weekend at a birthday party in Oakland were brothers who "never caused any trouble,” their aunt said. Police have not yet released their names but their aunt, Erika Galavis, told the San Francisco Chronicle...
SFGate
Update: Air Bnb Responds To Shooting Deaths Of Teens At Party
Home-share juggernaut Airbnb has responded to the shooting deaths of two Berkeley High School students on Saturday at one of its rentals in North Oakland. The company said that the party held on the property was "unauthorized," meaning it was thrown without the knowledge or consent of the host. Airbnb said the host specifically prohibits parties in the House Rule of the listing. The company also has a platform-wide party ban, which prohibits gatherings of more than 16 people and/or any "disruptive" parties or events.
SFGate
2 Police Officers Injured When Suspect Drives Vehicle Into Them
OAKLAND (BCN) Two police officers were injured Saturday night in Oakland when a suspect's car hit them, police said Monday. The Oakland officers were trying to arrest a person under the influence inside a vehicle just before 10 p.m. in the 5200 block of Wentworth Street, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said.
SFGate
2 high school students killed, 2 wounded in Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two Berkeley High School students were killed and two others were wounded in a weekend shooting in Oakland, officials said Sunday. Police from Oakland and neighboring Emeryville responded to reports of gunfire Saturday around 10 p.m. in Oakland's Longfellow neighborhood, authorities said. Two young victims...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Police: 6 California killings may be work of serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Ballistics tests have linked the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in California — all potentially at the hands of a serial killer — in crimes going back more than a year, police said. Authorities last week announced...
SFGate
1 Dead, 1 Arrested In Fatal Shooting Early Monday
HAYWARD (BCN) A man was arrested Monday for allegedly killing another man in Hayward earlier in the day, police said. Zechariah Fisher, 24, of Hayward, was arrested for a shooting near the 25000 block of Carlos Bee Boulevard, which is near Mission Boulevard. Officers arrived at 5:54 a.m. following reports...
New details emerge in shooting of Bay Area restaurant owner
The restaurant owner's son was at his side when the shooting occurred.
SFGate
Suspect In Incident That Caused School Lockdowns Surrenders To Authorities
A man who allegedly caused three schools to go into lockdown in Rohnert Park was arrested last week, Rohnert Park police said in a statement. Tyler David Collins, 29, turned himself in to authorities on Sept. 26 at the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Main Station at 500 City Center Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Police Chief Fires Unnamed Officer For Use Of Deadly Force
VALLEJO (BCN) Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams fired an officer Monday for use of deadly force, according to a brief statement from the department. The officer's name was withheld "due to an order issued by the Solano County Courts," according to the announcement shared by email late Monday afternoon. Police...
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
SFGate
First Responders At Scene Of Hang Glider Crash At Fort Funston
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A hang glider crashed at Fort Funston in San Francisco on Monday evening, the SF Fire Department reported at 6:05 p.m. Rescue crews are responding to the glider deck, SFFD said. One person is injured. People are asked to avoid the area. Copyright © 2022 Bay City...
SFGate
Jewelry Store Robber Faces Up To 22 Years In Prison After Conviction
A man accused of being part of a 2017 jewelry store heist is facing up to 22 years in state prison after a San Francisco jury found him guilty last week of eight criminal counts. The jury onvicted Michael Alexis, 57, of second-degree robbery, false imprisonment and assault with a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5-year-old dragged by car that crashed into Bay Area Trader Joe's still recovering
Benjamin Ledesma, 5, suffered multiple injuries, including a broken hip.
SFGate
Brothers Plead Guilty To Sellng Fentanyl In Tenderloin
A pair of Berkeley brothers have pleaded guilty in a San Francisco federal court to charges they sold fentanyl in the city's Tenderloin District. Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez, 18, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge of distributing 40 grams or more of fentanyl. David Ordonez, 20, pleaded guilty in the...
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
SFGate
Once Known for Vaccine Skeptics, Marin Now Tells Them 'You're Not Welcome'
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — For more than a decade, few places in the nation were associated with anti-vaccine movements as much as Marin County, the bluff-lined peninsula of coastal redwoods and stunning views just north of San Francisco. This corner of the Bay Area had become a prime example...
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Mayoral Candidate Admits Employee Classification Error
San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan's mayoral campaign is correcting the misclassifying of some of its employees, weeks after facing a complaint filed with the state labor commissioner. The changes follow San Jose Spotlight's reporting on how Mahan's campaign listed at least 18 workers as consultants in campaign finance disclosure forms....
Restaurant workers at SFO receive raises after 3-day strike
The general strike effectively shut down the majority of SFO's 84 restaurant outlets.
These 6 San Francisco homes sold for under $1 million in September
Some are move-in ready, and others need some work - but all of them are cheaper than most homes in San Francisco.
A surreal new skyscraper might come to San Francisco
Fifteen percent of its residential units would be dedicated to "very low-income" housing.
Comments / 0