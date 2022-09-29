ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

2 teenage boys killed in Oakland shooting were brothers

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two Berkeley High School students who were killed over the weekend at a birthday party in Oakland were brothers who "never caused any trouble,” their aunt said. Police have not yet released their names but their aunt, Erika Galavis, told the San Francisco Chronicle...
SFGate

Update: Air Bnb Responds To Shooting Deaths Of Teens At Party

Home-share juggernaut Airbnb has responded to the shooting deaths of two Berkeley High School students on Saturday at one of its rentals in North Oakland. The company said that the party held on the property was "unauthorized," meaning it was thrown without the knowledge or consent of the host. Airbnb said the host specifically prohibits parties in the House Rule of the listing. The company also has a platform-wide party ban, which prohibits gatherings of more than 16 people and/or any "disruptive" parties or events.
SFGate

2 Police Officers Injured When Suspect Drives Vehicle Into Them

OAKLAND (BCN) Two police officers were injured Saturday night in Oakland when a suspect's car hit them, police said Monday. The Oakland officers were trying to arrest a person under the influence inside a vehicle just before 10 p.m. in the 5200 block of Wentworth Street, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said.
SFGate

2 high school students killed, 2 wounded in Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two Berkeley High School students were killed and two others were wounded in a weekend shooting in Oakland, officials said Sunday. Police from Oakland and neighboring Emeryville responded to reports of gunfire Saturday around 10 p.m. in Oakland's Longfellow neighborhood, authorities said. Two young victims...
SFGate

Police: 6 California killings may be work of serial killer

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Ballistics tests have linked the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in California — all potentially at the hands of a serial killer — in crimes going back more than a year, police said. Authorities last week announced...
SFGate

1 Dead, 1 Arrested In Fatal Shooting Early Monday

HAYWARD (BCN) A man was arrested Monday for allegedly killing another man in Hayward earlier in the day, police said. Zechariah Fisher, 24, of Hayward, was arrested for a shooting near the 25000 block of Carlos Bee Boulevard, which is near Mission Boulevard. Officers arrived at 5:54 a.m. following reports...
SFGate

Police Chief Fires Unnamed Officer For Use Of Deadly Force

VALLEJO (BCN) Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams fired an officer Monday for use of deadly force, according to a brief statement from the department. The officer's name was withheld "due to an order issued by the Solano County Courts," according to the announcement shared by email late Monday afternoon. Police...
SFGate

First Responders At Scene Of Hang Glider Crash At Fort Funston

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A hang glider crashed at Fort Funston in San Francisco on Monday evening, the SF Fire Department reported at 6:05 p.m. Rescue crews are responding to the glider deck, SFFD said. One person is injured. People are asked to avoid the area. Copyright © 2022 Bay City...
SFGate

Brothers Plead Guilty To Sellng Fentanyl In Tenderloin

A pair of Berkeley brothers have pleaded guilty in a San Francisco federal court to charges they sold fentanyl in the city's Tenderloin District. Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez, 18, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge of distributing 40 grams or more of fentanyl. David Ordonez, 20, pleaded guilty in the...
